This is the day British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the entrance to Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt in 1922.

In today’s lesson, we will look to the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb and uncover a deeper truth about the treasures we trust. What can a long-buried empire teach us about the fleeting nature of wealth and the permanence of faith? And what happens when we learn that surrender, not possession, is the true mark of security?

Howard Carter opens Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt, 1922.

“Command those who are rich in this present world not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in wealth, which is so uncertain, but to put their hope in God, who richly provides us with everything for our enjoyment.” - 1 Timothy 6:17 (NIV)

This Date in History

The clang of metal against stone cut through the still air of the Valley of the Kings. A young Egyptian worker froze, then brushed away the sand to reveal the edge of a carved step descending into darkness. Howard Carter hurried forward, kneeling to see for himself. For fifteen years he had searched these hills, chasing faint rumors and broken relics, each season ending in disappointment. But this—this was different. As more steps emerged beneath his hands, he felt the weight of centuries give way. The sand that had hidden Egypt’s secrets for millennia was yielding to human touch, and with it came the realization that his relentless pursuit had reached its point of no return. What waited below would not only vindicate his life’s work but transform the world’s understanding of the ancient past.

By the time Carter uncovered that first step on November 4, 1922, he had already earned a reputation as one of Egypt’s most meticulous archaeologists. Born in London in 1874, he lacked formal schooling but possessed a rare eye for precision and patience. At seventeen, he joined the Egypt Exploration Fund as a draftsman, copying the painted walls and hieroglyphs of ancient tombs with such accuracy that even senior scholars came to rely on his drawings. The long hours spent crouched in torchlight among the ruins of Thebes taught him what textbooks never could—the language of the past revealed itself slowly, only to those willing to wait.

His discipline caught the attention of George Herbert, the Fifth Earl of Carnarvon, a wealthy Englishman recovering from a near-fatal car accident who sought meaning in adventure. Their partnership, begun in 1907, joined Carnarvon’s funding to Carter’s determination. For more than a decade, the two dug through the Valley of the Kings, unearthing pottery, tools, and fragments of royal seals—but never the untouched tomb they believed still existed somewhere beneath the desert floor. By the autumn of 1922, Carnarvon’s fortune and patience were nearly exhausted.

Carter convinced him to bankroll one last season. He was certain a missing tomb remained near the base of the cliffs close to the burial site of Ramses VI. Weeks of digging yielded little until that morning when a young water boy on Carter’s team stumbled over a hidden step beneath the sand. Beneath the rubble lay a staircase cut deep into the rock, descending toward a sealed doorway stamped with the royal insignia of Tutankhamun. Carter ordered the steps cleared and guards posted until Carnarvon could arrive from England.

When Carnarvon reached Luxor three weeks later, anticipation had swept through every camp in the valley. On November 26, 1922, Carter chipped a small hole through the sealed doorway, struck a match, and held his candle to the opening. Golden figures shimmered in the darkness—lions, chariots, and statues of the gods. Carnarvon’s voice broke the silence: “Can you see anything?” Carter’s answer would echo through history. “Yes, wonderful things.”

Inside lay more than 5,000 objects—beds carved like sacred beasts, jewelry, thrones, alabaster jars, and the famous gold mask of the young king himself. The tomb, sealed for over 3,000 years, provided the most complete record of royal burial ever discovered. The artifacts bore witness to the splendor of Egypt’s 18th Dynasty, when artistry and faith intertwined to honor the dead with unimaginable care.

Tutankhamun, the “Boy King,” had ascended the throne around 1332 BC at about nine years old. His reign was brief, ending with his sudden death a decade later. Scholars now believe he may have succumbed to complications from a broken leg worsened by malaria. Yet the modest scale of his tomb only deepened the wonder of what it contained. If a minor ruler was buried with such richness, what glories must have filled the lost tombs of Egypt’s greatest pharaohs?

The triumph was soon shadowed by tragedy. In early 1923, Lord Carnarvon died of blood poisoning from an infected mosquito bite, sparking rumors of a “pharaoh’s curse.” Newspapers printed tales of mysterious deaths among those linked to the excavation. In truth, most of Carter’s team lived long lives; superstition simply found fertile ground in the wake of so sensational a discovery. Carter himself continued his work for more than a decade, painstakingly recording and preserving every item from the tomb.

His precision reshaped archeology itself. Carter’s detailed notes, drawings, and photographs set new professional standards for excavation and preservation. The discovery ignited global fascination with ancient Egypt, inspiring museum exhibitions, films, and even the design of jewelry and architecture during the 1920s. Egyptomania swept the modern world, carrying Tutankhamun’s name from the sands of Luxor to the streets of London, Paris, and New York.

Howard Carter died in 1939, never receiving the full recognition he deserved in his lifetime. Yet the step uncovered in the Valley of the Kings that November morning had already secured his legacy. More than a century later, the light he held to that small hole still burns in the world’s imagination—a single flame revealing “wonderful things” buried in darkness, and proof that perseverance can turn even the dust of history into treasure.

Priceless relics are brought out of Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt, 1922.

Historical Context

The early 1920s were defined by geopolitical shifts and a renewed appetite for exploration and scholarship in the aftermath of the First World War. Egypt, formally declared independent by Britain in February 1922, still operated under heavy British influence and an antiquities system shaped by European taste and finance. Archaeologists like Howard Carter and his patron George Herbert, 5th Earl of Carnarvon excavated in a climate where excavator-funded digs often returned half the finds to their sponsors under the partage system—a practice that began to unravel after the sensational discovery in the Valley of the Kings. The stairway uncovered on November 4, 1922 emerged during one of the first major post-war excavations and thus came to symbolize archeology’s transition from treasure hunting to a more professional discipline.

At the same time cultural attitudes in the West were primed for spectacle. Mass-circulated newspapers and magazines hungry for exotic stories embraced the discovery of a “boy king” as a sensational event, while the Egyptians themselves were increasingly asserting national control over their heritage. The diffusion of new technologies—photography, field-conservation methods and global communication networks—allowed the finds to be documented and publicized almost immediately. The dramatic reveal of over 5,000 objects in a single tomb captured imaginations not just because of gold and mystery but because it spoke to broader debates about imperialism, modern science and cultural ownership.

Did You Know? Tutankhamun’s tomb was unusually small for a pharaoh, leading many experts to believe it was originally intended for a noble but hurriedly adapted after the young king’s unexpected death.

Among the treasures found in the tomb was a dagger made from meteoric iron, a rare material whose composition matches known meteorites, revealing that ancient Egyptians crafted metal from celestial sources more than 3,000 years ago.

Modern CT scans of Tutankhamun’s mummy have shown that he suffered from several health problems, including a cleft palate and a club foot, likely linked to inbreeding within Egypt’s royal family. Inside the tomb, Carter found two miniature coffins containing the mummified remains of stillborn daughters of the young pharaoh—evidence of Tutankhamun’s short-lived heirs and the royal family’s struggle to continue its bloodline.

After the discovery, the Egyptian Antiquities Service tightened control over foreign excavations. Within a decade, Egypt’s government revised its laws to ensure that all future discoveries would remain in the country rather than being divided under the old partage system.

In 1924, British novelist and spiritualist Sir Arthur Conan Doyle publicly claimed that Lord Carnarvon’s death had been caused by a supernatural “curse,” helping to launch the modern myth of the “mummy’s curse” and fueling the story’s grip on the popular imagination.

Today’s Reflection

The discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb captivated the modern world. Hidden for over three thousand years, the young pharaoh’s burial chamber overflowed with golden chariots, jeweled masks, and carved idols meant to preserve his power in death. Yet the same discovery that immortalized his name also revealed a sobering truth: all the splendor of a kingdom could not preserve even a single life, nor keep its glory from fading into dust.

Tutankhamun was buried as a god-king. His priests sealed the chamber believing the treasures within would guarantee eternal comfort and honor. But history is unkind to false promises. The boy who once ruled an empire vanished from memory, his name erased, his wealth entombed in silence. For centuries he was forgotten, a lost monarch whose power proved powerless against time.

Paul’s warning to the wealthy rings with the same clarity today:

“Command those who are rich in this present world not to be arrogant nor to put their hope in wealth, which is so uncertain, but to put their hope in God, who richly provides us with everything for our enjoyment.” 1 Timothy 6:17 (NIV)

Tutankhamun’s story exposes the illusion that wealth secures meaning. Our own age echoes the same lie through possessions, influence, and comfort. We build modern pyramids—careers, reputations, bank accounts—believing they will shelter us from loss. Yet every earthly treasure is temporary.

“Cast but a glance at riches, and they are gone, for they will surely sprout wings and fly off to the sky like an eagle.” Proverbs 23:5 (NIV)

Scripture does not condemn prosperity itself but the misplaced faith we often attach to it. God “richly provides us with everything for our enjoyment,” but His gifts are meant to be stewarded, not worshiped. The question is never how much we have, but whether what we have owns us.

Modern life makes this tension more visible than ever. We scroll through endless images of success and luxury, quietly comparing our lives to others. We chase security through savings accounts, possessions, and recognition. Yet beneath it all lingers the same restlessness that haunted every empire before ours—the sense that no matter how much we accumulate, it will never be enough. The more we grasp, the less we seem to hold.

There is wisdom in planning ahead, in saving, and in providing for our families. Scripture commends diligence and foresight, reminding us that stewardship includes responsibility as well as generosity. But when our preparation turns into preoccupation—when the tools meant to bring peace become the source of our anxiety—we cross an invisible line. Our trust begins to shift from the Provider to the provision itself.

True peace comes not from ownership, but from surrender. When we release our need to control and entrust what we have to God, He transforms ordinary things into eternal investments. A meal shared, a word of encouragement, a moment spent serving someone in need—these become treasures that will never fade. What we give away for Christ never diminishes; it multiplies.

The contrast between Tutankhamun’s sealed tomb and Christ’s empty one could not be greater. One held a lifeless king surrounded by fading gold. The other stands open, proclaiming victory over death and the promise of everlasting life. The treasures of Egypt lay silent beneath the sand. The tomb of Jesus still speaks, offering salvation to every generation.

We each face a choice between the two: to live for what must eventually be buried or to build for what will never end. Faith calls us to invest our time, our influence, and our resources in what outlasts us. The legacy of Christ cannot be hoarded; it multiplies as it is given away.

Paul urged believers to lift their vision beyond what they could see: “Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.” Colossians 3:2 (NIV)

When our hearts are fixed on eternity, our hands hold lightly to everything else. We become generous rather than grasping, faithful rather than fearful, content rather than consumed.

Tutankhamun’s tomb reminds us that gold tarnishes, names fade, and monuments crumble. But the love of God endures. What we store in heaven cannot be stolen or lost.

The life anchored in Christ does not chase legacy; it reveals it. Every act of faithfulness, every moment surrendered to God, builds something that time cannot erase. Our greatest treasure is not what we keep, but what we give in obedience and love. The treasures of this world will one day return to dust, but the soul devoted to Christ shines beyond the grave.

Practical Application

Take inventory of what holds your trust. Review your calendar, bank statement, or daily habits, and ask where your confidence rests—on God’s provision or your own control. Create a moment each day to intentionally thank Him for what you have and to release what you cannot manage. Build discipline in both planning wisely and holding loosely, remembering that stewardship honors God only when it flows from surrender. Let each decision about time, money, or ambition become an act of worship rather than worry.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for providing all that we need and for calling us to live as faithful stewards of Your gifts. Teach us to plan with wisdom while trusting You completely, to hold our possessions lightly, and to value obedience above ownership. Guard us from pride in what we possess and from fear over what we lack. Help us to see every resource as a means of glorifying You and blessing others. Shape our hearts to long for eternal treasures rather than earthly ones, and to find peace not in what we keep but in what we give. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

Wealth is fleeting and will eventually fade. What defines a believer is not what they accumulate, but what they entrust to God. True security is found not in control, but in surrender. The world teaches us to preserve, protect, and hoard, but Scripture calls us to open our hands—to live generously, give freely, and trust completely. Planning for tomorrow honors God; worrying about tomorrow replaces Him. The eternal difference lies in motive: faith builds wisely while fear clings tightly. Every treasure surrendered to God becomes a seed of eternal reward, a visible act of invisible trust. What is given to Him is never lost.

