THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Kinney's avatar
William Kinney
3h

Fantastic read. Reconciliation with the Father through faith in his son brings a peace and joy that can’t be found through earthly endeavors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
4h

Interesting, as always, Jason!

I have heard many people express a similar sentiment throughout my life but never heard the term “Pascal’s Wager.” I knew him only as the brilliant mathematician they told us about in high school. Thank you for enlightening me!

Have a great and blessed day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture