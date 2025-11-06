This is the day the CSS Shenandoah , which captured or destroyed 38 Union ships while unknowingly continuing a war already lost, finally surrendered in Liverpool, England, in 1865.

In today’s lesson, we will consider a ship that kept fighting after the war was over—and how believers can do the same in their hearts. What happens when old news rules our days? How do we practice the freedom already declared in Christ?

“Likewise reckon ye also yourselves to be dead indeed unto sin, but alive unto God through Jesus Christ our Lord.” - Romans 6:11 (KJV)

This Date in History

The fog off the River Mersey hung thick on the morning of November 6, 1865, muffling the sound of gulls and bells as a black-hulled steamer crept toward Liverpool harbor. The ship moved slowly, her paint dulled by months of salt and sun, her decks scarred from long service. On the quarterdeck stood Lieutenant James I. Waddell, a man whose uniform had faded and whose eyes betrayed exhaustion more than triumph. Behind him, sailors in tattered gray watched in silence as the Confederate States Ship Shenandoah prepared to lower her guns. They had sailed more than fifty-eight thousand miles. They had circled the globe. And now, with one last salute, they were about to surrender a war that had already ended months before.

The Shenandoah had been born under another name. Built in Glasgow in 1863 as the Sea King, she was sold quietly to Confederate agents seeking to cripple Union commerce far from the blockade lines. She slipped from London in October 1864, ostensibly a merchant ship bound for Bombay. Days later, at a remote anchorage near Madeira, she was met by another vessel, the Laurel, carrying guns, ammunition, and orders signed in Richmond. Her captain broke the seal, read the commission aloud, and the Sea King became the CSS Shenandoah. A cheer went up, and a new flag—blue diagonal cross with white stars on a red field—rose above her mast.

From that moment, the ocean became her battlefield. Waddell’s mission was to strike at the Union’s economic lifelines, capturing merchantmen and whalers to disrupt northern industry. His crew, drawn from many nations—Scots, Irish, English, and Southerners—lived by strict discipline and a sense of fatal adventure. Their daily life swung between monotony and sudden chaos: long days of empty sea, then a sighted sail, a chase, and a boarding under threat of cannon. The men sang shanties at night and mended sails by lantern light, counting their prizes and their sins. The ship became its own small nation, afloat in a world that was rapidly leaving it behind.

By spring 1865, as Richmond burned and Lee surrendered at Appomattox, the Shenandoah was still at large in the Pacific. Letters traveled by ship and rumor, but no telegraph reached those waters. To her crew, the Confederacy still lived. They hunted on, capturing Union whalers in the cold Arctic seas. One sailor later recalled the eerie beauty of it—ice floes glinting like glass, whales surfacing among the wreckage, and the Rebel flag whipping in the wind of a world that no longer cared. In June 1865, unaware that the war had ended, they captured and burned nearly two dozen ships in the Bering Sea, making them the last Confederate combatants to fire in anger.

In early August 1865, near the Kuril Islands, Waddell hailed a British bark. Its captain handed him a stack of newspapers from San Francisco. The headlines struck like cannon fire: The War Is Over. The Confederacy Has Fallen. Jefferson Davis was in chains. Confederate armies had disbanded. The men aboard the Shenandoah read in stunned silence. Some cursed, some wept. A few refused to believe. Waddell closed his cabin door and sat for hours, his ship’s log open before him. When he emerged, he gave a single order: the guns were to be stowed, the powder secured, and no further prizes taken. From that moment, the Shenandoah would harm no man. Yet they could not simply sail home. To return under the Rebel flag meant capture as pirates and death by hanging. So they did the only thing they could do—they kept sailing.

They turned south into the emptiness. The next three months became a voyage of ghosts. The Shenandoah crossed the equator, rounded the Cape of Good Hope, and entered the Atlantic, all while avoiding known Union cruisers. The crew rationed food, repaired torn sails, and took bearings under unfamiliar stars. Disease threatened; tempers flared. In the ship’s log, Waddell wrote of “a lingering sense of doom and duty” as they crept toward Europe, unsure whether surrender meant safety or disgrace. Each mile traveled carried the same question: to whom did they now belong?

When Liverpool finally appeared through the gray November mist, the men gathered on deck in silence. They had been at sea nearly thirteen months without setting foot on land. British customs officers waited on the quay, uncertain whether to receive them as criminals or soldiers. Waddell stood at the rail, sword at his side, and ordered the ship’s colors raised one final time. The Confederate flag—faded, salt-stained, and threadbare—rose slowly in the damp air. The harbor fell still. No band played. No crowd cheered. Only the slap of water against the hull marked the last heartbeat of the Confederate Navy.

At noon, the British officer boarded. Waddell greeted him formally and presented his sword, declaring surrender to Her Majesty’s government in the name of humanity. The officer accepted it without triumph. The flag came down. The men removed their caps. One witness later wrote that the silence was “like the ending of a prayer.” Within hours, the crew were taken ashore and questioned, then quietly released. Britain refused to treat them as pirates, and the United States accepted the surrender without further bloodshed.

In the weeks that followed, the Shenandoah lay moored in the Mersey, a relic of a vanished cause. Newspapers called her “the last Confederate.” Some of her men found work in Liverpool; others drifted across the empire, unwilling to return home. The ship herself was turned over to American authorities and sold at auction, later refitted for merchant service under the name El Majidi and eventually lost off Zanzibar. But her story endured—an echo of a nation that had fought itself to ruin, and a ship that kept its course long after the world it served had disappeared.

On that fog-bound morning, as the flag of surrender fluttered against the mast, the Shenandoah became more than a vessel; she became the closing line of an American tragedy written on every ocean. The men who stood upon her deck had lived through the collapse of their country and the vast silence that followed. And when the last cannon was stowed and the last log entry written, Waddell simply penned the words: “Thus ends the voyage.”

The CSS Shenandoah.

Historical Context

By the autumn of 1865, the world was already shifting into a new age. The American Civil War had ended in April with Union victory, but its political and economic repercussions reverberated far beyond North America. Britain, whose textile industries had relied heavily on Southern cotton, was grappling with postwar trade realignments and an uneasy relationship with the United States. Across Europe, industrial expansion and colonial competition were reshaping the balance of power. Steamships and the telegraph had begun to shrink the world, yet communication delays still allowed isolated combatants like the Shenandoah to remain unaware of the war’s end for months.

At sea, the 1860s marked a turning point in naval warfare. Wooden sailing ships were giving way to ironclads, rifled guns, and screw propulsion, signaling the dawn of modern naval engineering. The Shenandoah herself was a hybrid—built as a British merchant steamer and refitted for Confederate use. Her global voyage reflected not only Confederate desperation but also the new mobility of maritime warfare in an industrializing world. Meanwhile, the United States, soon to emerge as a global trading power, was laying the foundations for a navy that would one day project American influence far beyond its coasts.

Lieutenant James I. Waddell

Did You Know? When the Shenandoah surrendered in Liverpool, she still carried letters dated as if the Confederacy were alive; some were addressed to “The Honorable Jefferson Davis, Richmond.” They were never delivered.

Among her crew was the Scottish-born surgeon Charles E. Lining, whose diary provides one of the only surviving firsthand accounts of the ship’s final months at sea.

British newspapers covering the surrender described the ship as arriving “in ghostly silence,” and the Liverpool Mercury noted that many dockworkers removed their caps in respect.

After hearing of the Confederacy’s defeat, Waddell ordered his gunners to paint over the ship’s name and remove identifying insignia, disguising her as a merchant vessel to avoid capture on the voyage home.

The Shenandoah remains the only Confederate ship ever to have circumnavigated the globe, making her final log entry—“Thus ends the voyage”—a literal truth.

Today’s Reflection

When the CSS Shenandoah sailed into Liverpool Harbor on November 6, 1865, her decks were quiet. The war she fought for had already ended six months earlier, yet she had continued capturing ships on distant seas, unaware that her nation had ceased to exist. Her men were disciplined, loyal, and brave—but they were fighting ghosts. Every shot fired in those final months was an act of courage fueled by ignorance. The war was over, but no one had told them.

Many believers live the same way. We continue to fight battles Christ has already won. We strive for peace we already possess, confess sins already forgiven, and chase acceptance already secured. Like those sailors, we are often sincere in our struggle—but tragically uninformed about the victory that has already been declared.

Scripture calls us to a different posture: “Likewise reckon ye also yourselves to be dead indeed unto sin, but alive unto God through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Romans 6:11 (KJV)

That word, reckon, means to live in alignment with what is already true. It’s an accounting term, not an emotional one. It does not ask us to feel forgiven but to acknowledge forgiveness as fact. Christ’s victory is not pending our performance; it is complete, final, and irreversible. Yet we often drift back to the decks of a spiritual warship, scanning the horizon for threats long silenced, bracing for condemnation that will never come.

The Shenandoah’s crew had no telegraph to bring them news of Appomattox. We, however, have the cross—a message written in blood across history’s sky: “It is finished.” John 19:30 (NIV)

Still, we sail under old flags. We replay our failures, relive our shame, and re-fight the same temptations as though victory were in doubt. But sin’s dominion ended when Christ rose. Its influence may still resist us, but its reign is broken. Its power persists only through our disbelief. When we lose sight of what grace has already secured, we live like soldiers after the armistice—armed, anxious, and exhausted.

Living from victory, rather than for it, changes everything. It shifts our energy from fear to faith, from striving to standing. It redefines holiness not as effort to earn, but as the identity we’ve already been given. Paul’s command to “reckon” ourselves dead to sin is not a call to self-improvement but to self-recognition—to remember who we already are in Christ. That recognition empowers the fight we still face, not to earn salvation, but to live in the light of it.

Lieutenant Waddell’s story offers a haunting illustration. When he learned, months too late, that the Confederacy had fallen, he ordered the guns stowed and the ammunition sealed. For the first time in over a year, his ship sailed without hunting. Every mile thereafter was not a mission of war but of return. It was a journey toward surrender. In the same way, spiritual maturity deepens when we stop battling for what we already have and begin walking home in the freedom Christ has secured.

Rest, then, is not passivity—it is trust expressed. To rest in grace is to cease fire against oneself, to silence the inner voices that demand another proof of worth. It is the refusal to arm our guilt with authority it no longer possesses.

“For anyone who enters God’s rest also rests from their works, just as God did from his.” Hebrews 4:10 (NIV)

The Christian who learns this rest becomes lighter, freer, and far more fruitful. Their obedience flows from gratitude, not fear; their holiness, from hope, not pressure. And when effort is needed, it is grace-fueled, not guilt-driven.

There is a paradox in the life of faith: the more we struggle to win what is already ours, the less we experience its reality. Grace does not reward our striving—it invites our trust. The task is not conquest but comprehension, not labor but living in the light of what has already been done. To “reckon” ourselves alive to God is to declare, daily, “The war is over.”

When Waddell finally anchored the Shenandoah in Liverpool and lowered her flag, no music played. The harbor was silent except for the waves. Yet that quiet surrender was not defeat—it was peace at last. He wrote in his logbook, “Thus ends the voyage.” Those words could well describe the moment a believer finally lays down the burden of self-justification. The voyage of striving ends; the rest of grace begins.

Perhaps today you find yourself still fighting. You wrestle with guilt that lingers, sins that echo, fears that whisper that you must try harder. Hear the truth of the gospel: the battle for your soul is finished. Christ has triumphed, and you are free to live, to grow, and to obey—not as one trying to be accepted, but as one who already is.

Lay down your weapons. Stop sailing under a flag that no longer flies. The Captain has declared peace. You can rest in His command.

Practical Application

Set a “reckon alarm” for three moments tomorrow (morning, midday, evening). When it sounds, pause for sixty seconds and name one temptation, fear, or self-accusation you’re battling. Then, out loud, align with truth: “In Christ, I am dead to sin and alive to God.” Next, choose one small action that expresses that reality (send the apology, delete the app, step away from the spiral, or give thanks). Repeat this three times, training your soul to move from striving to standing.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for the finished work of Christ that declares peace over our restless hearts. We confess how easily we return to self-justification, rehearsing guilt and gripping old burdens. Teach us to live from victory, not for it; to “reckon” what You have already pronounced true. Grant us clarity when lies accuse, courage to choose freedom in ordinary moments, and endurance to keep aligning our lives with grace. Quiet our inner wars and make rest our witness. We praise You that Your triumph defines us more than our weakness. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

Grace is not God lowering the bar. It’s God moving us from the courtroom to the family table. Sanctification, then, is not a contest of willpower but the slow habit of agreement—training the heart to treat Christ’s victory as reality, not rhetoric. When we live from acceptance, obedience becomes expression instead of audition, and repentance becomes return instead of punishment. Freedom grows where we stop arguing with mercy and start arranging our lives around it. The soul that stands in grace walks differently: lighter, truer, and with a quiet boldness that outlasts the day.

