This is the day Theodore Roosevelt, former U.S. President and presidential candidate, was shot during a speech in Milwaukee but continued speaking for 90 minutes in 1912.

In today’s lesson, we will consider a moment of public courage that mirrors a deeper spiritual reality: God can turn lasting wounds into living testimony. How might a life continue forward with strength when pain remains? What does it mean to let scars speak, not of defeat, but of the faithfulness that carried you through?

“I want to know Christ—yes, to know the power of his resurrection and participation in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death.” - Philippians 3:10 (NIV)

This Date in History

The crack of a pistol ripped through the evening air outside Milwaukee’s Hotel Gilpatrick on October 14, 1912. In the confusion that followed, a man staggered but did not fall. Former president, Rough Rider, and now candidate for a third term, Theodore Roosevelt, looked down to see his shirt blooming red.

The bullet had struck Roosevelt square in the chest, yet he stood firm, straightening his shoulders as the crowd gasped. “He pinked me,” he said evenly, as if commenting on a minor inconvenience rather than an assassination attempt. Around him, panic swirled. Within moments his attacker was wrestled to the ground, but Roosevelt refused aid. A man who had once charged up San Juan Hill now faced a different battlefield, and he would not retreat.

The crack of that gunshot marked a pivotal moment in one of America’s most tumultuous elections, showcasing the indomitable spirit of a man who had once led the nation and now sought to do so again.

Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, had left office in 1909, confident in his hand-picked successor, William Howard Taft. However, their relationship soured as Taft’s conservative policies clashed with Roosevelt’s increasingly progressive vision. By 1912, the rift had grown so wide that Roosevelt challenged Taft for the Republican nomination. When the party chose Taft, Roosevelt broke away, forming the Progressive Party, soon nicknamed the “Bull Moose” Party after Roosevelt quipped that he felt “fit as a bull moose.”

Roosevelt’s campaign platform, known as “New Nationalism,” advocated for increased federal regulation of the economy, social welfare programs, and conservation efforts. These ideas represented a significant departure from traditional Republican values of limited government, aligning more closely with modern liberal thought. Yet Roosevelt’s approach was uniquely his own, blending progressive reforms with a robust foreign policy and emphasis on individual character—a combination that defies simple categorization by today’s political standards.

As Roosevelt arrived in Milwaukee that fateful evening, a man named John Schrank lurked in the crowd. Schrank, a 36-year-old saloonkeeper from New York, had been stalking Roosevelt for weeks. He was driven by a bizarre dream in which the ghost of William McKinley ordered him to avenge McKinley’s assassination, which had occurred in 1901 and led to Roosevelt assuming the presidency. As Roosevelt waved to the crowd from his open-top car, Schrank seized his moment. He fired a single shot from his .38 caliber revolver, the bullet striking Roosevelt in the chest.

The crowd reacted with shock and outrage. Roosevelt’s stenographer, Elbert E. Martin, tackled Schrank while others in Roosevelt’s entourage subdued him. The police quickly arrested Schrank, who would later be found insane and committed to a mental hospital.

Despite the assassination attempt, Roosevelt insisted on proceeding to the auditorium. His folded 50-page speech manuscript and steel eyeglass case had slowed the bullet, saving his life. When his aides urged him to seek immediate medical attention, Roosevelt refused, declaring, “I will make this speech or die, one or the other.”

For the next nearly 90 minutes, Roosevelt delivered his address, his voice growing stronger as he spoke. He used his wound to underscore his message, declaring, “It takes more than one bullet to kill a Bull Moose.” The crowd, initially skeptical, became increasingly awed by Roosevelt’s display of fortitude.

Roosevelt’s speech that night touched on the core tenets of his progressive platform. He advocated for women’s suffrage, labor rights, and stronger regulation of big business—ideas that were radical for their time and some of which remain contentious today. Yet he balanced these progressive policies with calls for a strong military and emphasis on civic virtue, illustrating the complex political philosophy that set him apart from both conservatives and liberals of his era.

The 1912 election ultimately saw the Republican vote split between Taft and Roosevelt, allowing Democrat Woodrow Wilson to win the presidency. Despite losing the election, Roosevelt’s progressive ideas would shape American politics for decades to come, influencing both major parties and contributing to the expansion of federal power that characterizes much of modern American governance.

Theodore Roosevelt’s remarkable response to an assassination attempt on that October night in Milwaukee stands as a testament to his legendary toughness and unwavering commitment to his beliefs. It also serves as a vivid illustration of a pivotal moment in American political history, when the nation grappled with questions of government’s role in society—questions that continue to resonate in our political discourse today.

Roosevelt’s bloodstained shirt, photographed after the assassination attempt on October 14, 1912.

Historical Context

The early 20th century marked the height of the Progressive Era, a period defined by social reform, political experimentation, and economic upheaval. The United States was grappling with the consequences of rapid industrialization and urbanization that had reshaped nearly every aspect of American life. Powerful industrial trusts dominated key sectors of the economy, labor unions were growing in strength, and the federal government faced increasing pressure to regulate business and protect workers. By 1912, the public appetite for reform was unmistakable. Progressives sought to curb corporate influence, expand democracy, and confront corruption that had flourished during the Gilded Age. At the same time, the nation was experiencing technological transformation: automobiles were becoming more common, electricity was spreading into homes and factories, and new communication tools such as the telephone and the mass-circulation newspaper were changing the way Americans received information and engaged with politics.

The larger world was equally unsettled. The Ottoman Empire was unraveling, and the First Balkan War had erupted just days before Roosevelt was shot, signaling the tensions that would soon ignite World War I. In Mexico, revolution and political violence had created instability along the U.S. border, prompting concern in Washington. At home, the women’s suffrage movement was gathering strength, and several western states had already extended the vote to women, broadening the meaning of democracy. Conservation had become a prominent political issue, with Roosevelt himself having established national parks, forests, and wildlife refuges to safeguard natural resources from industrial exploitation. The 1912 presidential race reflected all these crosscurrents—industrial might and social protest, moral reform and media spectacle, nationalism and international anxiety—making Roosevelt’s defiance in Milwaukee not merely a personal act of courage but a symbol of the era’s restless spirit and faith in leadership shaped by conviction.

Did You Know? Roosevelt’s doctors ultimately decided to leave the bullet in his chest rather than risk surgery, and he carried it for the rest of his life as a reminder of the incident.

During his presidency, Roosevelt created five National Parks, 150 National Forests, and 51 Federal Bird Reservations, laying the groundwork for the modern conservation movement.

The “Bull Moose” nickname became so iconic that Progressive Party supporters produced buttons, posters, and even songs featuring the animal as a political emblem, marking one of the earliest examples of branded campaign marketing in American politics.

Roosevelt became the first American to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1906 for mediating the end of the Russo-Japanese War, a recognition that elevated the United States’ diplomatic standing.

Two years after leaving office, Roosevelt led an expedition into the Amazon Basin where he contracted a near-fatal tropical illness. The journey, later called the Roosevelt–Rondon Expedition, charted previously unexplored sections of the River of Doubt, which was renamed the Roosevelt River in his honor.

Today’s Reflection

Theodore Roosevelt’s survival after an assassination attempt offers more than a story of physical courage; it gives us a striking picture of perseverance and faith. Though wounded, he refused to quit, carrying the bullet in his chest for the rest of his life. In a similar way, many of us live with our own spiritual or emotional wounds—marks left by pain, loss, or disappointment. Yet these scars are not just reminders of where we have been. They can become evidence of God’s grace, showing how His strength sustains us when our own runs out.

The Apostle Paul wrote, “I want to know Christ—yes, to know the power of his resurrection and participation in his sufferings.” Philippians 3:10 (NIV)

Paul’s words remind us that the Christian life is not about avoiding hardship, but about finding Christ in the midst of it. To know Jesus fully is to share in both His power and His suffering. That truth can be difficult to accept, but it changes how we see our struggles. What if our pain is not a detour from God’s plan, but the place where His presence becomes most real? Paul’s perspective invites us to see trials not as interruptions to our faith, but as the context in which our faith deepens.

When life leaves us scarred, we often want to hide those places away. But Scripture shows us another way. After His resurrection, Jesus appeared to His disciples and said, “Put your finger here; see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe.” John 20:27 (NIV)

The risen Christ did not erase His wounds. He showed them. They were proof of both His suffering and His victory. The same is true for us. Our scars do not disqualify us from God’s work—they reveal it. They are not symbols of defeat, but testimonies of redemption. Through them, others can see that even when we were pierced, God preserved us. He did not abandon us in our pain; He transformed it into a witness of His faithfulness.

Sometimes healing does not mean the pain disappears. Like Roosevelt with the bullet lodged in his chest, we may carry reminders of what we’ve endured. Yet we can still move forward, trusting that those marks have purpose. They tell the story of a God who redeems what is broken, who writes hope into the very places that once bled. Each scar becomes a line in the testimony of His mercy.

This does not make suffering easy or simple. It hurts. It confuses. But as followers of Christ, we believe that pain is not wasted. God is always at work, even in what we cannot understand. The wounds we bear can soften us toward others, teaching us empathy and patience. They remind us that every person we meet may be carrying a hidden burden of their own. When we speak honestly about what God has carried us through, we become living proof that grace endures.

You do not have to be fully healed to help someone else. You only have to be willing to let your scars speak. Often the people who minister most deeply are those who have suffered the most, because they have seen firsthand how God meets us in weakness. It is not our strength that changes others—it is our honesty about God’s.

The Apostle Peter wrote, “After you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.” 1 Peter 5:10 (NIV)

This is God’s promise: not that we will avoid suffering, but that through it, He will restore us. Every trial can become an altar of trust, every scar a monument of His sustaining grace.

So when you look at your own scars, physical or unseen, do not see failure. See the places where God’s love took hold and refused to let go. See the evidence that He has been with you all along, shaping your story through both the beauty and the pain.

Christ’s resurrection assures us that suffering never has the final word. Our stories, like His, end in life. Even now, in the middle of the struggle, God is weaving redemption through every wound. The scars we carry in this world are not the end of the story—they are the beginning of a greater one still being written by His hand.

Practical Application

Choose one scar, visible or hidden, and write a one-page testimony that names the wound, identifies how God met you there, and states one way that experience equips you to serve others; then select a small physical reminder, a coin or smooth stone, and carry it for seven days, touching it when fear or discouragement rises while quietly affirming, “This hurt is not wasted, Christ is with me, and He will restore me,” and at week’s end, place the reminder somewhere you will see it daily as a marker of grace rather than defeat.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for meeting us where we hurt, for turning wounds into witness and scars into signs of Your mercy. You are faithful and near to the brokenhearted, and You do not waste our pain. We confess how quickly we hide what still aches and how often we trust our own strength instead of Your sustaining grace. Restore what is frayed, steady what is trembling, and strengthen what feels beyond repair; teach us to know Christ in both resurrection power and shared suffering, to believe when doubt presses close, and to carry our scars as living testimony to Your faithfulness. Give us patience for the slow work of healing, courage to walk forward while still tender, and wisdom to see Your presence in the very places that once bled. We praise You for the hope that outlasts every wound. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Suffering does not have authority over the believer; it has assignment. In Christ, wounds are not the end of the sentence, they are the clause where grace changes the meaning. God does not merely get us through hardship; He forges us within it, shaping endurance into character and character into hope that does not disappoint. The marks we carry, seen or unseen, can become living sacraments of His presence: reminders that He was there, that He is here, and that He is leading us home. Refuse the lie that healing requires erasing your history. Let the mercy of God reinterpret it. What once seemed only a scar can become a testimony. What once felt like ruin can become a doorway. Receive the strength that meets you where you are, and walk forward as one whom grace has already claimed.

