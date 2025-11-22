This is the day Pixar’s Toy Story is released as the first entirely computer-animated feature film, revolutionizing the animation industry and becoming a critical and commercial success in 1995.

In today’s lesson, we will explore the release of Toy Story on November 22, 1995, the first entirely computer-animated feature film. Before it reached theaters, the production faced a crisis that required complete creative reimagining. What does it mean to truly repent, not just apologize? Can repentance be an act of sacred creativity rather than backward-looking regret?

Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen) and Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks).

“Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord.” - Acts 3:19 (NIV)

The lights dimmed in 2,281 theaters across North America. Tom Hanks’ voice filled the darkness. A pull-string cowboy doll named Woody stood in a child’s bedroom, and moviegoers witnessed something no audience had seen before: eighty-one minutes of fully computer-generated imagery carrying a complete, emotionally grounded story. When Toy Story opened on November 22, 1995, animation crossed a threshold it had never reached, and nothing in animation would ever be the same.

Pixar had spent nearly a decade building toward that moment. The company began in 1979 as the Computer Graphics Group inside Lucasfilm, where George Lucas recruited Edwin Catmull to push the boundaries of digital filmmaking. The team created early computer effects that led to REYES, the rendering system that eventually became the core of Pixar’s RenderMan software. When Lucas faced financial strain after his 1983 divorce, he sold the division to Steve Jobs in 1986 for ten million dollars, giving Jobs a controlling stake and the renamed company its independence.

Jobs cared primarily about hardware. The Pixar Image Computer priced at $135,000 per unit was marketed to government and medical clients, but the studio also employed John Lasseter, a former Disney animator who had been fired in 1984 after proposing a computer-animated adaptation of The Brave Little Toaster. Lasseter joined Pixar to explore the new medium more freely. His 1988 short Tin Toy won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short and proved that digital characters could carry charm and emotion, catching Disney’s attention.

In 1991, Pixar and Disney signed a $26M agreement to produce three animated features. The first would expand the Tin Toy concept into a story about toys competing for the affection of the child who owned them. Lasseter, Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter, and Joe Ranft developed early treatments featuring a ventriloquist dummy and a space-themed action figure. Jeffrey Katzenberg, then chairman of Walt Disney Studios, urged them to push the tone in a more adult direction. Pixar tried. Months of rewriting produced a harsher, cynical version of the film. Woody shifted from a natural leader into an abrasive figure who intentionally shoved Buzz Lightyear out a window. Tom Hanks recorded preliminary dialogue and said the character felt unpleasant and surprisingly mean, and at one point he voiced his frustration by shouting, “This guy is a jerk!”

On November 19, 1993, Pixar screened the first half of the film for Disney executives. The presentation later became known inside the company as Black Friday. The reels showed characters who were sharp-edged and unlikable, and the story felt joyless. Lasseter later said, “It was a story filled with the most unhappy, mean characters that I have ever seen.” Peter Schneider, president of Walt Disney Feature Animation, halted production on the spot. The project came close to cancellation.

Lasseter asked for two weeks to rebuild the story. Katzenberg agreed. Over the next fourteen days, the creative team adjusted the tone and character arcs. Woody became a responsible and good-hearted leader who still struggled with jealousy, pride, and insecurity. Buzz Lightyear shifted from a genre-savvy participant into an action figure who truly believed he was a Space Ranger. The revisions opened space for genuine comedy and emotional contrast. Disney approved the new script in January 1994, and production resumed with a budget that eventually reached $30M.

The technical demands were unlike anything attempted before. The film required 114,240 frames of animation and eight hundred thousand machine hours to render. Pixar’s staff of about 110 people produced roughly three and a half minutes of footage each week. Woody’s plaid shirt required months of programming to make the pattern move naturally, and Buzz Lightyear’s plastic exterior needed new shader technology to capture reflections and highlights.

Randy Newman composed the score and wrote original songs. Lasseter wanted music that felt warm, slightly playful, and emotionally sincere. Newman wrote “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” in a single day, and it became the musical signature of the film. The production team worked through September 1995 to complete editing, scoring, and sound design. Editor Lee Unkrich removed scenes that disrupted the pacing, including an extended sequence in which Sid Phillips captured Buzz and Woody and interrogated them with a magnifying glass.

During production, Jobs nearly let go of Pixar as hardware profits lagged, and several accounts suggest he even explored a sale to Hallmark Cards or Microsoft. But as finished scenes accumulated, he recognized the film’s potential and began to believe it could shift the entire animation landscape.

Marketing combined Disney’s $20M advertising plan with $150M in promotional partnerships with Burger King, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Payless ShoeSource. Disney Consumer Products moved cautiously. Because toy manufacturers typically required eighteen months of lead time, many passed on the opportunity when the Thanksgiving release date was announced in early 1995. Thinkway Toys, based in Toronto, secured the worldwide master toy license in February 1995 at the Toy Fair trade show in New York.

Toy Story opened on Wednesday, November 22, 1995, positioned for the five-day Thanksgiving weekend. It earned $39M in its first five days and took the top spot at the domestic box office for three consecutive weekends. The film ultimately grossed more than $363M worldwide on its $30M budget. Critics across the country responded with overwhelming praise. It earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Screenplay, the first time an animated film had ever been nominated in that category. Lasseter received a Special Achievement Award for his direction.

Disney chairman Michael Eisner later noted that neither company expected the film to arrive with such impact. Pixar went public one week after the release. The initial public offering raised $132M and valued the company at $1.5B. Traditional animation studios hurried to develop computer graphics divisions. DreamWorks Animation, Blue Sky Studios, and others entered the field, but Pixar, soon based in Emeryville, maintained the lead in the medium it had brought to life.

After an unprecedented string of hits, Disney acquired Pixar in 2006 for $7.4B. Lasseter became chief creative officer of both Pixar and Disney Animation Studios. The company he’d been fired from now needed the vision he’d championed. Toy Story spawned multiple sequels, each building on the foundation of friendship, loyalty, and the meaning of being loved. The toys that came to life on November 22, 1995 showed the world that computer animation could carry emotional weight equal to any art form.

Still from PIxar’s Toy Story (1995).

Silicon Graphics workstations dominated high-end visual effects in the early 1990s, powering the breakthroughs seen in films like Terminator 2 in 1991 and Jurassic Park in 1993. These machines demonstrated how far digital imagery could push realism, and their success encouraged studios to explore computer-generated storytelling at a larger scale. At the same time, personal computers running Windows and Macintosh operating systems were rapidly improving, which began to narrow the gap between elite graphics facilities and consumer technology. This shift created an atmosphere of competition and technological possibility. Within animation, the period was marked by significant change. Disney’s Renaissance films, beginning with The Little Mermaid in 1989 and continuing through The Lion King in 1994, proved that animated features could dominate the global box office. New studios such as DreamWorks Animation were preparing to challenge Disney, and the entire industry was defined by rising budgets, increasing technical ambition, and a growing belief that digital tools could reshape production.

Culturally, audiences in the early 1990s were embracing animation as serious filmmaking rather than children’s entertainment. Beauty and the Beast became the first animated film nominated for Best Picture in 1991, which signaled that the medium had earned artistic credibility. Families were spending significant portions of their entertainment budgets on animated films, and merchandise-driven franchises were becoming central to studio strategy. Traditional hand-drawn animation, however, remained costly and time consuming, even with digital ink and paint systems such as CAPS introduced in 1990. As computer graphics gained visibility and excitement, the public grew more receptive to new visual forms, and the industry began to wonder whether digital characters could deliver emotional depth equal to traditional animation.

Ed Catmull, Steve Jobs and John Lasseter from Pixar.

Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear) and Tom Hanks (Woody) at the Toy Story Hollywood premiere in 1995.

Did You Know? More than 35 million collectible figures and puppets were produced for the fast-food chain Burger King’s promotional tie-in, making it one of the largest toy campaigns ever tied to a film.

Actor Billy Crystal was originally offered the voice of Buzz Lightyear but declined. It is reported he later described turning it down as the biggest mistake of his career.

Animators gave most of the human characters very simple or short hairstyles because hair was one of the most difficult elements to animate with early computer-generated imagery.

The toy character Slinky Dog was out of production when the film entered development, and the film’s use of the character prompted the manufacturer to revive production for the release.

During production, the animation team built physical toy models and used them under studio lighting to study how surfaces and shadows behave in real life, a technique far removed from the computer-only workflows assumed today.

When Pixar screened the first half of Toy Story for Disney executives on November 19, 1993, the room went silent. The story they’d spent months crafting was sharp, cynical, and joyless. Woody wasn’t a hero. He was mean. The toys weren’t lovable. They were bitter. It was clear they were on the wrong track. Disney halted production on the spot. The entire project nearly collapsed. But Pixar asked for two weeks. Not to apologize. Not to make excuses. To rewrite the story from a completely different posture.

They didn’t just soften the edges. They rebuilt the soul.

Pixar’s actions remind us of what repentance can look like. Most of us think repentance is about saying sorry. We picture it as turning around, walking back, undoing what we did wrong. But the biblical concept is far richer than that.

When Peter stood before the crowd in Jerusalem and declared, “Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord” Acts 3:19 (NIV), he wasn’t just calling people to feel bad about the past. He was inviting them into a creative partnership with God to build something new.

Repentance isn’t just about fixing what broke. It’s about opening your heart to the story God wants to write with your life.

Think about what Pixar did. They didn’t simply edit. They reimagined. They asked, “What could this story become if we approached it with humility, vulnerability, and a willingness to start over?” That’s what repentance looks like in the life of a believer. It’s not merely confessing what went wrong. It’s surrendering to God’s creative vision for what comes next.

David understood this. After his catastrophic failure with Bathsheba, he didn’t beg God to restore his reputation or rewind time. He prayed, “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me” Psalm 51:10 (NIV). Notice the word: create. Not fix. Not repair. Create. David knew that true repentance doesn’t take you back to where you were. It invites God to make you into someone you’ve never been.

That’s the hope buried in Acts 3:19. Repentance isn’t the end of your story. It’s the invitation to co-author the next chapter with the Spirit of God.

But here’s where we get stuck. We think repentance is passive. We confess, we feel remorse, and then we wait for God to do something. But biblical repentance is active. It’s creative. Zacchaeus didn’t just say he was sorry. He restructured his finances. (Luke 19:8) The Ephesians didn’t just apologize for their occult practices. They burned their scrolls in public. (Acts 19:19) Repentance always involves forward motion, not just backward regret.

God doesn’t ask you to wallow in what you did. He asks you to participate in what He’s building next.

And that requires imagination. The same kind of imagination Pixar used when they tore apart their script and asked, “What if this story was built on friendship instead of rivalry? What if Woody was insecure but good-hearted? What if the toys wanted to be loved, not feared?”

Repentance asks similar questions. What if God’s grace could reshape not just your guilt, but your future? What if turning to Him wasn’t about going back, but about stepping into something you couldn’t have designed on your own?

This is why Acts 3:19 uses the phrase “times of refreshing.” Repentance doesn’t leave you drained. It renews you. It doesn’t take you back to square one. It launches you into a season where God’s presence feels close, His purposes feel clear, and your heart feels lighter than it has in years.

But you have to be willing to rewrite with repentant hands.

That means letting go of the version of yourself you’ve been protecting. The one who insists you can fix this on your own. The one who believes that if you just try harder, you won’t need God’s help. Pixar’s team had to let go of the version of Toy Story they’d defended for months. And in those two weeks, they discovered something better than what they’d imagined.

God is offering you the same opportunity. Not to restore what was broken. To create what has never existed.

So here’s the question: What are you protecting that God is asking you to surrender? What story are you clinging to that He wants to rewrite? Repentance isn’t about shame. It’s about hope. It’s about believing that God’s imagination for your life is bigger, kinder, and more redemptive than anything you could script on your own.

Don’t just confess. Collaborate. Don’t just turn away from sin. Turn toward the God who makes all things new. Let Him take the script you’ve been writing and reimagine it with hands that know how to create beauty from brokenness.

That’s what repentance really is. It’s co-authoring the next chapter of your life with the God who invented new beginnings.

This week, identify one area of your life where you’ve been trying to fix things on your own rather than surrendering to God’s creative reimagining. Write down what you’ve been protecting or defending, then pray specifically for God to reveal His vision for that part of your story. Commit to one concrete action that reflects collaboration with Him rather than self-reliance, whether that’s changing a habit, adjusting a relationship, or releasing control of an outcome you’ve been clinging to. Let this be your active step of repentant creativity.

Repentance is not an apology tour. It’s a creative act. When you truly repent, you’re not just acknowledging failure; you’re surrendering the pen to the Author who specializes in redemption. God doesn’t restore broken stories to their original draft. He rewrites them entirely, with characters transformed by grace and plotlines redeemed by love. The question isn’t whether you’ve made mistakes. The question is whether you’re willing to let God turn your confession into collaboration, your regret into renewal, and your brokenness into a testimony of what He builds when repentant hands stop defending and start creating. That’s the hope buried in every act of true repentance: the God who makes all things new doesn’t just forgive your past. He invites you to help Him write your future.

