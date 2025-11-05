THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)'s avatar
Noelle S (Jennifer Incognito)
2h

Happy birthday Jason! Thank you for the blessings you share with us every day. Book is on my kindle, still to be read. But I see Andrew's review below and, like Charles, I look forward to your daily devotions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
2h

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

I finished reading your new book yesterday and thoroughly enjoyed it. It was well written, as all your daily posts are.

Have a great and blessed birthday!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture