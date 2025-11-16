THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shane Christensen's avatar
Shane Christensen
5h

Your comments on holiness struck deep. Words for me to consider deeply and apply in my life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
5m

It's quite an amazing thing, how often the theme of surrendering is the prominent feature in the spiritual journey upon which you take us in your writings. I know it's a constant battle for me, as I have to suppose it is for all who call themselves followers of Jesus. While surrender seems simple in concept, the living out of that concept is not easy, but made possible only through the power of the Holy Spirit. When it's left to my "power," it's a sure losing proposition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture