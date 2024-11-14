THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
Nov 14, 2024

Brilliant post... one of your best so far Jason! Loved the 15 minute great books video...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Adam's avatar
Adam
Nov 15, 2024

I've read through Ahab's global revenge quest some three times. Your post did it justice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture