This is the day the notorious pirate Blackbeard captured the French slave ship La Concorde and transformed it into the Queen Anne’s Revenge in 1717.

In today’s lesson, we will explore what Scripture teaches about the difference between outward change and inward transformation. What happens when the parts of our lives that others can see improve while the deeper places remain untouched? And how does God gently lead us from surface adjustment to the kind of renewal that begins in the heart?

“Produce fruit in keeping with repentance” - Matthew 3:8 (NIV)

This Date in History

The French slave ship La Concorde sailed through Caribbean waters that November morning in 1717, her crew of seventy-five weakened by scurvy and dysentery. When two sloops flying black flags appeared on the horizon, fear gripped every sailor aboard. They knew the reputation of Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard, and the growing force that followed him. After just two warning shots, the French captain surrendered without a fight. That moment marked the beginning of the ship’s transformation into one of history’s most infamous pirate vessels, the Queen Anne’s Revenge.

Edward Teach’s path to notoriety began years earlier during Queen Anne’s War, where he served as a privateer for the British crown. Like many privateers, he found himself out of work when peace was declared in 1713 and turned to piracy to survive. He operated out of New Providence in the Bahamas, which had become a refuge for outlaws after the war. There, he learned the trade under Benjamin Hornigold, a successful pirate known for his skill and ruthlessness. By 1717, Teach had broken away to captain his own crew, cultivating a terrifying image by weaving slow-burning fuses into his thick black beard during battles. The smoke that curled around his face, combined with his imposing size, made him an unforgettable and deeply feared figure among sailors in the Atlantic and Caribbean.

La Concorde, however, was no ordinary prize. Built in Britain in 1710, she was a 200-ton frigate constructed for the French slave trade. Her history included two brutal triangular trade voyages, during which she carried enslaved Africans across the Middle Passage to the Americas. Before her capture by Blackbeard, the ship had just delivered 516 enslaved people to Martinique, with 61 dying during the passage. Twenty-four survivors still remained aboard when the pirates seized the vessel, though Teach later set them ashore at Bequia, a small island in the Grenadines. His decision spared the lives of those individuals, but it could not erase the suffering the ship had carried across the Atlantic.

Teach wasted no time refitting his new flagship into a formidable instrument of piracy. He increased her armament from 16 to roughly 40 guns, turning the Queen Anne’s Revenge into one of the most heavily armed pirate ships in the Americas. Even the name carried political meaning. Queen Anne had died only a few years earlier, and the reference suggested sympathy for the Jacobite cause, which sought to restore the Stuart line to the British throne. The name hinted at Teach’s sense of identity, one shaped by both ambition and a talent for spectacle, since political undertones only added to the mystery and menace surrounding him.

Under Blackbeard’s command, the Queen Anne’s Revenge became the centerpiece of a remarkably successful operation. In May 1718, he blockaded Charleston’s harbor and held prominent citizens hostage until a ransom of medicine was delivered. The ship’s size and firepower allowed Blackbeard to intimidate victims into surrendering without bloodshed. He relied on the threat of violence, not violence itself, and used his fearsome reputation to achieve his aims with minimal combat.

Despite her formidable presence, the Queen Anne’s Revenge sailed as a pirate ship for only a short time. In June 1718, she ran aground on a sandbar at Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina. Historians still debate whether the grounding was accidental or intentional. Some believe Blackbeard may have done it deliberately to break up his crew and take the best plunder for himself. Whatever the reason, the loss of the ship marked a turning point. Just a few months later, in November 1718, Blackbeard died in fierce combat with Royal Navy forces at Ocracoke Inlet. He fought with astonishing determination, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds and numerous sword cuts before finally falling.

The wreck of the Queen Anne’s Revenge remained hidden for nearly three centuries until its discovery in 1996. Archaeologists have since recovered more than 400,000 artifacts, including cannons, anchors, medical tools, and navigational instruments. Each recovered piece offers a glimpse into life aboard one of the most notorious pirate vessels in maritime history, ensuring that the legend of Blackbeard and the ship he transformed into a symbol of terror continues to endure.

Just a poster I thought was neat.

Historical Context

By the early 1700s the Atlantic world was deeply shaped by recent global conflict and expanding colonial trade networks. The end of the War of the Spanish Succession (1701–1713) forced thousands of privateers out of work and into an uncertain economic reality. Many of these former state-sanctioned raiders turned to piracy in the Caribbean and along the American eastern seaboard, creating conditions in which individuals such as Edward Teach could seize powerful ships and exploit weakened colonial supply lines. At the same time, the transatlantic slave trade was booming, driven by European demand for labor on plantations in the Caribbean and Americas. Ships designed for the transport of enslaved Africans often carried valuable cargo and provisions—making them prime targets for pirate crews seeking both profit and firepower.

Culturally the early 18th century was marked by growing tension, religious conflict and shifting allegiances within empires. Many colonists and sailors were deeply influenced by fear, superstition and rumors, especially when it came to tales of pirates. The image of Blackbeard—smoke swirling around a fierce black beard, a powerful ship at his back—tapped into those anxieties about lawlessness on the seas and the fragile safety of merchant shipping. Newspapers, letters and seafarers’ tales spread stories of pirate deeds faster than official records could track them. In that atmosphere, a captured slave ship turned pirate flagship was more than a singular act of plunder: it was a symbol of the era’s moral contradictions and of how easily war-time privateering could tip into outright banditry.

Today’s Reflection

The transformation of La Concorde into the Queen Anne’s Revenge looked impressive from the outside. Blackbeard gave the ship a new name, mounted heavier guns, rebuilt parts of the deck, and pointed it toward a mission that made it appear stronger and far more dangerous. Anyone watching might have assumed the vessel had become something entirely different. Yet its essential purpose didn’t change. Beneath the new identity it remained a ship shaped by exploitation and harm, a vessel whose outward alterations could not rewrite the story at its core.

The picture is closer to our lives than we often realize. All of us know how easy it is to adjust what others can see. We can change a habit, clean up a pattern, or adopt a new discipline in ways that look meaningful while leaving deeper places untouched. These changes feel productive, but they do not always reach the parts of us where God desires to work.

"Produce fruit in keeping with repentance." Matthew 3:8 (NIV)

John the Baptist spoke these words as crowds gathered at the Jordan River, people who wanted spiritual renewal but often settled for outward acts that looked religious. He warned them that repentance is not a minor upgrade to behavior. It is a complete reorientation of life that begins in the heart and moves outward. This is why it is possible to stop one sin yet cling tightly to others that are more hidden, more subtle, or more socially acceptable. Pride can remain untouched. Bitterness can stay rooted. Self-righteousness can grow unnoticed, even while outward habits seem to improve.

God speaks directly to this difference between surface change and true transformation. Through Ezekiel He said:

“I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you. I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.” Ezekiel 36:26 (NIV)

These words remind us that the deepest change is God’s work. We can’t create a new heart through discipline alone. We can restrain behavior, but we can’t heal our motives. Genuine transformation begins when we surrender, when we stop managing appearances and allow the Spirit to reach the places beneath them. Without His renewing power, even our best efforts become a kind of spiritual window dressing. They may look convincing, but they cannot free what is bound inside us.

Jesus confronted this truth with unsettling clarity. He told the religious leaders that cleaning the outside of a cup accomplishes nothing if the inside remains untouched. He showed how easy it is to cultivate the look of righteousness while hiding resentment or self-exaltation beneath a polished exterior. Outward order is not the same as inward life. Only God can make the interior whole.

Paul described this inner renewal with quiet wonder. According to him, believers are invited into a Spirit-driven work that gradually reshapes them into the image of Christ. This is not a thin layer of improvement. It’s a steady transformation in which the character of Christ rewrites our impulses, softens our attitudes, and strengthens our obedience.

Examining our hearts becomes part of that process. It requires honesty to admit when we have settled for visible adjustments rather than inviting God to address what lies beneath them. It requires courage to name the sins we have tucked away or the attitudes we have defended. It requires humility to recognize that we sometimes prefer the appearance of growth to the cost of surrender. Yet Scripture keeps calling us to that deeper place.

“To obey is better than sacrifice.” 1 Samuel 15:22 (NIV)

Samuel’s words expose how easily we rely on outward effort to feel spiritual without actually obeying God. Sacrifice can look impressive. Obedience reveals the heart. God has never been moved by displays of devotion that substitute for surrender. He desires a heart anchored in listening, trust, and faithful action even when that obedience is uncomfortable.

True transformation begins when we allow God to work at the level of desire, not just behavior. It grows when we bring Him our real motives rather than the image we prefer to present. It deepens when we invite the Spirit to search us and reveal what we have avoided. It continues when we take concrete steps that align our lives with what He has shown us.

This path is rarely quick or easy. Yet it is the only path that leads to freedom. God reshapes us from the inside out, one surrendered moment at a time. In His hands we are not patched or polished. We are renewed. We are restored. We are transformed.

And the change He brings reaches the places we could never repair on our own.

Practical Application

Take time this week to identify areas where you might be making surface-level changes without addressing deeper heart issues. Choose one specific area and write down both the external behavior and the underlying heart attitude that needs transformation. Then, commit to spending dedicated prayer time each day asking God to work on that deeper heart issue, rather than just modifying the outward behavior.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for calling us to a life shaped not by surface changes but by the deep work of Your Spirit within us. Help us see where we have settled for the appearance of growth instead of surrendering the motives beneath our actions. Give us courage to face the places we have hidden, honesty to bring them before You without excuses, and humility to welcome Your refining work. Form in us a heart that obeys You with sincerity, even when no one is watching, and let Your presence transform the desires that shape our choices. Renew us from the inside out so our lives reflect the beauty of Your holiness. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

True spiritual transformation does not begin with what others can see but with what God uncovers and restores within us. Surface change can feel productive, yet it often leaves the deeper currents of pride, fear, or self-protection untouched. God invites us into something far more freeing, a renewal that reshapes our desires, our impulses, and the hidden places that drive our behavior. When we surrender these places to Him, obedience becomes more than duty, it becomes the natural fruit of a heart being made new. Real growth happens not when we polish the outside but when we allow the Spirit to reach the places we would rather avoid. Transformation takes root where surrender begins, and in that surrender, God writes a new story within us, one that changes everything.

Author’s Notes

I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving yesterday. It’s a special opportunity to reflect on the many blessings God has given us—but it shouldn’t be the only time we do so. My prayer is that each of you will carry a spirit of gratitude beyond the holiday, continuing to trust God with whatever brings doubt, fear, or worry, and instead rest in the peace of Christ.

As we enter this Christmas season, remember it may be the most opportune time to share the story of Jesus. Many are more open to questions of faith during this time, even as others quietly face sorrow or inner turmoil. Let’s be intentional in sharing the good news of Christ—the only hope for the hopeless, the light in the darkness, and the peace that meets us in our deepest need. May we speak with grace, listen with compassion, and point others to the One who never changes. God bless!

