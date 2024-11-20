THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Nov 20, 2024

I.G. Farben played a crucial role in supporting Hitler's vision for Germany, it did so at a tremendous human cost. The company was broken up into 44 different companies, but the most notable remaining are BASF, Bayer AG, and Hoechst (now part of Sanofi). Many of the medical experiments conducted on prisoners during the Holocaust should be considered as Research & Development because later it was discovered these experiments brought drugs like Chemotherapy, Sterilization and many other drugs came to market. Through Operation Paperclip the U.S. brought in over 1600 German scientists who continued their work, much of it nefarious like "Bayer" acquired Monsanto. A Lawyer who sued Bayer called their merger a match made from hell. Some received justice but it was mostly theatre in the grand scheme of things. Many U.S. companies did business with Hitler as well, yet only Prescot Bush, father of George H. W. Bush had assets seized for trading with the enemy, yet his offspring becomes Presidents. The Bush family has a very dark past even before the Holocaust.

Nov 20, 2024

Thank you Jason - we must never forget. I did not know that about Justice Jackson. When I was younger, I read copious amounts of fictionalized stories about the holocaust, the brave souls who put their lives on the line to protect Jewish people, but I realize that I only know the highlights regarding Nuremberg. Thank you also for the reminder that the timing and manner of justice is in God's hands, not ours. God's will be done for our country and our world.

