THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Hillyer's avatar
Deb Hillyer
Dec 3, 2024

Like many people today, Hedy seemed a bit lost. Having that intelligence and, sounds like engineering ability, she could've been ahead of her time. Shoplifting seems an odd choice, but lost people sometimes do crazy things. Very interesting to read, thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lyle Denham's avatar
Lyle Denham
Nov 9, 2024

I enjoy your lessons rooted in history. I just think there are plenty of examples of Christians for fodder or at least non-Christians without a checked past.

Blessings to you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture