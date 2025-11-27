This is the day the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marched through New York City in 1924.

In today’s lesson, we will explore how the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drew crowds who instinctively recognized human design behind mechanical puppets, yet we often fail to make that same connection when we look at the vastly more complex world around us. Why do we so easily see a creator behind a window display but hesitate before the cosmos?

Santa Claus appears in the 1925 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, traveling on a float drawn by horses. The event itself first took place in 1924.

“For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.” - Romans 1:20 (NIV)

This Date in History

The clowns stepped off from 145th Street and Convent Avenue at nine o’clock sharp. Behind them came elephants borrowed from the Central Park Zoo, then monkeys, camels, and two grizzly bears pacing inside an open cage while thirty-five clowns staged a mock wrestling match beside them. Floats built around Mother Goose characters rolled through Harlem streets while four marching bands kept time for the crowd. At the rear, Santa Claus rode atop a mountain of ice in his sleigh, waiting to claim his throne at Herald Square. The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was underway.

By 1924, Macy’s was riding the wave of American prosperity. After going public in 1922, the department store expanded with confidence, acquiring competitors and completing a large addition to its already famous Herald Square building that spring. The enlarged flagship stretched an entire city block from Broadway to Seventh Avenue, covering roughly one million square feet of retail space. Herbert Straus, president of Macy’s and son of Isidor Straus who had perished on the Titanic twelve years earlier, understood that success required spectacle. Two weeks before Thanksgiving, he announced at a luncheon that New York would witness a holiday event unlike anything it had seen before.

The idea came from Macy’s advertising manager, James A. Goold. Many of the company’s employees were first-generation European immigrants who missed the street festivals and seasonal parades of their homelands. These workers wanted to celebrate their new American lives with the same kind of communal joy they remembered from across the Atlantic. Goold proposed a parade that would channel that immigrant spirit while serving a clear purpose for the store. A grand public celebration could open the Christmas shopping season with enough energy to position Macy’s as the center of holiday commerce.

The parade itself was modest. Four floats, four bands, and hundreds of Macy’s employees dressed as clowns, cowboys, knights, and sheikhs marched along a six-mile route. The borrowed animals added circus atmosphere but required careful handling. Walter F. Donor, a former ringmaster who had become Macy’s assistant superintendent of delivery, organized the circus division and kept the procession moving. The route stretched nearly three times longer than the parade seen today, winding from Harlem through Manhattan toward 34th Street.

Tony Sarg designed the floats and the holiday window displays waiting at the finish line. A German-born puppeteer and illustrator, Sarg had built a national reputation as a creative force whose mechanical marionettes turned fairy tales into motion. For Macy’s, he crafted nursery rhyme floats that included “The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe,” “Little Miss Muffet,” and “Little Red Riding Hood.” The windows featured automated puppet scenes titled “Fairy Folks Frolic in Wondertown,” timed to run continuously from Thanksgiving through Christmas.

The parade reached Herald Square around noon. An estimated 250,000 people lined the route, far more than organizers expected. Santa descended from his sleigh to cheers from thousands gathered at the store’s entrance. He was crowned King of the Kiddies and took his place inside the fourth-floor holiday display. Moments later, the curtains dropped from the windows and Sarg’s mechanical puppets began their performances. Crowds pressed forward to watch the small wooden figures spin, dance, and bow behind the glass.

The New York Herald devoted exactly two sentences to the parade the following day, the same amount of space it gave to a charity dinner and a film screening at Sing Sing prison. But Macy’s executives recognized the opportunity. The next morning, the store placed advertisements in every major New York newspaper, announcing that the parade would return the following Thanksgiving. The copy read, “We did not dare dream its success would be so great.”

The event became an annual tradition, though not without changes. The zoo animals frightened children with their roars and groans. They grew weary during the long march, and parade workers grew cautious about walking behind them. By 1927, Tony Sarg solved the problem with his most famous innovation, giant helium balloons shaped like upside-down marionettes. That year, Felix the Cat floated above Broadway, marking the arrival of character balloons that would become the parade’s signature.

What began as a marketing event shaped by immigrant workers and holiday commerce slowly became woven into American culture. The parade expanded in scale and style. It was broadcast on radio, then television, and eventually became a national tradition watched by millions. It survived a wartime pause during World War II when rubber and helium were redirected to the war effort. It adapted to changes in route, leadership, and ownership. Through economic depression, social upheaval, and national tragedy, the parade returned each November, steady and familiar in a changing city.

The first parade was not designed as a celebration of Thanksgiving. It was a celebration of Christmas, of commerce, and of immigrant gratitude for a new home. But it landed on Thanksgiving morning, and that timing shaped its legacy. The parade became the unofficial start of the American holiday season, a threshold millions cross together on the fourth Thursday of November.

During the inaugural parade, several floats reflected the themes used in Macy’s Christmas window displays. Participants wore costumes based on Mother Goose tales, such as the Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe, Little Miss Muffet, and Little Red Riding Hood.

Macy’s employees also wore costumes to look like clowns, cowboys, and knights.

The parade featured elephants, monkeys, camels, and bears borrowed from the Central Park Zoo.

Historical Context

The United States in 1924 was experiencing an economic boom driven by mass production, installment credit, and aggressive advertising. Real gross national product had grown at 4.2 percent annually since 1920, and the nation’s total wealth more than doubled between 1920 and 1929. Department stores like Macy’s were engines of this consumer economy, offering middle-class Americans refrigerators, automobiles, and ready-made clothing at prices accessible through credit. For the first time, more Americans lived in cities than on farms. Urban centers like New York showcased modern life with electric lights, subway systems, and entertainment districts. The Ford Model T sold for just $260, making automobiles practically necessities. This prosperity rested on consumer debt that more than doubled during the decade. Six months before the first Macy’s parade, Congress passed the Immigration Act of 1924, drastically restricting immigration from Southern and Eastern Europe through national origin quotas and barring Asian immigration entirely.

Cultural tensions ran deep. Many immigrant workers who marched in that first parade had arrived before the restrictive 1924 law closed the door on their compatriots. These first-generation European immigrants, many Catholic or Jewish, had settled in urban centers rather than farms, creating densely packed neighborhoods where languages other than English filled the streets. Nativist sentiment ran high, with the Ku Klux Klan claiming two million members by mid-decade. The National Origins Act reflected widespread fears about racial purity, economic competition, and whether newcomers could assimilate into Protestant American culture. Yet those same immigrants formed the workforce of expanding retail empires, living paycheck to paycheck in factories and department stores. The parade Macy’s staged was both a celebration of their new American identity and a tool to extract their labor and purchasing power during the Christmas shopping season.

The Macy’s ad taken out in New York papers after the inaugural parade.

Macy’s flagship department store is seen in New York City’s Herald Square in 1955.

Did You Know? In the late 1920s Macy’s offered cash rewards to anyone who recovered one of the parade’s helium balloons after they were released at the end of the route, but the practice ended in 1932 when a pilot attempting to capture a loose balloon nearly crashed after it wrapped around his aircraft’s wing.

The first radio broadcast of the parade took place in 1932, making it one of the earliest live national retail-sponsored radio spectacles in the United States.

During World War II the parade was suspended for three years, and Macy’s donated some 650 pounds of balloon rubber to the war effort.

By 1933 the crowd for the parade had grown to more than one million spectators, showing how quickly the event turned into a mass-audience attraction.

In 1958, helium shortages forced the parade to inflate some character balloons with air and use cranes to hold them aloft—an unusual alternative in the parade’s history.

Today’s Reflection

In 1924, crowds gathered along Broadway to watch Tony Sarg’s mechanical puppets spin and bow behind Macy’s store windows. The craftsmanship was unmistakable. Tiny gears turned painted figures with surprising smoothness, and hidden pulleys lifted marionettes in steady, rhythmic motion. Scenes shifted as if a miniature world had been placed behind the glass, cottages, bridges, woodland creatures, and fairy tale characters moving in coordinated patterns. Children pressed close to the windows to follow the loops and sways of each figure, while adults studied the careful brushwork, layered backdrops, and precise timing that allowed dozens of small actions to unfold at once. The artistry stirred a shared curiosity: Who made this?

But no one questioned whether it had been made.

The assumption was obvious and instinctive. Complexity demands an explanation. Order implies intent. When we encounter design, we instinctively look for a designer.

Yet somehow, that same instinct fails us when we turn from the window display to the world itself. We stand beneath a night sky burning with ancient stars, walk through forests choreographed by seasons, breathe air calibrated to sustain us, and we hesitate. We speak of faith in a Creator as if it requires a leap beyond reason. But Paul argues the opposite.

“For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.” Romans 1:20 (NIV)

Paul doesn’t say God’s existence is a conclusion we might reach if we think hard enough. He says God has made Himself clearly seen. The evidence isn’t hidden. It’s woven into the fabric of everything that exists. Creation isn’t just material to be analyzed. It’s testimony to be received.

But we’ve trained ourselves not to see it. Some of this comes from pride, but much of it comes from living in a world that quietly teaches us to view everything through a naturalistic lens. We grow accustomed to explanations that leave no room for wonder, and before long we forget that reason and reverence were never meant to be separated.

Our world often treats meaning as subjective and truth as negotiable. We’ve been taught to separate fact from value, the physical from the spiritual, the measurable from the meaningful. So we walk past burning bushes every day and fail to turn aside. We see the world as functional rather than sacred. We analyze rather than wonder. And when analysis becomes our only posture, it narrows our vision and makes us less able to notice the God who is speaking through what He has made.

This is more than intellectual error. It’s spiritual blindness. And spiritual blindness doesn’t always arrive with defiance. Sometimes it settles in quietly, a gradual dimming of the sight that once recognized God’s fingerprints in the ordinary.

“The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.” Psalm 19:1 (NIV)

David didn’t write this as poetic metaphor. He wrote it as observation. The sky isn’t silent. It declares something. And what it declares isn’t ambiguous. It proclaims the glory of the God who made it.

When we refuse to recognize design in creation, we’re not preserving objectivity. More often, we’re simply following cultural assumptions that treat the natural world as closed to divine meaning. Paul’s language is clear: people are “without excuse” because God’s invisible qualities are “clearly seen.” The issue is not lack of evidence but unwillingness to acknowledge what it reveals.

The puppets behind the glass weren’t just moving. They were performing. They invited not just observation but awe. So too, creation isn’t just existing. It’s declaring. And we must decide whether we’re willing to hear what it’s saying.

This matters because how we see the world shapes how we live in it. If the cosmos is random, then meaning is whatever we invent. Morality is preference. Purpose is projection. We become the ultimate authority, accountable to no one. But if creation bears the fingerprints of a Creator, then meaning is discovered, not invented. Morality is revealed, not constructed. Purpose is given, not chosen. And we’re accountable to the One who made us.

“The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of people, who suppress the truth by their wickedness.” Romans 1:18 (NIV)

This is the context Paul gives before declaring that creation reveals God. The refusal to see isn’t neutral. It’s active suppression. At times it’s intentional. At other times it grows through distraction, disappointment, or the subtle pull of a worldview that no longer imagines God as near. Whatever form it takes, it draws us away from the One who longs to be known.

Recovering the instinct to see God in creation isn’t about proving His existence to skeptics. It’s about reawakening wonder in our own hearts. It’s about slowing down long enough to actually look. The ocean’s rhythm. The precision of gravity. The complexity of a single cell. The way light refracts through water. These aren’t neutral facts. They’re invitations to worship. They remind us that the world makes sense because it was crafted with care and purpose.

We don’t need more information. We need softer hearts and open eyes. The world is already proclaiming God’s glory. What remains is whether we’re willing to see it.

The signature has been there all along, written in the structure of DNA, the orbit of planets, the migration of birds, the changing of seasons. Every snowflake and every galaxy bears the mark of its Maker. Those crowds in 1924 looked at mechanical puppets and saw a mind behind the motion. We look at a world infinitely more complex and call it chance.

So perhaps the question is not whether God has made Himself known, but whether we have learned to recognize the language He is speaking. The displays behind the glass were not silent. They moved, they sparkled, they told a story, and everyone instinctively knew a maker was behind them. The same is true for the world around us. Wonder is not a childish feeling we are meant to outgrow. It is a spiritual posture we are called to recover. If we train our eyes to see, even the ordinary begins to shimmer with divine authorship.

And as wonder grows, it does not silence our curiosity but steadies it, allowing reason to take its proper place as a companion to worship rather than a substitute for it. We stop asking, “Could this be chance?” and begin whispering, “Who made this… and what else might He be saying?”

Are you giving away meals or gift baskets for Christmas? Have you considered sharing the story of salvation at the same time? Paperback vesion is now available!

Practical Application

This week, commit to one daily moment of intentional observation. Choose something specific: the structure of a leaf, the pattern of frost on a window, the synchronized flight of birds, or the exact hue of the evening sky. Resist the urge to photograph it or move on quickly. Instead, study it long enough to genuinely wonder at its design. Let the complexity lead you past analysis into gratitude. Before you finish, ask aloud: “Who made this?” Then sit with the answer. This practice trains the eye to see creation not as background scenery but as living testimony to the One who spoke it into being.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have walked through Your world with blind eyes and distracted hearts. We have allowed cultural voices to drown out the testimony of creation, and we have traded wonder for cynicism. Forgive us for treating Your handiwork as mere background to our lives rather than as deliberate revelation of Your glory. Open our eyes to see what has always been clearly visible. Soften our hearts to receive the truth creation is proclaiming. Help us resist the pull of naturalism that strips meaning from everything You have made. Restore in us a childlike capacity for awe, and grant us the humility to acknowledge that the complexity surrounding us points beyond itself to You. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Wonder is not irrational. It is the proper response to encountering design that exceeds our ability to explain it away. When we suppress that response, we are not protecting our intellect. We are refusing to see what God has made clearly visible. Creation does not whisper. It declares. And the declaration is not vague. It proclaims the eternal power and divine nature of the One who made it. The only question left is whether we will continue to walk past the evidence or finally turn aside and worship the Creator whose signature is written across everything that exists. We are, every one of us, without excuse.

Leave a comment

Also On This Date In History

Author’s Notes

Happy Thanksgiving! Today offers us a dedicated moment to pause, reflect, and give thanks for all that God has done. In the midst of food, family, football, and tradition, may we not lose sight of the deeper purpose of this day—a heart turned toward gratitude, not just for what we have, but for who God is.

Even as we celebrate, we’re mindful that this season can also surface grief, weariness, or longing. That’s why the message of Jesus matters so deeply right now. He is our anchor in every storm, our peace in uncertainty, and the hope that never fades.

As the day unfolds, I pray you’ll find space for both joy and reflection, and that gratitude will shape not just this holiday, but the season ahead. Let’s be ready to share that hope with those who need it most—gently, sincerely, and with the compassion of Christ.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it. If you’d like to support our work here you can make a one-time donation through Stripe right here.

Share