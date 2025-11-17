THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
1h

Thank you for this post Jason. 😓😣⚰️⚰️🚂⛓️

The consequences of selling the Czechs down the road in '39 in order to purchase a fragile and fleeting false peace. National socialism is a very real horror ⚒️☠️ and threat to liberty. The statement above about what is required of those destined to serve the "realm" echoes recent slogans put forth by the DSA. We are responsible for what we pass on.....🗽📜⚖️🇺🇲

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
1h

Nothing knew under the sun. ⏰☀️📆💫🌐

Progressive collectivist socialism is still a death sentence for a culture and for freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture