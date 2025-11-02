This is the day James A. Garfield was elected as the 20th President of the United States in 1880.

In today’s lesson, we will explore how God uses wounds to begin healing, taking what ends one life and making it the seed of life for many. When tragedy strikes and systems fail, do we rush past the grief or pause to ask what God might be beginning? How might the deaths that appear final become the doorways through which unexpected reform and restoration emerge?

James A. Garfield.

“Very truly I tell you, unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many seeds.” - John 12:24 (NIV)

James A. Garfield sat in his Mentor, Ohio home as telegrams poured in through the night, the crackle of the wire carrying news of counties won and lost. Each slip of paper told a story of a divided nation—North clinging to him, South to his rival. Near midnight one message broke the silence: the final tallies were in. Fewer than ten thousand votes separated victory from defeat. The room erupted in cheers, but Garfield did not. He knew what the numbers meant. The country had chosen him by the narrowest breath of fortune and bound him to lead a people still at war with themselves.

The man who had just become president was born in an Ohio log cabin in 1831, the last to claim such humble origins. His father died when he was two, leaving his mother to raise five children in poverty. Garfield worked as a canal-boat driver to fund his education, eventually graduating from Williams College in Massachusetts. He became a classics professor and then president of the Western Reserve Eclectic Institute before the Civil War interrupted academic life.

Rising to the rank of major general, he fought at Shiloh and Chickamauga before President Lincoln persuaded him to resign his commission. “It is easier to find major generals than to obtain effective Republicans for Congress,” Lincoln explained. Garfield served nine terms in the House, becoming the chamber’s Republican leader and a tireless advocate for sound money and civil-service reform.

Garfield had never sought the presidency. Only months earlier, in January 1880, the Ohio legislature had elected him to the United States Senate, a position he was scheduled to assume in March 1881. When the Republican National Convention convened in Chicago that June, he arrived not as a candidate but as campaign manager for Treasury Secretary John Sherman, his fellow Ohioan.

The convention quickly deadlocked. The Stalwart faction, led by New York Senator Roscoe Conkling, rallied behind former President Ulysses S. Grant, seeking an unprecedented third term. The Half-Breed faction backed Maine Senator James G. Blaine. Ballot after ballot produced no victor.

On the convention floor, Garfield rose to nominate Sherman with an eloquence that captivated the delegates. His largely extemporaneous speech demonstrated not only his oratorical skill but his grasp of the party’s fractured state. “Gentlemen,” he declared, “I have witnessed the extraordinary scenes of this Convention with deep solicitude. Nothing touches my heart more quickly than a tribute of honor to a great and noble character; but as I sat in my seat and witnessed this demonstration, this assemblage seemed to me a human ocean in tempest.”

The words resonated far beyond Sherman’s cause. After thirty-five ballots with no resolution, delegates began to see in Garfield the compromise they needed.

On the thirty-sixth ballot, the Sherman and Blaine supporters shifted their votes to the man who had come merely to manage another’s campaign. Garfield received 399 votes, securing the nomination he had neither sought nor expected.

The stunned congressman from Ohio’s Nineteenth District found himself thrust into a presidential race against one of the Union Army’s most celebrated generals. To balance the ticket and appease the Stalwart wing, the convention nominated Chester A. Arthur, Conkling’s protégé and former customs collector at the Port of New York. Conkling urged Arthur to decline, predicting defeat, but Arthur accepted what he called “a greater honor than I ever dreamed of attaining.”

The campaign that followed revealed little substantive difference between the candidates. Both Garfield and Hancock were Civil War veterans who could invoke the “bloody shirt” of Union loyalty. The tariff emerged as the main policy divide, though Hancock stumbled when he dismissed it as “a local question.” Democrats tried to revive the Credit Mobilier scandal that had touched Garfield years earlier, but the attack gained little traction.

Following President Rutherford B. Hayes’s advice, Garfield conducted the nation’s first “front-porch campaign” from his home in Mentor, which reporters dubbed “Lawnfield.” Rather than touring the country, he received delegations of supporters who traveled to see him, presenting himself as a man of the people who had risen from canal-boat driver to congressional leader.

The Republican split threatened everything. Conkling, furious at Arthur’s acceptance and suspicious of Garfield’s Half-Breed leanings, refused to campaign. Garfield knew that New York’s electoral votes would prove decisive. On August 5, he met with party leaders—though not Conkling—in New York City. The gathering produced what pundits called the “Treaty of Fifth Avenue,” a vague understanding that Garfield would recognize all party factions in presidential appointments. The terms were ambiguous enough that both sides could claim victory, but the accord brought reluctant Stalwarts into the campaign.

Election Day drew Americans to the polls in massive numbers, turnout exceeding seventy-eight percent—one of the highest in U.S. history. When the votes were tallied, Garfield had secured 214 electoral votes to Hancock’s 155. Yet the popular-vote margin—7,018 votes, less than one-tenth of one percent—remains the narrowest in American history.

The electoral map exposed the nation’s enduring sectional wounds. Hancock swept every former Confederate state plus the border states of Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. Garfield dominated the Midwest and Northeast, the regions that had preserved the Union. Minor parties, including the Greenback-Labor Party advocating expanded currency and labor reform, captured about three percent of the vote, further fragmenting the electorate.

On March 4, 1881, Garfield stood before the nation to deliver his inaugural address. “We stand today upon an eminence which overlooks a hundred years of national life,” he proclaimed. “Before continuing the onward march, let us pause on this height for a moment to strengthen our faith and renew our hope.”

The presidency he had never sought would last only two hundred days. On July 2, 1881, a disgruntled office-seeker named Charles Guiteau shot him in a Washington railroad station. Garfield lingered for weeks as doctors probed unsuccessfully for the bullet, even as Alexander Graham Bell attempted to locate it with a newly invented metal detector.

On September 19, 1881, the president died from infection and internal hemorrhaging, elevating Chester Arthur to the office Conkling had urged him to refuse. The man elected by the narrowest popular margin in American history would be remembered not for his brief presidency but for the reforms his assassination inspired.

The presidential election of 1880 unfolded in the aftermath of Reconstruction, economic upheaval and deep political realignment. The federal withdrawal from the South in 1877 had left African Americans vulnerable, while a long economic slump spanning the 1870s—triggered by the Panic of 1873—kept farmers, industrial workers and debtors restless. The major parties clung to Civil War-era loyalties even as they argued over tariffs and currency: Republicans defended high duties and the gold standard, while Democrats and agrarian insurgents pressed for lower tariffs and expansion of paper money. At the same time, the U.S. was opening to the world: Britain, Germany and Japan were modernizing rapidly, global trade networks expanded and industrialization drew immigrants and machines into the urban mix. These converging pressures set the stage for a political moment in which ordinary Americans found their loyalties, identities and economic futures all in play.

Socially and culturally, America in 1880 was a nation wrestling with modernity and memory. Union veterans still organized parades, war service remained a marker of honor, and the “bloody shirt” card still helped mobilize northern patriotism. At the same time, everyday life for many Americans meant riding the new rail lines, buying factory-made goods and coping with urban crowding, while newspapers flickered daily with telegraph dispatches of national issues. Technology sped things up: telegraph cables linked cities, cast-iron machines churned factory floors, and the front-porch campaign morphed into a new kind of media spectacle that bridged home and nation. The result: when voters entered the booths on November 2, 1880, they were casting ballots in a world where war memories, industrial hope, global shifts and civic strain overlapped—and what they chose would speak to all of those dimensions.

Did You Know? In April 1876, Cong. James A. Garfield published an original proof of the Pythagorean theorem in the New-England Journal of Education, making him the only U.S. president to author an original mathematical proof.

During the 1880 campaign, Garfield’s campaign home in Mentor, Ohio received more than 20,000 visitors—making his “front-porch” style one of the first nationally-recognized low-travel presidential strategies.

Treasury Secretary John Sherman, for whom Garfield campaigned at the convention, was the younger brother of Union General William Tecumseh Sherman, connecting the campaign directly to top military leadership in the Civil War.

The election turnout in 1880 exceeded 78 percent of eligible voters, one of the highest participation rates in U.S. presidential history, reflecting how deeply competitive and mobilized the electorate had become.

The minor-party Greenback Party, advocating expanded currency, an eight-hour workday and factory reform, captured around three percent of the popular vote in 1880—demonstrating early cracks in the two-party system even in the Gilded Age.

Charles Guiteau’s shot on July 2, 1881, ended Garfield’s presidency after only 200 days, but the wound that killed him opened something unexpected. Public outrage over the corrupt spoils system that had motivated the assassin forced Congress to pass the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act in 1883. The death of one man became the birth of governmental accountability.

On September 10, 2025, history repeated its pattern when Charlie Kirk fell to an assassin’s bullet at Utah Valley University. The conservative activist’s death reignited urgent national conversations about political violence, public discourse, and the protection of free speech. What appeared to be an ending became a beginning.

The end results for both men bring to mind words that Jesus spoke to his disciples: “Very truly I tell you, unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many seeds.” John 12:24 (NIV)

Jesus spoke these words knowing His own death approached. He wasn’t offering a pleasant metaphor about growth. He was describing the terrible mathematics of redemption, the way God converts loss into multiplication. A seed must break apart, must cease to exist in its original form, before new life can emerge. The outer shell cracks. The internal structure dissolves. What looked like an ending was actually a doorway.

This isn’t a comfortable truth. We prefer stories where good people live long lives and accomplish great things through their presence, not their absence. We want reform without sacrifice, healing without wounds, resurrection without death. But the gospel insists on a different pattern. The greatest healing in human history began with the worst violence. The cross killed Jesus, but that death destroyed the power of sin and opened the way for billions to find life. God didn’t prevent the wound. He used it.

This pattern appears throughout Scripture and history because it reflects something true about how God works in a fallen world.

Acts 8:1-4 tells us that persecution scattered the early church from Jerusalem, and “those who had been scattered preached the word wherever they went.”

What looked like the church’s destruction became its expansion. The wound of persecution opened the door for the gospel to spread beyond its Jewish origins into the Gentile world. The Christians didn’t seek suffering, but when it came, God converted it into mission.

James Garfield’s assassination worked similarly. His death didn’t merely inspire vague feelings of reform. It created the political momentum necessary to dismantle a system so entrenched that no living president could touch it. Only his absence, only the public horror at how patronage politics had literally killed a president, generated enough force to break the machinery of corruption.

Charlie Kirk’s assassination seems to be following this redemptive pattern. His death has sparked conversations that his life, however influential, could not force. Citizens from all walks of life are asking questions about division and hateful rhetoric in our society. Citizens across the political spectrum are asking hard questions about when disagreement becomes dehumanization, when passion becomes violence. The wound is speaking.

Whether America will listen, whether lasting reform will emerge from this tragedy, remains uncertain. But we know this much: God has a history of using what breaks us to begin healing us, of taking what ends one life and making it the seed of life for many.

We must be careful here. This truth does not mean we should seek suffering or treat tragedy as good. Jesus wept at Lazarus’s tomb even though He knew resurrection was coming.

“Jesus wept.” John 11:35 (NIV)

The Bible’s shortest verse captures God’s heart toward death and loss. He hates it. Even when He intends to redeem it, He mourns it. The pattern of redemptive suffering doesn’t make the suffering less real or the loss less painful. Erika Kirk is a widow. Garfield’s children grew up without their father. The seed must actually die. The wound must actually hurt. What we’re recognizing is not that suffering is good, but that God refuses to let suffering have the final word. He takes what evil intended for destruction and converts it into the raw material of restoration.

This matters for how we respond to tragedy in our own lives and communities. When loss comes, when systems fail, when violence interrupts, we face a choice. We can close the wound quickly, rush past the pain, return to normal as fast as possible. Or we can pause in the breaking and ask what God might be beginning. What reform might start here? What conversation needs to happen now? What change becomes possible precisely because something broke?

That’s true not only in national tragedy, but in personal heartbreak. When a relationship fractures or a dream dies, the same spiritual principle applies. Perhaps we don’t need to find silver linings. Maybe we need to ask what God might be planting beneath the soil of our grief.

The seed that stays whole and protected accomplishes nothing. Only the seed willing to break open can multiply. Garfield’s death forced America to confront its corrupt patronage system. Kirk’s death may force us to reckon with the consequences of our political culture if we are willing to listen instead of retreating.

So we honor the dead not by pretending their deaths were good, but by refusing to waste the wounds. We ask hard questions. We demand real reform. We let the tragedy do its work of exposing what needs changing. And we trust that the God who brought resurrection from a Roman cross, who scattered the church to expand it, who converted an assassination into civil service reform, is still in the business of bringing life from death.

We do not need to understand every loss to trust God’s ability to use it. What we need is faith that the story isn’t over.

The kernel must fall and die. But when it does, it produces many seeds. That’s not a pleasant truth. It’s a costly one. But it’s the pattern God has chosen, and it’s the hope we cling to when the wound comes and we cannot see what healing might follow.

When you encounter tragedy or loss in your own life, resist the instinct to rush past the grief toward resolution. Instead, sit with the breaking and ask God what He might be beginning. Keep a private journal where you record moments when systems fail, relationships fracture, or plans collapse, then return to those entries months later to note what unexpected growth or reform emerged from the wound. Practice the discipline of redemptive reflection by asking not “Why did this happen?” but “What is God planting in this broken ground?” This shifts your posture from passive victim to active participant in God’s pattern of bringing life from death, training you to recognize the seeds before the harvest appears.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the mystery of redemption, for Your ability to take what breaks us and begin healing through that very fracture. We acknowledge that You refuse to let suffering have the final word, that You convert loss into multiplication and death into life. Help us to trust Your pattern even when we cannot see the seeds beneath the soil of our grief. Give us wisdom to pause in the breaking and ask what You might be beginning, rather than rushing past the pain toward false resolution. Transform our response to tragedy so that we honor the wounded not by pretending their deaths were good, but by refusing to waste the wounds. May we ask hard questions, demand real reform, and let difficulty do its work of exposing what needs changing. Strengthen our faith to believe that the God who brought resurrection from a Roman cross is still in the business of bringing life from death. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

The pattern of redemptive suffering doesn’t promise that every tragedy will feel meaningful or that every wound will produce visible reform. What it promises is that God refuses to let suffering write the final chapter. The kernel of wheat must fall to the ground and die, but when it does, it produces many seeds. This isn’t optimism about outcomes. It’s trust in a God who has repeatedly demonstrated His ability to take what evil intends for destruction and convert it into the raw material of restoration. We honor the dead not by pretending their deaths were good, but by refusing to waste the wounds. We pause in the breaking to ask what God might be beginning, then we watch for the seeds beneath the soil of our grief, trusting that the story isn’t over.

