This is the day the crew of the British slave ship Zong murdered 132 enslaved Africans by throwing them overboard to claim insurance money in 1781.

In today’s lesson, we will explore the Zong Massacre of 1781, when a ship’s crew murdered 132 enslaved Africans to claim insurance money. The decision was not made in chaos but in cold calculation. What does this atrocity reveal about the human heart when profit and people collide? And how does Jesus’ warning about serving two masters confront the compromises we make when dignity becomes too expensive?

The Slave Ship , J.M.W Turner (1840), oil on canvas.

“No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.” Luke 16:13 (NIV)

This Date in History

The hatch swung open and daylight carved a sharp line into the darkness below. The crew moved swiftly into the hold and returned with the first captive, guiding him onto the deck as he blinked at the sudden glare. Others followed in uneven steps, weakened by weeks of confinement, their skin rubbed raw where chains had pressed into it. Some steadied themselves against the rail while others sagged to the boards, breathing shallowly. The sailors moved with practiced speed, some restraints loosening, others dragging, the scrape of metal against wood echoing across the deck. For a moment their release from the hold hinted at mercy. Suddenly, two sailors grabbed the first captive and dragged him toward the rail. A ripple of fear passed through the group as the man struggled for footing on the wet planks. Cries rose from the deck when the sailors lifted the helpless prisoner and hurled him over the side, his piercing scream silenced quickly by the sea that swallowed him.

The ship known to history as the Zong was not originally British. She had been a Dutch vessel named the Zorg until British privateers captured her off the African coast in early 1781. British clerks misread the ship’s handwritten Dutch name, and the mistake transformed the Zorg into the Zong. A Liverpool syndicate led by merchant William Gregson purchased the prize and refitted her for the Atlantic slave trade. The new owners needed a captain. They chose Luke Collingwood, a former ship’s surgeon who had spent years aboard slave ships but had never commanded one. His instructions were simple: sail to the Gold Coast, fill the hold with captives, and deliver them to Jamaica.

Collingwood did exactly that. He purchased enslaved Africans at Cape Coast and Accra, crowding 442 people into a hold designed for roughly half that number. The crew numbered only 17, far too few to maintain discipline or sanitation. Yet Collingwood believed profit was inevitable. Even if a third of the captives died, the survivors would yield a return.

Conditions deteriorated almost immediately. Dysentery, fever, and malnutrition spread in the packed hold. Seven crew members died. More than 60 enslaved Africans died. Collingwood himself fell seriously ill and turned command over to Robert Stubbs, a passenger who had once captained slave ships but had not done so in decades. Internal conflict made matters worse. On November 14, Collingwood suspended his first mate, James Kelsall, after a dispute. By then the ship was drifting through calm, windless stretches of ocean.

British law shaped every decision the Zong‘s officers made during this crisis. Enslaved Africans were treated as cargo under maritime regulations. Insurance policies allowed captains to jettison goods during emergencies to save the vessel, with insurers reimbursing the owners for property lost at sea. The law made no distinction between barrels, wood, or human beings. Liverpool merchants relied on these frameworks to finance more than one hundred slave voyages each year. Profit depended on insurance as much as on trade.

On November 18, the Zong reached the Caribbean but inexplicably sailed past Tobago without stopping for water. Nine days later, as the ship approached Jamaica, someone misidentified the island and mistook it for the French colony of Saint-Domingue. The ship passed its destination. When the officers discovered the error on November 29, the Zong was becalmed off Jamaica’s southwest coast with 380 enslaved Africans, 11 functional crew members, and dwindling water.

Stubbs, Collingwood, and the officers gathered to decide their next move. Disease was spreading. Water was low. They believed they faced two options. They could ration water and risk losing captives to illness before reaching Jamaica, or they could kill the weakest immediately and claim insurance compensation. Under the law, enslaved Africans who died of disease were a total loss. Enslaved Africans thrown overboard during an “emergency” were reimbursed.

What followed remains one of the most infamous atrocities of the Middle Passage. On November 29, the crew killed 54 people. On November 30, they killed 42 more. On December 1, after rain showers had replenished the ship’s water supply, they killed another 36. Ten captives leapt overboard themselves rather than be taken to the rail. One person thrown overboard managed to climb back onto the ship and survive. The killings continued even after the rain made clear that water scarcity had never been the real issue. This was not desperation. It was calculation.

The Zong reached Black River, Jamaica, on December 22, 1781. The 208 survivors were sold for an average price of £36 each. Collingwood died three days later. The ship’s log vanished. In Liverpool, William Gregson filed an insurance claim for the 132 people murdered at sea, demanding £30 for each lost “unit of cargo.” Thomas Gilbert, head of the insurance syndicate, refused to pay. He accused the ship’s officers of incompetence and fraud. Gregson sued.

The first trial took place in March 1783. Robert Stubbs testified that the crew had acted out of necessity. The jury accepted the argument. Because British law regarded enslaved Africans as property, the court ruled that the killings fell within a captain’s right to sacrifice cargo to save a ship. The verdict went to Gregson, who expected to collect payment.

But Gilbert appealed, and in the weeks before the hearing, news of the massacre reached abolitionist circles. Olaudah Equiano, a formerly enslaved man living in London, had learned of the killings and told Granville Sharp, one of Britain’s most committed abolitionists. Shocked, Sharp began writing letters to newspapers, ministers, and political leaders urging murder charges against the crew. No official responded, but the story spread.

By the time the appeal reached the Court of King’s Bench in May 1783, the case had become a public scandal. At the hearing, Solicitor General John Lee argued that the issue was strictly commercial, insisting the killings were no different than jettisoning a load of wood. Lawyers for the insurers countered that there had been enough water, that navigational errors had caused the crisis, and that what occurred was murder. Lord Chief Justice Mansfield ruled for the insurers on the grounds of mismanagement, deliberately avoiding the moral question. He ordered a new trial, but no further legal action followed. No officer from the Zong ever faced charges.

Even so, the story refused to fade. Sharp continued pushing for criminal prosecution. He appealed to the Admiralty courts, to bishops, to Parliament. The law would not budge. British legal structures could not recognize enslaved Africans as murder victims. But Sharp had succeeded in making the massacre widely known. Newspapers reported it. The London Yearly Meeting of the Society of Friends condemned it in a petition to Parliament. Thomas Clarkson invoked it in his writings. Ottobah Cugoano, James Ramsay, and John Newton all cited the Zong as evidence of the slave trade’s cruelty. The image of 132 people thrown into the sea for insurance money etched itself into the public mind.

The massacre did not end the slave trade. British ships continued crossing the Atlantic for more than 25 years. Yet the Zong became a turning point. The outrage it generated helped galvanize the movement Sharp and Clarkson later formalized in the Society for Effecting the Abolition of the Slave Trade in 1787. William Wilberforce carried their cause into Parliament. In 1807, Britain outlawed the slave trade. In 1833, the empire abolished slavery itself.

More than fifty years had passed since Collingwood gave the order to open the hold.

The crew of the slave ship Zong cast African captives into the sea in an effort to obtain insurance compensation. The image is an eighteenth-century engraving from 1782 with contemporary color added.

Historical Context

By the late eighteenth century the transatlantic slave trade had become a highly organized global enterprise driven by expanding European empires, rising demand for sugar and cotton in the Americas, and rising capacity in shipping and finance. British ports such as Liverpool and London dominated the trade. Merchants and insurers together financed voyages that transported human beings as cargo in tightly packed ships. Insurance underwriters spread the financial risk of death, shipwreck, or other losses across networks of investors, making mass human transport more commercially viable and more profitable. With advances in ship building and navigational reach, European powers pushed deeper into Africa to stock captives, fueling a brutal triangular trade that linked Africa, the Americas, and European markets.

Culturally and intellectually, Europe in the 1780s was also beginning to see growing critique of slavery and increasing public awareness of the horrors endured by enslaved Africans. Abolitionist ideas circulated among religious groups, writers, and former captives living in Britain. Literacy and print culture allowed testimonies, court records, and sensational reports to reach a broad audience. The notion that people, even black Africans, were mere “cargo” faced mounting moral challenge. This shift in public sensibilities helped make atrocity such as the Zong massacre more than a private crime. It turned such events into symbols of systemic cruelty, galvanizing a movement that would eventually lead to legal reforms and abolition.

Slavers bringing captives on board a slave ship on Africa’s west coast.

Did You Know? J. M. W. Turner’s famous 1840 painting, Slave Ship, was directly inspired by the Zong massacre and became one of the most influential visual condemnations of the transatlantic slave trade. In the painting, Turner dramatized the event, setting the scene during a typhoon rather than in calm Caribbean waters. The painting premiered in London the same year abolitionists hosted the world’s first international anti-slavery convention, and its imagery intensified public reaction to the movement.

Before taking command of the Zong, Luke Collingwood spent years as a ship’s surgeon on slave vessels, a role in which the sick were often viewed as financial liabilities rather than patients.

Survivors of the Zong voyage landed in Jamaica under horrific conditions. The ship disembarked about 208 captives, many of whom were sold into brutal plantation labor, where newly arrived enslaved people faced extremely high mortality rates due to hard labor, disease, and maltreatment.

The legal fallout of the massacre prompted new restrictions in Britain that barred shipowners from claiming insurance payouts for enslaved people deliberately killed at sea.

Some of the public outrage that followed the Zong case came from ship captains and sailors who were not abolitionists but feared that the insurance dispute would damage their own claims. Their complaints unintentionally kept the story circulating in ports and coffeehouses.

Today’s Reflection

The story of the Zong forces us to confront something few dare to admit: some of the greatest evils in history have not been committed in the heat of passion but in the cold logic of profit. The decision to throw 132 enslaved Africans overboard was not chaotic or impulsive. It was deliberate, calculated, and financially justified by legal definitions that treated human beings as cargo. The crew made their choice based not on necessity but on what would secure the highest return. That moment did not simply reflect a tragedy from the past. It exposes an enduring truth about the human heart: what we are willing to sacrifice for gain always reveals whom we are truly serving.

The crew of the Zong gathered on deck and made that choice. Not in a storm, but in the quiet arithmetic of loss and reimbursement. British maritime law created incentives that made the unthinkable appear reasonable. Lives lost to illness meant a financial loss. Lives thrown overboard in an “emergency” could be claimed for insurance. When rainfall eventually replenished the water supply, the killings continued. The crisis was not in the barrels but in the heart. The numbers still made sense, so the drowning continued.

This is the point at which Jesus interrupts our outrage and directs our attention inward. He presses beyond the past and confronts the present. He asks a harder question: what are you willing to sacrifice for gain. He is not suggesting that our daily compromises resemble such evil in magnitude, but He is insisting that the same allegiance of the heart is tested in every choice we face. This is not only a story about an eighteenth-century ship. It is a mirror held up to every moment when people and profit collide.

“No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.” Luke 16:13 (NIV)

This is not a gentle reminder about greed. It is a line drawn across the landscape of human loyalty. Jesus says you cannot serve both. Not that it is difficult. Not that it is unwise. You simply cannot. One master will rule the heart, and our decisions will reveal which one long before our words do. Jesus is not condemning money itself. He is exposing the way it can quietly claim a devotion that belongs only to God.

The officers aboard the Zong did not bow to money in any symbolic sense. They served it through decisions that turned human beings into expendable figures on a ledger, treating human lives as a business decision. But scripture is equally clear about how we treat others.

“Whoever oppresses the poor shows contempt for their Maker, but whoever is kind to the needy honors God.” Proverbs 14:31 (NIV)

When we reduce people to what they can produce, save, or cost, we are not only harming them. We are dishonoring the One who created them. Sin has always shaped both hearts and systems, teaching us to see other human beings through the lens of utility instead of dignity. And while the world’s incentives may drift far from the heart of God, Jesus calls His people to live differently within whatever system surrounds them.

Jesus had a name for the quiet power that bends decisions in that direction. He called it mammon. In His world, the word referred not only to wealth but to the pull of material advantage, the constant whisper that the reasonable thing, the efficient thing, the profitable thing is always the right thing. Mammon does not demand dramatic acts of devotion. It only asks you to make the practical choice. To trust the numbers. To follow the incentive. And somewhere in that process, people fade from view. Dignity becomes too expensive. The bottom line feels more urgent than compassion.

Most of us will never face a test as monstrous as the one encountered on the Zong. But we face smaller versions constantly. We face them when we cut ethical corners because integrity costs too much. We face them when we avoid confronting injustice because silence keeps us safe. We face them when we treat someone as an obstacle or a resource rather than an image-bearer. Every one of those moments reveals something about who sits on the throne in our hearts.

Christian stewardship is not simply about generosity. It is about refusal. It is the quiet strength to say, “Even if it costs me profit, position, or praise, I will not sacrifice the value of a human being made in God’s image.” Serving God instead of money does not mean rejecting success or embracing poverty. It means being free, free from systems, expectations, and pressures that ask us to devalue others for personal gain. It is the kind of freedom that allows us to handle resources without letting them handle us.

And you will encounter those moments. When the spreadsheet suggests one path and the kingdom calls you to another. When efficiency urges you to ignore the needs in front of you. When speaking up risks your comfort or reputation. When treating someone as an inconvenience feels easier than honoring their humanity. Those moments reveal the truth about your allegiance before any spiritual vocabulary does.

Behind every budget, every strategy, every resource decision, there is a throne. Someone is sitting on it. Jesus says two masters cannot occupy it at once. One will be served. One will be obeyed. And only one will win.

So take a sober look at your decisions today. Examine your motivations honestly. Ask yourself: who becomes invisible when I pursue what I want? What am I willing to trade for progress? Whose dignity am I willing to compromise for my comfort? The answers will show you more than what you value. They will show you whom you worship.

And if the truth unsettles you, do not ignore it. Repentance is not despair. It is the decision to stop serving a rival master. It is the choice to turn from the quiet pull of mammon and entrust your loyalty to Christ instead. That turn is where freedom begins, because only one master gives life. Only one sees every person as bearing the image of God. Only one will never ask you to sacrifice another’s dignity to secure your own gain. Choose Him, and you will find that obedience to God is not loss. It is the recovery of what the heart was made to serve.

Practical Application

This week, identify one area where profit, convenience, or advancement has quietly displaced compassion in your decision-making. It might be how you evaluate employees, how you spend money, or how you respond to someone’s need when helping feels costly. Bring that area before God honestly. Ask Him to reveal whether your decisions in that space honor people as image-bearers or treat them as obstacles. Then make one specific change that prioritizes dignity over efficiency, even if it costs you something measurable.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have served masters other than You. We have allowed money, comfort, and the approval of others to shape our choices in ways that dishonor the people You created and love. Forgive us for the moments when we have looked past suffering because addressing it was inconvenient, for the times we chose profit over people, and for the ways we have valued efficiency more than dignity. Free us from the quiet tyranny of mammon. Give us eyes to see every person as bearing Your image and hearts that refuse to compromise their value for our gain. Teach us what it means to steward resources without letting them master us. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

Discipleship is tested most clearly not in what we believe but in what we refuse. It is easy to worship God in principle while serving mammon in practice, treating people as expendable when their value conflicts with our progress. But Jesus does not allow divided loyalty. He calls us to examine every decision through the lens of the kingdom, to ask whose interest we are protecting and what we are willing to sacrifice for gain. The choice between two masters is not made once. It is made daily in the small moments when no one is watching and the numbers say one thing while Scripture says another. Choose wisely. The throne in your heart has room for only one.

Also On This Date In History

