THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Nov 15, 2024

And the libs think Columbus was bad...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CriticalThinker's avatar
CriticalThinker
Nov 16, 2024

Tweaked history has "forgotten" all this in order to d e m o n i z e those of Wt Anglo-Saxon ancestry and point blame at them for taking over native populations in N America. The Spanish explorers covered South to North America first. One good thing: they brought horses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture