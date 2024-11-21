THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Zartman's avatar
Jonathan Zartman
Nov 23, 2024

To understand the book of Daniel, I consider reading 1 and 2 Maccabees and the commentaries on them very helpful. (They are quite different in character , purpose and perspective. The story of this dynasty and their influence also helps us understand references to “the Greeks” in the gospels. Therefore, I think every Christian should know and understand the Hanukkah story well. To that end, this essay serves a noble end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Griesemer's avatar
David Griesemer
Nov 21, 2024

Thank you, Jason, for this wonderful synthesis of ancient and religious history. Your thoughtful application of this story reminds us that what has happened in the past (and over time slipped into legend) is worth knowing and understanding. We encounter difficult circumstances time and time again, making it vital for us to know the ultimate source of our strength and the values that are worth preserving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture