This is the day Griswold Lorillard and his friends wore the first dinner jacket, later called the tuxedo, to the Tuxedo Club’s Autumn Ball at Tuxedo Park, New York in 1886.

In today’s lesson, we will explore how a bold fashion choice at the 1886 Tuxedo Club Autumn Ball mirrors the spiritual journey from comfortable faith to convicting truth. When Griswold Lorillard wore a shorter jacket that shocked New York’s elite, he introduced more than the tuxedo—he demonstrated the cost of challenging what everyone accepts as proper. What does this tell us about our preference for spiritual comfort over the exposing light of God’s full truth, and are you willing to step into that uncomfortable clarity?

Artistic rendering of the Tuxedo Club.

“But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.” - Ephesians 5:13 (NIV)

This Date in History

The ballroom doors of the brand-new Tuxedo Club opened on the evening of October 10, 1886, and conversation froze. Griswold Lorillard, a 23-year-old heir to one of America’s oldest tobacco fortunes, strode into the first Autumn Ball wearing something no one had seen before at such a formal gathering. Instead of the expected black tailcoat that swept past the knees, he wore a shorter, waist-length black jacket paired with a scarlet satin waistcoat. Three friends—James Brown Potter, Brockholst Cutting, and William Kent Thorn—followed behind him dressed the same way. Gasps rippled across the room. Society matrons whispered behind their fans. In a room filled with names like Astor, Morgan, and Vanderbilt, these young men appeared to have committed social heresy.

Yet Lorillard’s choice was neither impulsive nor merely rebellious. It was the American debut of a quiet revolution already reshaping men’s fashion in Britain. Two decades earlier, Edward, Prince of Wales—later King Edward VII—had commissioned a new type of evening coat from London tailor Henry Poole of Savile Row. Traditional tailcoats, he complained, were too stiff and restrictive for informal dinners at his Sandringham estate. Poole delivered a shorter, tailless jacket in 1865, and the prince soon wore it regularly at private gatherings. Among Britain’s upper classes, the “dinner jacket” became an accepted alternative to full evening dress by the 1880s, signaling refinement without rigid formality.

The connection to Sandringham was direct. James Brown Potter, one of Lorillard’s companions that night and a founding resident of Tuxedo Park, had been a guest of the prince earlier that year. During his visit, the prince suggested Potter have a jacket made by Poole in the new style. Potter did so and brought it back to New York, where he shared the idea with his circle of friends. Pierre Lorillard IV, Griswold’s father and the founder of Tuxedo Park, was already a client of Henry Poole and likely owned similar jackets himself. According to later accounts, Pierre even commissioned tailless coats for the Autumn Ball but lost his nerve before the event. His son, however, embraced the opportunity.

The setting made the gesture even more striking. Tuxedo Park itself was a monument to Gilded Age ambition. Founded only months earlier by Pierre Lorillard IV on 6,000 acres of rugged forest in New York’s Ramapo Hills, it was transformed in less than a year by 1,800 laborers—many of them Italian and Slavic immigrants—into a lavish private enclave forty miles northwest of Manhattan. Thirty miles of roads were carved through the woods. A state-of-the-art water and sewage system, the first of its kind in the world, was installed. An imposing gatehouse, a row of elegant cottages, and a grand clubhouse overlooking Tuxedo Lake rose from the wilderness. Designed by architect Bruce Price, the clubhouse’s circular ballroom quickly became the epicenter of the new community’s social life.

Membership in the Tuxedo Club was more exclusive than wealth alone could buy. Prospective members needed not just money but lineage, impeccable social credentials, and the approval of the founding families. The Autumn Ball, held each October, was both a debutante showcase and a display of power. Three chartered trains brought 700 guests north from Grand Central Station, completing the journey in an astonishing forty minutes—half the usual time. The clubhouse glittered under electric lights, still a novelty in 1886. The ballroom was dressed in flowers and greenery, and the orchestra stood ready to play the latest waltzes. The dress code was explicit: black tailcoat, white waistcoat, white bow tie, and patent leather shoes. Against this backdrop of strict convention, Lorillard’s waist-length coat was nothing short of a provocation.

Reactions ranged from ridicule to admiration. Town Topics, the society gossip paper, reported the incident with bemused disapproval, describing the young men as looking “for all the world like royal footmen.” Some older guests viewed the new coat as disrespectful or even mocking. Yet others saw in it a refreshing departure from rigid custom—a gesture that preserved elegance while offering comfort and ease. Crucially, the garment itself was impeccably tailored from fine materials, with satin lapels that shimmered in the light. Its streamlined cut emphasized the wearer’s figure rather than hiding it. What might have been dismissed as a prank instead came across as an evolution.

Within weeks, the style caught on among Tuxedo Park’s younger set, who ordered their own versions from their tailors. They wore them not only to private gatherings but also to Manhattan’s most fashionable restaurant, Delmonico’s. Curious patrons asked about the unfamiliar coats and were told, “That’s what they wear for dinner up at Tuxedo.” The name stuck. By 1889, the once-radical jacket had earned a place in New York’s cultural mainstream, when the Metropolitan Opera allowed men wearing dinner jackets into its prestigious Dress Circle, previously reserved for full white tie. American tailors began advertising “tuxedo suits,” and department stores soon offered ready-made versions to a growing middle-class clientele. What began as a rebellion by a handful of young aristocrats quickly became the standard for formal wear in America.

The Autumn Ball continued as a Tuxedo Park tradition well into the twentieth century, remaining one of the country’s most coveted social invitations through the 1960s. Although it was briefly discontinued in 1971 amid social changes of the era, it was eventually revived and endures today in a more modest form. The original clubhouse suffered heavy damage in a 1943 fire and was rebuilt at half its former size, but the round ballroom where Lorillard made fashion history still stands. The Tuxedo Club itself remains a private institution, maintaining many of the traditions and standards of exclusivity established in 1886.

The jacket Griswold Lorillard wore on that October night was more than a piece of clothing. It marked a generational shift in American society—a willingness to reinterpret tradition rather than reject it outright. It showed that dignity and comfort could coexist, that refinement need not be rigid. Today, when men around the world don tuxedos for weddings, galas, and celebrations, they are participating in the legacy of a 23-year-old who dared to shorten his coat at the most scrutinized party of the Gilded Age.

Late 19th-century menswear, including the new dinner jacket (third from left) introduced at the Tuxedo Club in 1886 as a relaxed alternative to full evening tails.

The Tuxedo Club in Tuxedo Park, New York, where members introduced the new dinner jacket style in 1886.

Historical Context

The arrival of the dinner jacket in America coincided with the height of the Gilded Age, a period from roughly 1870 to 1900 defined by explosive industrial growth, enormous personal fortunes, and rigidly stratified social hierarchies. Titans of industry like John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, and J. P. Morgan amassed wealth on a scale that surpassed many European monarchies. Lacking hereditary titles or centuries-old aristocratic traditions, America’s new elite built their own systems of status through exclusive social clubs, restricted neighborhoods, and meticulously observed rituals of behavior and appearance. Dress codes were central to this world. A gentleman’s wardrobe required precise changes throughout the day—morning coats for business, frock coats for afternoon visits, white tie for formal evenings—each garment signaling social knowledge and reinforcing class boundaries.

At the same time, transatlantic influence shaped the tastes and behaviors of these wealthy Americans. Regular travel to London and Paris became a rite of passage for elite families seeking cultural legitimacy and refinement. European royalty, especially Edward, Prince of Wales, set the tone for high fashion. His adoption of the shorter dinner jacket in the 1860s reflected a broader cultural shift: a move away from the rigid formalities of mid-19th-century dress toward a more relaxed but still unmistakably elite style. This evolution resonated deeply with a younger generation of American heirs eager to assert their identity while preserving their privilege. Their embrace of the new jacket was not just about comfort. It symbolized a generational negotiation between tradition and modernity, and between the inherited expectations of their fathers and their own desire to define the future of high society.

A rare surviving historical photograph of James Brown Potter, the New York socialite credited with helping introduce the dinner jacket to American society after his visit to England in the 1880s.

Did You Know? Griswold Lorillard died just two years after his daring fashion statement, passing away in 1888 at only 26 years old, before he could witness the tuxedo become an American standard.

Pierre Lorillard IV sold his Newport mansion, The Breakers, to Cornelius Vanderbilt II in 1882 for $450,000, deliberately shifting his focus to building Tuxedo Park as a more controlled and exclusive social enclave.

Early critics of the dinner jacket in America often mocked it in print, with Town Topics deriding it as “footmen’s livery” and The New York Times questioning whether such “tailless coats” could ever be considered proper evening wear. Within a few years, those same publications reversed course and hailed it as the height of modern elegance.

When the Metropolitan Opera permitted men in dinner jackets to enter its Dress Circle in 1889, it was widely reported in New York newspapers as a cultural milestone, signaling that the once-controversial garment had achieved mainstream respectability.

The name “Tuxedo” traces back to the Lenape word p’tuksit or tùkwsit, meaning “round foot” or “Wolf Clan,” referring to the Indigenous people who inhabited the area long before Pierre Lorillard’s family purchased the land in the early 1800s.

Today’s Reflection

When Griswold Lorillard entered the Tuxedo Club ballroom in an unconventional short jacket, he was not simply making a fashion statement. He was defying expectations—challenging the assumptions of a culture that valued appearance over change. That same spirit of defiance points to something deeper about how transformation works in the life of faith. In the very same era, cities across America were beginning to replace the soft glow of gaslight with the stark brilliance of electricity. The contrast between the two was dramatic. One softened and concealed. The other revealed and exposed. One bathed everything in a forgiving amber haze. The other showed every flaw the old light had hidden from view.

This verse captures what God does when He works in the heart of a believer. He doesn’t dim His truth to protect our comfort; He illuminates it to lead us into freedom. His light reveals what has always been there but was once easier to ignore.

Yet most of us, if we’re honest, prefer what could be called gaslight faith. It’s softer, safer, and forgiving of our flaws. It lets us look the part without confronting what lies beneath the surface. We can talk about grace while avoiding the passages about holiness. We can praise God’s love while remaining silent about His justice. Gaslight faith feels authentic because it never asks too much of us. It soothes our conscience while allowing us to keep our illusions intact, convincing us we are changing when we are only maintaining appearances.

But God is not interested in ambience. He is interested in making us holy. His aim is transformation, and transformation demands light bright enough to expose what sentiment hides.

When that light begins to shine more clearly, our first instinct is often resistance. We label conviction as legalism. We dismiss truth as judgment when it cuts too deeply. We find comfort in communities that celebrate our brokenness but never challenge us to move beyond it. But that is not the fullness of the Gospel we’re called to live. It’s gaslight religion. It produces disciples who confuse warmth with holiness and kindness with truth. Scripture confronts this tendency with unwavering clarity:

“Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.” John 3:20–21 (NIV)

The choice remains the same today. We can stay hidden in the soft glow, or we can step into the searching light. There is no middle ground.

Discernment is the process by which God replaces our appetite for partial truth with the courage to embrace the whole truth. That process is rarely gentle. When electric light first entered homes, people complained that it was too harsh, too sterile, too revealing. What they truly mourned was not the light itself but the loss of concealment. The new light did not make their homes dirtier. It simply revealed what had always been there.

The same is true in our spiritual lives. When God deepens our discernment, He doesn’t necessarily show us new sins. He shows us the sins we have been excusing. He doesn’t create new standards. He exposes the ones we have ignored. And this is why spiritual maturity can often feel like loss. We lose the comfort of self-deception. We lose the luxury of selective obedience. We lose the peace that comes from refusing to look too closely at our own hearts.

The move from gaslight faith to electric faith is really a move from sentimentality to sanctified sight. Sentimentality is the enemy of holiness because it mistakes emotion for truth. It prioritizes the aesthetic of faith over the demands of discipleship. It embraces Jesus as comforter but resists Him as Lord. It celebrates emotional highs but avoids the daily cross. It preaches a gospel that soothes but never convicts, that affirms but never transforms. Such faith can fill churches but cannot change hearts and lives. It produces believers who are easily stirred but rarely sanctified, who weep in worship but refuse repentance on Monday.

Sanctified sight is different. It sees God as He truly is and welcomes conviction not as shame but as mercy. Because when God reveals something, He also heals it. His light doesn’t just expose—it restores. And it never leaves us alone in the glare. He holds the lamp and walks with us every step of the way.

The question every believer must face is this: Will you let God turn up the light, or will you spend your life adjusting the dimmer? True faith doesn’t fear what the light reveals—it trusts the One who holds the switch. And when we stand in that light, something happens. We begin to reflect it. Not perfectly. Not instantly. But increasingly. Because exposure is the beginning of transformation.

It will not be easy. It will not be comfortable. But it will be necessary. Because faith that refuses exposure is faith that refuses growth. And a disciple who hides in shadows will never reflect the Light of the World.

“For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light.” Ephesians 5:8 (NIV)

God loves you too much to leave you in the soft glow of partial truth. He shines His light not to shame you, but to free you. The only question is whether you will let Him.

Practical Application

Identify one area of your life where you’ve been operating in “gaslight faith”—a conviction you’ve dimmed, a truth you’ve softened, or a scriptural standard you’ve adjusted to maintain comfort. Write it down privately, then ask God to illuminate it fully this week. Each morning, pray specifically for the courage to see this area as He sees it, and each evening, reflect on what His light revealed that day. At the week’s end, determine one concrete change you will make in response to what has been exposed, and commit to walking in that truth regardless of the discomfort it brings.

Closing Prayer Father, we thank You that Your light is not cruel but kind, not harsh but healing. We confess that we have often preferred the soft glow of partial truth over the full brilliance of Your holiness. Forgive us for dimming Your Word to suit our comfort and for resisting the conviction that leads to transformation. Give us courage to stand under Your searching light, knowing that what You expose, You also redeem. Help us to move beyond sentimental faith into sanctified sight, where we see You as You are and ourselves as we truly are. Transform our hearts so that we might reflect Your light with increasing clarity. Make us disciples who welcome truth over comfort, holiness over sentiment, and Your glory over our own reputation. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Spiritual maturity is not marked by how much light we can generate, but by how much light we can endure. God’s kindest act is often His refusal to let us remain comfortable in our partial obedience. When He turns up the brightness, He is not exposing us to shame us but to free us. The believer who runs from conviction will forever live in shadows, but the one who stands still under God’s illuminating grace will discover that exposure is the first step toward transformation. True discernment comes not from learning to see more clearly, but from learning to see as God sees—with a light that both reveals and restores.

Also On This Date In History

