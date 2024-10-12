This is the day Christopher Columbus's expedition made landfall in San Salvador, marking the beginning of European exploration in the Americas in 1492.

In today's lesson, we will explore the parallels between Columbus's cautious approach to the New World and God's gradual work in our lives. How does patience in our spiritual journey lead to better preparation for God's promises? We'll discover the wisdom behind God's "little by little" approach and learn to appreciate the slow, steady progress in our walk with Him.

"I will send my terror ahead of you and throw into confusion every nation you encounter. I will make all your enemies turn their backs and run. I will send the hornet ahead of you to drive the Hivites, Canaanites and Hittites out of your way. But I will not drive them out in a single year, because the land would become desolate and the wild animals too numerous for you. Little by little I will drive them out before you, until you have increased enough to take possession of the land." - Exodus 23:27-30 (NIV)

In the black stillness before dawn on October 12, 1492, a sharp cry broke the monotony of the sea. From the Pinta’s deck came the shout every sailor had prayed for: “Tierra! Tierra!”—land. Moments later, the weary crew saw it too, a faint shadow rising on the horizon after ten unbroken weeks of water and fear. Christopher Columbus stood at the rail, watching the light swell behind the outline of a new shore, unaware that this sighting would draw two worlds together and alter the course of history.

Columbus, a Genoese navigator inspired by the idea of reaching Asia by sailing west, had pursued his vision for years. Contrary to popular myth, educated Europeans of the fifteenth century already knew the Earth was round. The real debate centered on its size. Columbus accepted a smaller estimate of the globe’s circumference, which led him to believe Asia could be reached across a relatively narrow ocean. Most scholars and royal advisers thought the distance too great and his calculations unsound. Yet his persistence eventually persuaded Spain’s Ferdinand and Isabella, eager to rival Portugal’s maritime successes, to underwrite the voyage.

The expedition departed on August 3, 1492, with three ships—the Niña, the Pinta, and the Santa María—and a crew of roughly ninety men. For weeks they crossed uncharted waters, battling fear and rising discontent. To prevent mutiny, Columbus kept two logs: one that recorded the true distance traveled and another with a shorter figure to reassure the crew. When land finally appeared, the tension broke into jubilation.

The island where they landed, which Columbus named San Salvador, was inhabited by the Taíno people. Friendly and curious, they met the newcomers with gifts and goodwill. Columbus described them as generous and openhearted, yet he quickly began to see them as subjects to be claimed and servants to be taken. Within months, his expeditions turned from exploration to conquest, setting a precedent for European colonization in the Americas.

In the months that followed, Columbus explored parts of the Caribbean, including Cuba and Hispaniola, believing he had reached the outskirts of Asia. He searched for gold and imagined he was near the wealthy courts described by Marco Polo. Instead, he encountered thriving island societies with languages, customs, and technologies entirely unknown to Europe.

Columbus was not the first European to cross the Atlantic. Norse explorers led by Leif Erikson had established a short-lived settlement in Newfoundland around the year 1000. Yet their ventures left little lasting impact. Columbus’s voyage, by contrast, opened an enduring link between Europe and the Americas. The consequences were immediate and profound. The Columbian Exchange reshaped global agriculture and population patterns, bringing crops such as maize, potatoes, and tomatoes to Europe, while horses, cattle, and wheat arrived in the New World. But along with these came smallpox, measles, and other diseases that devastated indigenous populations.

Columbus made three more voyages, exploring further among the Caribbean islands and along the Central and South American coasts. His later years were marked by disappointment and controversy. As governor of the territories he claimed for Spain, his harsh rule led to rebellion among settlers and condemnation by Spanish authorities. He was eventually arrested and stripped of his titles, though later released. He died in 1506, still convinced he had reached the edges of Asia.

The legacy of Columbus’s first voyage remains complex. It marked the beginning of an age of exploration that would connect distant continents and transform human civilization, but it also inaugurated centuries of exploitation, slavery, and cultural destruction. What happened on that morning in 1492 was not a discovery in the truest sense—the Americas were already home to millions—but a collision of worlds whose consequences continue to shape our shared history.

First landing of Columbus on the shores of the New World, at San Salvador, 1492 Tapestry by Dioscoro Puebla

By the late fifteenth century, Europe was on the brink of global expansion. The fall of Constantinople to the Ottoman Turks in 1453 severed traditional trade routes to Asia, forcing European powers to seek new paths to the East. Portugal led this effort under Prince Henry the Navigator, exploring Africa’s west coast and demonstrating the profits of maritime trade. Spain, newly united under Ferdinand of Aragon and Isabella of Castile, was eager to rival Portuguese influence. The completion of the Reconquista in 1492 freed Spanish resources and fueled ambitions for overseas conquest and the spread of Christianity. In this climate of competition and opportunity, Columbus’s plan to reach Asia by sailing west offered Spain a bold alternative route to power and prestige.

The Renaissance had created a spirit of curiosity and intellectual daring. Advances in navigation and shipbuilding—the compass, the astrolabe, and the agile caravel—made long voyages more feasible than ever before. Humanist thought encouraged exploration as both scientific pursuit and divine mission. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, thriving civilizations such as the Aztec and Inca empires sustained vast cities and intricate trade networks, entirely unaware of Europe’s growing hunger for expansion. Columbus’s voyage emerged from this convergence of technology, ambition, and belief, linking worlds that had developed in isolation and setting the stage for centuries of exchange, conquest, and transformation that would redefine global history.

Did You Know? The Santa María, Columbus’s flagship, was a slow and heavy merchant vessel about 62 feet long. It ran aground off the coast of Hispaniola on Christmas Day, 1492, forcing Columbus to leave part of his crew behind in a small settlement called La Navidad.

The Niña and Pinta were caravels, small ships with triangular lateen sails that allowed them to sail closer to the wind—an essential innovation for long Atlantic crossings.

Columbus’s real name was Cristoforo Colombo in Italian; it became Cristóbal Colón in Spanish. He was born in the Republic of Genoa, in present-day Italy, and spoke a Ligurian dialect rather than standard Italian.

Despite popular belief, educated Europeans in the 1400s already knew the Earth was round. The true debate centered on its circumference: Columbus underestimated it by nearly one-third, a miscalculation that ironically made his proposal seem more achievable.

Columbus never reached the mainland of North America. Across four voyages, he explored parts of the Caribbean, Central America, and the northern coast of South America but remained convinced until his death that he had reached islands off the coast of Asia.

The sight of Columbus’s ships nearing land after ten long weeks at sea must have been breathtaking. Imagine the moment: weary sailors straining their eyes toward the horizon, hearts caught between fear and hope, uncertain whether they were seeing salvation or mirage. That slow, deliberate approach toward an unseen shore captures more than a turning point in history. It mirrors the way God often leads us forward, not fast but faithfully. He brings us toward His promises with care, guiding us through seasons where faith must learn to walk before it runs.

We often find that our spiritual lives unfold not in sudden arrivals but in quiet approaches. God leads us forward at a steady pace, teaching us to trust His timing more than our own. We long for clarity, fulfillment, and breakthrough, yet His promises usually come into view slowly, like distant land rising over the horizon. The slowness is not delay; it is mercy. God moves at the pace that forms us, not the pace that flatters us.

Consider the journey of Israel. When God delivered His people from slavery in Egypt, He could have carried them instantly into the abundance of Canaan. But He chose a slower way: a wilderness path of testing, dependence, and growth.

“I will not drive them out in a single year, because the land would become desolate and the wild animals too numerous for you. Little by little I will drive them out before you, until you have increased enough to take possession of the land.” Exodus 23:29–30 (NIV)

That phrase, “little by little,” reveals a God who cares not only about what we receive but about who we become in receiving it. His blessings require maturity, stewardship, and faith. A gift too soon can crush rather than bless. Just as a sudden inheritance can ruin the unprepared heir, divine advancement given before we are ready can undo us.

Our culture prizes speed. We chase efficiency, productivity, and instant results. We expect answers at the tap of a screen and transformation overnight. But God’s kingdom does not conform to our timelines. His concern is formation, not convenience. The Spirit’s work is patient and precise, teaching us endurance, humility, and trust. The slow approach of Columbus’s ships becomes an image of this spiritual process, navigating carefully through unseen depths and guided by a steady hand that knows what lies beneath.

When life feels motionless, it is tempting to assume we have drifted off course. Yet unseen progress often marks the deepest seasons of growth. Even when we cannot perceive movement, the current of God’s grace carries us forward. Every prayer whispered in faith, every small act of obedience, every surrender of control draws us closer to the shore of His promise.

The waiting itself is sacred. As Columbus’s men prepared for landfall—checking supplies, readying sails, and watching for danger—so God uses our waiting to prepare us for the weight of His purpose.

“For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” Ephesians 2:10 (NIV)

We are not drifting aimlessly. We are being shaped intentionally. Every delay, disappointment, and detour serves His design. God is not withholding something from us; He is cultivating something within us.

Scripture is filled with those who learned this truth. Joseph endured years of servitude and prison before his elevation in Egypt. Moses spent decades in the desert before confronting Pharaoh. David was anointed long before he wore a crown. Each was called early, prepared slowly, and exalted only when ready. The pattern is consistent: growth precedes glory. God’s promises are never premature.

This perspective transforms our frustration into trust. What feels like stillness may be steady progress. What feels like loss may be hidden preparation. Our responsibility is not to accelerate the journey but to stay faithful within it: to keep our sails open to His wind, to move when He moves, and to rest when He stills the sea.

Along the way, God invites us to notice beauty even before arrival. The horizon changes as we move forward—the light, the stars, the colors of the deep. There are glimpses of His faithfulness in every stage. The process itself becomes a kind of grace, teaching us that the journey with Him is not a waiting room for blessing but the place where blessing is already unfolding.

If you find yourself in a season of slow progress, resist the urge to measure distance by speed. Measure it instead by trust. God’s timing is never late; it is perfect. He keeps every promise, but He gives them only when we are prepared to receive them with wisdom and gratitude.

The Christian life is not about sprinting toward reward but walking faithfully with the One who guides us. The same God who led Israel step by step leads us now, shaping us “little by little” into the likeness of His Son. Patience is not passive; it is active faith. It is choosing to believe that unseen progress still counts, that divine timing is never careless, and that the shore will appear when the heart is ready to land.

So let us keep sailing. Let us trust the God who charts our course with precision and love. For every slow mile is preparation, every delay is mercy, and every small step forward is another proof that His promises are sure.

Choose one area where progress feels slow, then design a 30-day “little by little” plan that builds capacity rather than speed: define one small, repeatable practice that directly strengthens the skill or virtue needed for that calling, create a daily trust metric you can track in two minutes (for example, a checkbox for obedience, a short line noting a surrendered decision), and schedule a five-minute weekly horizon check to record even the smallest signs of movement so you learn to measure growth by faithfulness rather than immediacy.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for the mercy of Your patient work, for shaping us at a pace that protects and prepares us. You are wise and good, and Your timing is perfect; You lead us little by little so that what You give can be kept with gratitude. Forgive our hurry, our grasping for outcomes, our disappointment when progress feels small. Teach us to trust the quiet ways You move. Form in us steady obedience, deepen our humility, and train our eyes to notice unseen grace. Grant endurance where we are weary, clarity where we are confused, and courage where we are tempted to quit. Help us receive today’s small steps as real advancement under Your hand. We praise You for purposes we cannot yet see, and we entrust the future to Your care. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.

God’s promises are never late; He is preparing us to carry them even while we wait. Waiting is not the pause between real moments, it is the workshop where faith is tempered, motives are purified, and wisdom is learned through small acts of obedience. Holiness grows quietly, almost imperceptibly, until the heart is ready for what the hand has prayed for. Every hidden season has purpose. Obedience practiced in secret becomes strength displayed in public. God is not withholding what is good; He is making us fit to receive it. Trust His pace. Embrace His process. For what He prepares in you today will sustain what He gives you tomorrow.

