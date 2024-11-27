THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Zartman's avatar
Jonathan Zartman
Nov 27, 2024

Whoops! I see a historical background on DiVinci inserted erroneously. I am sure you will correct this quickly. The rest is very good and very applicable today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Trudy's avatar
Trudy
Nov 27, 2024

What a childish, self-centered man. It's a wonder he didn't get tarred and feathered!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture