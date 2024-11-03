This is the day Ulysses S. Grant won the U.S. presidential election over Horatio Seymour in 1868.

In today’s lesson, we will reflect on the 1868 election that reshaped a divided nation and what it teaches us about seeking divine wisdom in uncertain times. When power and persuasion compete for our allegiance, how do we guard our hearts from misplaced trust? And how might the peace of God steady us amid the storms of politics and pride?

"If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you." - James 1:5 (NIV)

This Date in History

On November 3, 1868, Americans streamed to the polls in unprecedented numbers, their ballots carrying the weight of a nation’s future. At stake was not merely the presidency but the very soul of a country still reeling from the aftermath of its bloodiest conflict. As votes were tallied late into the night, it became clear that Ulysses S. Grant, the celebrated hero of the Union Army, had decisively defeated Horatio Seymour, securing his place as the 18th president of the United States.

Grant’s path to the White House was as unlikely as it was remarkable. Born in 1822 in Point Pleasant, Ohio, to a family of modest means, he struggled through much of his early life. After graduating from West Point, he served with distinction in the Mexican-American War under General Zachary Taylor but later resigned from the army amid persistent rumors of heavy drinking and failed business ventures. When the Civil War erupted in 1861, Grant reentered service, rising rapidly through the ranks due to his tactical brilliance, calm resolve under pressure, and ability to inspire men in battle. His victories at Fort Donelson, Vicksburg, and in the grueling Overland Campaign cemented his reputation as the North’s most capable and relentless general.

Despite his battlefield triumphs, Grant initially showed little interest in political life. He preferred action to rhetoric and had often expressed discomfort with partisan maneuvering. Yet as the war ended, the Republican Party recognized his immense popularity and moral credibility, seeing in him the figure who could both preserve Union ideals and carry forward Abraham Lincoln’s vision of Reconstruction. Democrats, desperate for a candidate who could unite their fractured ranks, also courted Grant, but he declined, choosing instead to align himself with the party of Lincoln and emancipation.

His opponent, Horatio Seymour, was a polished statesman and former governor of New York. Known for his eloquence and moderation, Seymour had opposed many of Lincoln’s wartime measures and represented a Democratic Party struggling to redefine itself in the postwar world. While personally against slavery, Seymour and his party resisted many Reconstruction policies, warning that federal overreach threatened states’ rights. In practice, the Democratic message appealed to widespread white resentment in the South and among Northern voters uneasy about rapid social change.

The election laid bare the nation’s lingering divisions. Republicans, led by Grant, championed civil rights for freed slaves, continued Reconstruction efforts, and national reconciliation under the promise of peace. Their slogan, “Let Us Have Peace,” captured the yearning of a war-weary people while pledging to safeguard the hard-won freedoms secured by Union victory. Democrats countered with a platform demanding immediate readmission of the former Confederate states and an end to what they called “military despotism” in the South—effectively opposing federal guarantees of civil rights for African Americans. Across the campaign, racist imagery and rhetoric were used to stoke fears of “Negro rule,” particularly in border and Southern states.

Grant’s campaign emphasized restoring unity through justice. He insisted that peace could not come at the expense of the newly freed, that freedom without protection would merely reopen old wounds. He called for a strong federal hand to ensure equality under the law, even as he sought to reconcile a divided nation. Seymour, conversely, argued for decentralization, a lighter federal presence, and the restoration of Southern self-government, framing Reconstruction as an obstacle to national harmony.

Voter turnout reached nearly 80 percent, one of the highest in American history. For the first time, African American men in several reconstructed Southern states were able to cast ballots, and their votes proved decisive. Grant swept 26 of 34 states, securing 214 electoral votes to Seymour’s 80 and carrying the popular vote by about 300,000—a margin that underscored the fragile but undeniable power of the new electorate.

Grant’s victory signaled both triumph and tension. His presidency would oversee important milestones, including the ratification of the Fifteenth Amendment guaranteeing voting rights regardless of race and the establishment of the Department of Justice to enforce federal civil rights laws. Yet his administration also wrestled with corruption scandals, economic strain, and fierce Southern resistance that eroded support for Reconstruction.

The election of 1868 remains a defining moment in American history. It tested whether the ideals fought for on the battlefield could endure in politics, and whether freedom could be sustained by law as well as blood. Grant’s victory reaffirmed the Union’s moral course, even as it revealed the nation’s continuing struggle to live up to its promises. The questions it raised—about equality, power, and the meaning of citizenship—would echo far beyond his presidency, shaping the American story for generations to come.

Historical Context

At the close of the 1860s, the United States confronted the immense political challenge of Reconstruction: reintegrating seceded states, defining citizenship for formerly enslaved people, and deciding the federal government’s role in enforcing civil rights. Congressional legislation such as the Reconstruction Acts of 1867 laid the groundwork for enfranchising African-American men in the South, while three former Confederate states—Texas, Mississippi and Virginia—were still withheld from the national vote in November 1868. At the same time global forces were reshaping empires and nations: the European powers were deep into colonial expansion in Africa and Asia, industrialization in Britain and Germany accelerated technologically and economically, and the United States’ own push westward via railroads and migration foreshadowed a stronger national reach beyond its Civil War scars. These converging forces made the 1868 election more than a domestic contest—it became a test of the American experiment in self-government at a moment when nations worldwide were defining who counted as citizens and who held political power.

Socially and culturally, the American nation in 1868 still bore the traumatic imprint of four years of war and emancipation. Newspapers brimmed with images of Union soldiers returning home, freedmen finding work and forming communities, and Southern whites reacting with fear or defiance to the transformations underway. The rising campaign of the Republican ticket embraced citizenship and suffrage for formerly enslaved men as symbols of national renewal, while the Democratic opposition appealed heavily to whiteness, state sovereignty, and the restoration of pre-war order. Voters in Northern cities and Southern counties alike weighed not only candidates but competing visions of what freedom meant, whether citizenship included political rights, and whether federal power would remain in force over deeply resistant states. Thus the 1868 contest took place in a cultural landscape charged with visions of progress, backlash, and the very meaning of equality in a nation still negotiating the end of slavery and the start of a new social order.

Did You Know? The phrase “Let Us Have Peace” first appeared in Ulysses S. Grant’s letter accepting the Republican nomination, later becoming the official campaign slogan that captured the nation’s longing for stability.

In the former Confederate state of Arkansas, 14 counties either did not hold lawful votes or had their ballots discarded in 1868 because violent militia activity prevented registration of freedmen and loyal unionists.

The 1868 election was the only U.S. presidential contest in which some states, including Mississippi, Texas, and Virginia, did not cast electoral votes because they had not yet been fully readmitted to the Union.

Women could not yet vote in 1868, but several suffragists—including Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton—publicly urged that the Reconstruction amendments extend voting rights to women as well as Black men, marking an early split in the suffrage movement.

Although Horatio Seymour reluctantly accepted the Democratic nomination, he initially told delegates he could not serve; only after twenty-two ballots in the 1868 convention did he agree to be the candidate.

Today’s Reflection

The election of 1868, when Ulysses S. Grant faced Horatio Seymour, unfolded in a nation still torn by civil war’s aftermath. Americans stood at a crossroads, weighing two starkly different visions for the country’s future. It was a moment that demanded more than political calculation; it required moral clarity and spiritual discernment.

For believers, the act of voting is never only civic duty. It is an act of stewardship, a decision that calls us to align earthly choices with eternal convictions. The ballot box becomes a place of prayer, where conscience and conviction meet before God.

“If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.” James 1:5 (NIV)

In every generation, Christians have faced the challenge of discernment in a noisy and divided world. Today is no different. Competing narratives, partisan loyalties, and the constant pull of cultural influence can blur our judgment and tempt us to trust human reasoning more than divine wisdom. Yet Scripture reminds us that wisdom is not found in clever arguments or popular consensus—it is given by God to those who ask with humility and faith.

Grant’s call for peace after war represented a longing for national healing and justice. Seymour’s campaign, by contrast, appealed to those who wished to return to familiar hierarchies and resist change. The contrast between them reminds us that leadership choices are never merely political. They reveal what a people truly value and where they place their trust. The same holds true today.

Christians must resist the urge to vote reflexively or emotionally. Instead, we are called to prayerfully test what is before us, seeking not what pleases us, but what honors God. Our decisions should be shaped by Scripture’s clear priorities—truth, justice, mercy, and righteousness—not by personalities or promises that flatter our preferences.

“Test everything; hold fast what is good.” 1 Thessalonians 5:21 (NIV)

Testing everything requires effort. It means looking beyond slogans and headlines to examine character, consistency, and consequence. Does a candidate’s vision reflect respect for the image of God in every person? Does it protect life, uphold justice, and promote peace? Does it defend the vulnerable and preserve the freedom to live and worship in accordance with conscience? These are not partisan questions; they are moral ones rooted in Scripture.

To discern wisely, we must surrender our own assumptions. Wisdom often corrects what we think we know. It challenges us to listen more carefully and to pray more earnestly, asking God not merely to confirm our opinions but to transform them where needed. That is the work of sanctified citizenship: engaging in public life with hearts anchored in heaven.

The weight of such choices can feel heavy. Yet even as we pray and vote with conviction, we are warned not to place our ultimate hope in those who govern. No human leader can bear the weight of messianic expectation. Nations rise and fall; administrations change; policies shift with the winds of time. But the kingdom of God remains unshaken.

“Do not put your trust in princes, in human beings, who cannot save... Blessed are those whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the Lord their God.” Psalm 146:3-5 (NIV)

Every election reminds us of this truth: politics may influence the course of nations, but only faith transforms the heart of a people. The believer’s responsibility is not to secure victory for a party, but to bear witness to a kingdom that cannot be voted in or legislated out.

So as another Election Day draws near, let us pray for wisdom that rises above division. Let us study, listen, and act with hearts yielded to the Spirit of God. May our votes reflect not fear or anger, but faith and love for the One whose government is eternal.

Grant’s generation faced the task of rebuilding a nation. Ours faces the challenge of remembering what kind of people we are called to be. In every choice—political, moral, personal—may our allegiance rest first with Christ, whose truth alone makes a nation truly free.

Practical Application

Before casting your next vote, take time to fast from all political commentary for one full day. Use that quiet to read Scripture and pray specifically for wisdom about the issues at stake, asking God to reveal His heart rather than confirm your opinions. Write down the qualities of leadership that most reflect Christ’s character—justice, humility, compassion, truth—and keep that list near as you study candidates or policies. Let the Word, not the world, shape your conscience so that when you act, your choices flow from conviction rooted in heaven rather than the noise of men.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for being the source of all wisdom and truth. Teach us to seek Your guidance above every human voice, to weigh our decisions by the measure of Your Word, and to desire righteousness more than comfort or control. Guard our hearts from fear and pride, and help us to act with integrity, compassion, and discernment in every choice we face. May our trust remain fixed in You alone, and may our actions reflect Your kingdom’s peace and justice. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

True wisdom is not born from clever reasoning or loud persuasion but from quiet surrender to God’s authority. The world urges us to shout our convictions; Christ invites us to shape them in prayer. Every decision—political or personal—reveals the posture of our hearts: whether we lean on our own understanding or seek the Lord who gives wisdom freely to those who ask. When our choices flow from humility, they become acts of worship rather than self-assertion. A heart that listens before it speaks will never lose its way, for the voice it follows belongs to the Shepherd who cannot mislead.

Community Engagement

Share your thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

How do you think the challenges faced by voters in 1868 compare to those we face today? In what ways can we seek God's wisdom when making political decisions? How can we balance our civic responsibilities with our primary identity as followers of Christ? What biblical principles do you find most helpful in guiding your voting decisions?

Leave a comment

This devotional is free to read. You can support this publication by becoming a subscriber, upgrading to paid subscriber status, liking (❤️) this post, commenting, and/or sharing this post with anyone who might enjoy it.

Share

In tomorrow's lesson, we'll journey back in time to an incredible discovery that captivated the world. As we unearth long-buried treasures, we'll explore the true meaning of wealth and legacy. What hidden riches await us, and how might they transform our understanding of what truly endures?