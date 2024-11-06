This is the day Jacob Schick patented the innovative shaving mechanism that paved the way for the world’s first electric razor in 1928.

In today’s lesson, we will explore what it means to embrace God’s renewing work when change feels uncomfortable. What happens when the familiar ways of faith no longer fit the new direction God is leading? How do we let go of what feels safe to receive what is truly new?

"He who was seated on the throne said, "I am making everything new!" Then he said, "Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true."" - Revelation 21:5 (NIV)

This Date in History

On this day in 1928, the daily routine of millions was set to change forever. Jacob Schick, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel with a knack for invention, received a patent for a new kind of mechanical shaving implement—a cartridge-based system that allowed men to reload blades quickly and safely. Though not electric, this design would become the crucial step that led to the world’s first successful electric razor just two years later.

Schick’s journey to this pivotal moment was anything but ordinary. Born in 1877 in Ottumwa, Iowa, his life was marked by restlessness and curiosity. When he joined the U.S. Army in 1898, serving in the Spanish-American War and later in the remote landscapes of Alaska, it wasn’t just military life that occupied him. In the extreme cold, where water froze almost instantly, Schick found the daily act of shaving to be an ordeal. It was there, in those frozen mornings, that the first idea for a waterless shaving method began to take shape.

After leaving the Army in 1910, Schick pursued ventures from gold prospecting to inventing mechanical devices. His early patents included a repeating pistol and later a boat motor design, proof of a mind constantly searching for efficiency. By the mid-1920s, he turned that ingenuity toward the everyday challenge he had faced years earlier: how to make shaving cleaner, faster, and less dependent on water.

The 1928 patent, granted on November 6, introduced a razor with replaceable blades stored in cartridges—an elegant mechanical solution inspired by the loading action of a rifle. This innovation didn’t simply improve safety razors; it revealed a new way of thinking about personal grooming. It was the engineering foundation upon which Schick would soon build something revolutionary: the electric shaver.

Within months, Schick began experimenting with miniature motors and flexible drives that could automate the cutting motion. His early prototypes, powered by external motors and connected by rotating cables, were cumbersome but proved that an entirely dry, mechanical shave was possible. By 1930, Schick patented his true breakthrough—the compact electric dry shaver that finally made his long-imagined “waterless shave” a reality.

Bringing this invention to market during the onset of the Great Depression was a formidable challenge. Yet Schick pressed forward, founding Schick Dry Shaver, Inc. in Stamford, Connecticut, and securing private investors who believed in his idea. His product soon became a symbol of modern efficiency: no lather, no water, no mess—just a quick, clean shave. Advertisements promised men a “five-minute shave,” a claim that resonated with a generation seeking speed and convenience in every corner of life.

By the mid-1930s, Schick’s factories in Connecticut and his offices in New York and Chicago testified to the razor’s growing success. Even amid economic hardship, men valued the convenience it offered, and Schick’s marketing ingenuity helped his company flourish. His devices were exported across Europe and Asia, cementing the electric razor as a hallmark of modern grooming.

But success came at a cost. Schick’s long-standing kidney problems worsened, and in 1937 he underwent surgery that proved fatal. He died on July 3, 1937, at the age of fifty-nine, leaving behind a thriving business and an enduring legacy of innovation.

Under Kenneth C. Gifford’s leadership, Schick Dry Shaver continued to expand, setting new standards for electric grooming devices worldwide. Competitors such as Remington and Sunbeam soon followed, refining and miniaturizing designs, yet Schick’s vision remained the foundation of the industry.

Today, the Schick brand—now part of Edgewell Personal Care—still carries his name. Nearly a century after that first patent, millions perform a morning ritual born of Schick’s persistence and ingenuity. What began on November 6, 1928, as a clever cartridge razor became the spark that would transform shaving forever. Each electric hum that greets a new day traces back to one man’s quest for a smoother, simpler shave—proof that even a small mechanical idea can reshape the world.

Schick electric razor, circa early 1930s.

Historical Context

The late 1920s were a period of rapid technological change, marked by the increasing electrification of American homes and the shrinking barriers between professional and consumer devices. As household electricity reached more urban and suburban households, inventors like Jacob Schick could design appliances not just for factories or offices but for personal use. At the same time the U.S. economy—on the verge of the Great Depression—was fostering a culture of “modern-living” ideas: speed, efficiency, and mechanisation mattered in everyday routines. The rise of electric motors, new manufacturing techniques, and mass-market consumer goods created the environment in which a device like an electric dry razor could be envisioned. Large safety-razor makers such as Gillette had already made daily shaving safe and affordable in the preceding decades, so inventors could build on that foundation to think of eliminating water, lather and mess.

Socially and culturally the shift from bearded faces to clean-shaven ones reflected broader themes of hygiene, professionalism and modern identity in the 1920s and 1930s. Military grooming standards adopted during World War I had helped accelerate the clean-shaven ideal and barbershop services were increasingly seen as old-fashioned in day-to-day life. As men entered white-collar jobs and urban office environments, the demand for faster, neater personal care grew. In that context, Schick’s invention of a dry and electric shaving device resonated: it symbolised a break with ritualised grooming, promised ease and reflected the society’s embrace of mechanised convenience. The timing of introducing such a product—just as everyday electricity and consumer credit were becoming common—meant that a previously niche appliance could become part of daily ritual.

Schick, 1937 advertisement.

Did You Know? The first commercially marketed dry-electric shaver by Schick was sold in March 1931 at a retail price of $25, roughly equivalent to about $350–$400 in today’s dollars.

By the mid-1930s the electric razor was no longer just a bathroom novelty—it was marketed for travel use (hotels, trains, ocean-liners) because dry shaving eliminated the need for water, cream and sinks.

In 1935, Jacob Schick became a Canadian citizen—as a result of an investigation by the U.S. Joint Congressional Committee on Tax Evasion and Avoidance—after transferring much of his wealth into holding companies in the Bahamas.

By 1937, more than 1.5 million electric razors had been sold worldwide, with the market valued at more than $20 million, signaling a complete transformation of the men’s grooming industry.

The introduction of rotating-head electric shavers (for example by Philips in 1939) shifted the industry away from the oscillating blade design pioneered by Schick, thereby establishing two distinct branches of electric shaving technology.

Today’s Reflection

Change is an inevitable part of life, yet it is something most of us instinctively resist. When Jacob Schick introduced his electric razor in 1928, it promised to make daily grooming faster and more efficient. Still, many people hesitated. They were used to their familiar razors and routines. The idea of using an electric device for such a personal task felt unnecessary, even uncomfortable. But over time, what seemed strange became standard. The world adjusted to a new way of doing something old.

That same struggle plays out in our spiritual lives. God often invites us into seasons of transformation—moments when He asks us to trust Him more deeply, to think differently, to walk in newness. Yet we resist. Like those who preferred their old blades, we cling to what we know, even when it hurts us. We settle for the small cuts of the familiar instead of the freedom of renewal.

God is not finished creating. He is still making things new—our hearts, our habits, our hopes. The question is whether we will let Him.

Consider the Israelites after their deliverance from Egypt. Though they were free, their hearts longed for the security of what they had known.

“We remember the fish we ate in Egypt at no cost—also the cucumbers, melons, leeks, onions and garlic. But now we have lost our appetite; we never see anything but this manna!” Numbers 11:5–6 (NIV)

They had been rescued from bondage, yet nostalgia for the past made them blind to the miracle in their midst. They preferred the comfort of memory to the challenge of trust. In the same way, we sometimes resist the new provision God offers because it unsettles us. Growth requires release. Faith requires movement.

Perhaps God is calling you into something unfamiliar—a ministry that stretches you, a change that humbles you, a conversation that heals. It may not feel efficient or easy, but it is necessary. Our reluctance to follow His prompting is not much different from those who dismissed Schick’s invention as a fad. The tool that once seemed unnecessary would soon transform daily life. In the same way, the work of God that feels uncomfortable today may prove to be the very thing that reshapes your future.

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” 2 Corinthians 5:17 (NIV)

This renewal is not a single moment but a continual process. God’s Spirit is always refining us—smoothing away pride, dulling our selfish edges, sharpening our character. Every act of surrender gives Him room to work.

Embracing this transformation takes courage. It means laying down what once worked to make room for what now will. It might mean forgiving where we’d rather hold on, listening when we’d rather speak, or stepping into service when comfort tempts us to stay still. Faith is rarely efficient. But it is always fruitful.

“As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.” Isaiah 55:9 (NIV)

God’s way of renewing us is rarely what we expect, but it is always what we need. His plans reach beyond the short-term comfort we seek. He shapes us not for ease, but for endurance; not for routine, but for relationship.

So ask yourself: What new thing is God trying to do in you right now? What habit or fear or mindset are you still gripping because it feels safe? The tools of yesterday cannot sustain the transformation God intends for tomorrow.

Jacob Schick’s invention changed a simple daily act. But God’s invention—the renewing work of His Spirit—changes everything. He invites us to let go of the dull edges of our old selves and to trust the steady hum of His grace at work within us.

When we do, our faith becomes more than ritual. It becomes alive, sharp, and purposeful.

Let courage replace hesitation. Choose surrender over resistance, trust over fear, renewal over routine. Each act of obedience, no matter how small, draws you deeper into the transforming work of God—the One who is still making all things new.

Practical Application

Take time this week to identify one area of life where you sense God inviting you to change. Instead of resisting, pause to ask what new work He might be beginning in you. Write down what you feel He’s prompting, then take one tangible step of obedience toward it—whether that means releasing control, forgiving someone, or starting a new spiritual habit. Trust that each small act of surrender becomes part of His larger work of renewal. Let the act itself remind you that transformation rarely begins with comfort but with courage.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for being the God who continually makes all things new. Teach us to recognize Your hand at work when change unsettles us, and give us faith to follow where You lead. Help us release what no longer serves Your purpose so that our hearts remain open to the fresh work of Your Spirit. Strengthen us to walk in obedience when the path feels uncertain, and remind us that Your renewal always brings life, growth, and peace. Shape us into people who welcome transformation and reflect Your creative power in every season. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

Spiritual growth is rarely comfortable because it calls us to release what once defined us. Yet every act of surrender invites God to reshape our hearts with His wisdom and grace. The Christian life is not a museum of preserved habits but a workshop of living renewal, where the Holy Spirit continually rebuilds what we thought was finished. When we resist change, we stall His workmanship; when we yield, we discover that obedience is the birthplace of transformation. God’s renewal is never wasted, never partial, and never late—it is the rhythm of grace that carries us from what was into what can be.

Community Engagement

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

What was your initial reaction when you first encountered an electric razor or a similar innovative device? How have you experienced God's "new thing" in your life recently? What was your response? What areas of your spiritual life do you find most challenging to change or renew? Why do you think that is? How can we, as a community of believers, support each other in embracing God's transformative work in our lives?

