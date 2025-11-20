This is the day the whaleship Essex was struck and sunk by a massive sperm whale in 1820, an event which later inspired the tale of Moby-Dick .

In today’s lesson, we will look at how the repeated blow that shattered the Essex mirrors the moments when God interrupts our paths to redirect us. What truths rise to the surface when a disruption returns with greater force? How does God use these moments to uncover the assumptions we were never meant to depend on?

“This is what the Lord Almighty says: Give careful thought to your ways.” - Haggai 1:7 (NIV)

This Date in History

The crash came without warning. On November 20, 1820, in the remote heart of the Pacific, an enraged sperm whale drove its massive head into the side of the whaleship Essex, splintering planks and sending men scrambling across the deck as seawater poured in. Captain George Pollard Jr. shouted for the pumps, but within minutes the ship groaned, listing beyond saving. The hunters had become the hunted. The men stared across the water, searching for the creature they had wounded, knowing it was still out there, and that it was coming back.

By the time the Essex sailed from Nantucket in August 1819, she carried one of the island’s youngest captains and a crew hardened by years of whaling. Pollard, just twenty nine, had earned command through steady work and earlier voyages. His first mate, Owen Chase, was ambitious and disciplined, eager to prove himself in a trade that demanded precision and nerve. Their ship, only eighty seven feet long, was small for an ocean roamer, yet she represented the pride of a community whose prosperity depended on these hunts. For more than a year the voyage had gone as planned. They endured routine storms and frustrating stretches without whales, but nothing hinted at true calamity.

That calm ended on the morning of November 20. The men sighted a pod and lowered their whaleboats. Chase’s harpoon struck a massive bull, yet the animal thrashed free, shattering part of his boat before disappearing into the deep. When Chase returned to the Essex to repair the damage, the crew focused on the repairs and tried to steady themselves, believing the danger had passed. Moments later a lookout’s shout cut through the air. A lone whale was charging the ship, rising with violent bursts of spray. At first they thought it confused, but its path never wavered. It drove its head directly into the bow with an impact so fierce the hull shuddered like iron under a hammer.

The whale drifted back, gathering itself. Chase later wrote that the creature “appeared with tenfold fury and vengeance,” as if aware of its earlier clash. Then it lunged again. The second blow smashed through the starboard side, flooding the lower decks. Men stumbled through rising water, calling to one another as the roar of collapsing timbers swallowed their voices. Within minutes the Essex could not be saved. Water surged in faster than any pump could manage. The crew abandoned ship, cutting away masts to steady the sinking hull and lowering what provisions they could into three open whaleboats. When they pulled away, their home and livelihood slipped beneath the surface, leaving only scattered wreckage and an empty horizon.

For nearly three months they drifted across the Pacific, steering by stars and whatever hope remained. They chose to head east toward South America because they feared the closer islands, which sailors described with warnings of cannibals. That decision sent them into a remote stretch of ocean where rescue was unlikely. Food and water dwindled. On December 20 they reached uninhabited Henderson Island, where birds, crabs, and a small freshwater spring kept them alive for a short time.

By December 27 the supplies were gone and seventeen men pushed away from Henderson Island in three whaleboats. They stayed together at first, but rough weather and steady headwinds began to pull them apart, making it difficult to maintain contact. On January 10 second mate Matthew Joy died in his boat, and his surviving crew shifted into the other two vessels before Joy’s was abandoned. Within days the worsening seas forced Chase’s boat and Pollard’s boat apart for good.

Joy was the first to die, but not the last. Others soon followed. Some were buried at sea as hunger deepened, and in Pollard’s boat the starvation grew so severe that the survivors turned to the bodies of the men who perished. By early February that same boat reached its lowest moment when the crew drew lots, a grim custom long known among mariners. Young Owen Coffin, Pollard’s cousin, was chosen and shot so the others might live.

On February 18, 1821, ninety days after the Essex went down, the whaleboat commanded by Owen Chase spotted a distant sail. The British merchant ship Indian drew alongside and its crew carried the survivors aboard because the men were too weak to climb the ropes. Chase, Benjamin Lawrence, and the cabin boy Thomas Nickerson were given food, water, and time to rest in the captain’s cabin. Within days they reached the Chilean port of Valparaíso, where news of the disaster spread among the whalers anchored there.

Five days later, on February 23, the Nantucket whaleship Dauphin spotted another small boat drifting off the coast of Chile near St. Mary’s Island. Inside were Captain Pollard and Charles Ramsdell, barely alive after weeks of starvation. They had been reduced to breaking the bones of dead shipmates to extract the last traces of marrow. The Dauphin took them aboard and later transferred them to another Nantucket vessel bound for Valparaíso, where they arrived on March 17.

Three crewmen had chosen a different fate. Thomas Chappel, Seth Weeks, and William Wright had remained on Henderson Island when the others departed in December. They survived on birds, fish, and whatever freshwater they could find until April 9, 1821, when the Australian trading vessel Surry landed on the island and took them off.

In the end only eight of the twenty men who abandoned the sinking Essex survived.

Owen Chase published his Narrative of the Most Extraordinary and Distressing Shipwreck of the Whale Ship Essex soon after his return. His account of discipline collapsing into desperation, of men forced to face conditions once thought unimaginable, horrified and fascinated readers. Herman Melville later met Pollard, read Chase’s Narrative, and found in the catastrophe the creative spark for Moby Dick, a novel that lifted one ship’s tragedy into a lasting meditation on obsession and the struggle between human will and the natural world.

The loss of the Essex broke more than a ship. It cracked the belief that human mastery at sea could withstand every challenge. Nantucket’s whaling industry declined in the decades that followed as new sources of fuel rose to prominence, and as the story of the Essex moved into legend. It was told in sermons, repeated in seamen’s taverns, and ultimately woven into literature. It endured because it revealed a truth sailors had always known. The ocean is vast, its power beyond measure, and even the boldest pursuit of fortune depends on grace that the sea does not always give.

Historical Context

The sinking of the Essex occurred during the peak of the global whaling industry, a period shaped by rising demand for whale oil that fueled lamps, machinery, and urban growth in Europe and the United States. Nantucket had become one of the world’s busiest whaling hubs because its economy depended on long voyages that reached as far as the Pacific. This expansion was possible because new trade routes opened after the War of 1812 and because American whalers pushed deeper into remote waters in search of increasingly scarce whale populations. Across the world, the Industrial Revolution was driving inventions that required lubrication and illumination, and this created pressures that sent whaling ships farther from home and into regions where navigation, communication, and rescue were extremely limited.

Culturally, early nineteenth century Americans held a complicated view of the sea, seeing it as both a source of livelihood and a realm of danger that demanded discipline, hierarchy, and courage. Sailors carried with them a mixture of Christian belief, maritime superstition, and deep respect for the unpredictable forces of the ocean. Literature and newspapers of the era often celebrated whalers as symbols of national toughness because the work embodied risk in an age when scientific understanding of marine animals was still developing. Reports of unusual whale behavior contributed to a wider fascination with nature’s mysteries, and stories from distant oceans captured the imagination of readers who saw these events as evidence of human vulnerability in a rapidly changing world.

First mate, Owen Chase, who survived and wrote the story of the Essex.

Did You Know? Owen Chase wrote his account of the disaster within months of returning home, and copies circulated so widely that Charles Dickens referenced the story decades later.

Captain George Pollard later commanded another ship, the Two Brothers, which also wrecked. The wreck of the Two Brothers, was rediscovered in 2008 near the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, making it the first identified wreck of a Nantucket whaler.

After the wreck of the Two Brothers, Captain George Pollard lived the rest of his life in Nantucket as the island’s night watchman, a humble position that reflected the town’s longstanding respect for seafarers regardless of fortune or failure.

Herman Melville first learned of the Essex while working on a whaling ship in the 1840s, long before meeting survivors, and the tale influenced his view of the sea as a place where human ambition collided with natural power. Melville met Pollard in Nantucket years later and called him “the most impressive man I ever encountered.”

Artifacts from the Essex are displayed today at the Nantucket Whaling Museum, including documents and navigational tools recovered from the survivors.

Today’s Reflection

When we read the account of the Essex, it is easy to imagine the crew steadying themselves after the first collision, shaken but convinced that the worst had already passed. Most of us respond the same way when life hits us without warning. We take a breath, patch what we can, and assume the trouble will fade with time and effort. Yet the moments that shape us most are rarely the ones that strike once and disappear. They are the ones that return, pressing beyond our explanations and challenging the belief that we still hold the wheel.

A first disruption can be dismissed. It can be absorbed into the rhythm of ordinary life. We label it inconvenience, frustration, or bad timing. We rally our strength and expect that normal will return if we simply press forward. That confidence lasts until the disruption repeats itself in the same place we believed was secure. The repeated strike becomes harder to ignore. It demands a different kind of attention.

This is the moment when spiritual discernment begins to grow. The repetition pulls us out of instinct and into reflection. It becomes a moment when we can’t simply correct the surface problem. We must ask what God may be revealing beneath it. In Scripture we hear the words of the prophet calling God’s people to an honest pause.

“This is what the Lord Almighty says: ‘Give careful thought to your ways.’” Haggai 1:7 (NIV)

God calls His people to stop and give honest thought to the direction of their lives, and He often does it through disruptions that repeat what we tried to ignore the first time. The repeated disruption exposes what the first disruption could not. It uncovers what we have been trusting too deeply or defending too instinctively. When discomfort returns, it’s not just a sign that something is wrong. It can be a tool of grace, drawing our attention to what God never intended to leave as it is.

We see this same pattern in the life of Paul. He attempted to enter one region, then another, yet each path closed. The first closed door might have been timing. The second revealed something else.

“When they came to the border of Mysia, they tried to enter Bithynia, but the Spirit of Jesus would not allow them to.” Acts 16:7 (NIV)

Paul wasn’t simply being blocked. He was being redirected. What looked like resistance was actually guidance. What felt like interruption was actually protection. His mission had not stalled. It had been turned toward the place God intended from the beginning. This kind of redirection is not confusion. It’s clarity, delayed until God sees fit to reveal it.

Many believers struggle with this truth because we often equate persistence with faithfulness. We think any break in the pattern is a threat, an attack, or a setback. We assume that if we pray long enough or try hard enough, the disruption will resolve and the stability we once knew will return. Yet Scripture consistently shows that God uses disruption to draw His people toward a direction they would not choose on their own. While God may also use trials to build endurance, in these moments of repeated disruption, He is often moving us, not just shaping us.

A repeated disruption is not always a sign that something has gone wrong. Sometimes it’s the clearest sign that God is leading with purpose. It’s His way of saying that the path we’re trying to preserve is smaller than the one He intends to give. The cost comes in letting go. We must release the version of life we were determined to maintain and trust that God’s interruption is part of His redemptive work.

In daily life the pattern is familiar. A job that once brought satisfaction now stirs an uneasiness we cannot ignore. A relationship that seemed healthy begins to show the same patterns that hurt us before. A temptation we believed we had conquered returns with renewed strength. These moments are not meant to humiliate us. They are meant to awaken us. They remind us that the first strike was not the whole message.

When disruption repeats, we’re invited to look deeper. What desire is driving us toward a path God is closing? What fear is keeping us tied to something He is trying to release? What comfort have we mistaken for calling? These questions do not come naturally. They come through the repeated blow, the one that refuses to be dismissed.

The danger of ignoring those questions is real. When we press past God’s prompting, we find ourselves exhausted, frustrated, and trapped in cycles that never resolve. When we respond with spiritual attention, we begin to see the pattern of God’s hand. His guidance becomes clearer. His redirection becomes purposeful. His presence becomes more evident than our desire to control the outcome.

God doesn’t disrupt for the sake of disruption. He disrupts because transformation rarely happens in comfort. He redirects because obedience rarely grows in ease. He interrupts because His plans are often larger than the ones we create for ourselves.

Even when we do not yet understand the reason, His redirection is never arbitrary. It is personal and purposeful, anchored in His wisdom and our good. What feels like a fracture in our path may be the moment He turns us toward a future we could not have imagined.

So we stand where the crew of the Essex stood, not on a sinking deck but in the middle of our own unanswered questions. Something has struck twice. Something has pressed harder than we expected. The question now is not why the disruption came, but what God is guiding us toward through it.

Where in your life has the repeated blow landed? What path is God closing so that He can open another? And will you cling to your old course, or will you turn your attention fully to the One who is redirecting your steps?

This is the moment to listen.

This is the moment to follow.

Are you giving away meals or gift baskets for Christmas? Have you considered sharing the story of salvation at the same time? Paperback vesion is now available!

Practical Application

Take ten quiet minutes today to identify one specific area where a disruption has repeated itself in your life, then write a single sentence that names the exact behavior, pattern, or attachment you have been trying to maintain. Once it is written, read it slowly and ask what step of obedience God may be inviting you to take that is different from the one you keep repeating. Choose one small action that aligns with that new direction, and commit to practicing it today without waiting for additional clarity or comfort.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for the mercy You show through the disruptions that call us to pause and listen. Give us the courage to release the paths we cling to out of fear, habit, or pride, and teach us to recognize Your hand in the moments that repeat until we pay attention. Help us discern what You are turning us toward, strengthen us to follow when the way feels uncertain, and anchor our trust in Your wisdom rather than our assumptions. Draw our hearts into deeper obedience, shape our desires around Your purposes, and let every redirection lead us closer to Your will. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

There are moments when God uses repetition to break through the illusions we hold about control, timing, and the direction of our lives. A disruption that returns is often His clearest invitation to reconsider what we are building and to release what we can no longer sustain. When we slow down long enough to listen, these repeated interruptions become turning points, places where clarity replaces confusion and obedience replaces resistance. God does not allow the same pressure to surface twice without purpose. He uses it to expose what we would never examine and to lead us where we would never go on our own. The repeated strike is not the end of stability. It is the beginning of wisdom.

Leave a comment

Also On This Date In History

Author’s Notes

On November 15 and November 17 I shared a two-part account of Czechoslovakia during the Second World War. At the time I mentioned that I had only worked in that format once before, yet history often crosses its own paths in unexpected ways. Today, however, provides another example. On November 14 I wrote about the troubled debut of Herman Melville’s now classic novel Moby-Dick, and today’s post turns to the real event that shaped his narrative. Many readers know the outline of this story without realizing its source. The whaling ship Essex and its disastrous voyage were later retold in the best-selling book In the Heart of the Sea, which Ron Howard adapted into a fine film in 2015.

The Nuremberg trials also started on this date. Has anyone seen the new movie, Nuremberg, starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek? It’s getting good reviews but I’m curious how faithful it is to the actual story.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it. If you’d like to support our work here you can make a one-time donation through Stripe right here.

Share