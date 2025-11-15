THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
1h

Outstanding! 😥 ❤️‍🩹 ⚰️🕯️

Thank you for this post Jason. 🇨🇿 🇸🇰 ✍🏼

True courage on display among oppression and heartbreak. We cannot be negligent about our freedoms. 🇺🇲 Remember and be thankful!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture