THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dory Wiley's avatar
Dory Wiley
4h

That carbon test has already been proven wrong in numerous way including intentional fraud. That doesn’t take away from your points on faith but it does change considerably the issue of authenticity of the Shroud…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Lyn's avatar
Lyn
7h

There is a big difference between “The Catholic Church” which is all of Christendom and “The Roman Catholic Church” which is a particular sect of orthodoxy. It is an important distinction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture