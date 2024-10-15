THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
Oct 15, 2024

As you make the point, false pretentions will always be exposed. Jim McCraigh in his substack, "American Faith and Freedom," wrote an article back in April highlighting the false teachings of Beth Moore, https://theamericanfaithandfreedomblog.substack.com/p/beware-of-beth-moore. I know you read and commented on it, and it exposes the false prophet concept. And Colossians 2:8 addresses this: "Don’t let anyone capture you with empty philosophies and high-sounding nonsense that come from human thinking and from the spiritual powers of this world, rather than from Christ."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jason A Clark and others
Deborah Good's avatar
Deborah Good
Oct 15, 2024

Regarding judging, I like Matthew 7:5. Taught to think about this in BYC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture