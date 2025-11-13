This is the day that Augustine of Hippo was born in Tagaste, Numidia in 354—the man whose restless heart and towering mind would help define Christian thought for centuries.

In today’s lesson, we will explore the mystery of the human will and the subtle delight it finds in disobedience. What happens when desire itself becomes the battleground of faith? And how can grace transform the heart that once took pleasure in defiance?

Saint Augustine , Philippe de Champaigne, c. 1645, oil on canvas.

“Each person is tempted when they are dragged away by their own evil desire and enticed. Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death.” - James 1:14–15 (NIV)

This Date in History

The sound of siege engines echoed across Hippo Regius as flames consumed the outer walls. Inside, Bishop Augustine lay weak with fever, dictating prayers from the Psalms while barbarian armies camped beyond the gates. It was August 430, and the Vandals were dismantling what remained of Roman Africa. Yet in that small chamber, a dying man was shaping the soul of Western Christianity. His books, copied by candlelight by monks in the adjoining cloister, would outlast every empire that ever raised a sword.

Augustine’s final months distilled the story of his life: a restless intellect confronted by suffering, skepticism conquered by grace. Born in Tagaste, Numidia, on November 13, 354, he was the child of two worlds—his father, Patricius, a Roman pagan official, and his mother, Monica, a Christian whose prayers for his conversion he once dismissed as naive. As a boy, he was brilliant and proud. He once stole pears from a neighbor’s tree, not from hunger but for the thrill of wrongdoing, later calling it proof that sin begins in the will’s delight in rebellion. That honesty, that relentless self-examination, would one day make his Confessions the most intimate and enduring spiritual autobiography of the ancient world.

His brilliance carried him to Carthage, where rhetoric promised fame and influence. He mastered the art of persuasion, filling lecture halls with students eager to learn the craft of eloquence. Yet the more success he gained, the less peace he found. He lived with a woman he never married and grieved deeply when their son, Adeodatus, died young. Philosophies came and went: Manichaeism, skepticism, Neoplatonism. None gave him rest. In Milan, however, he met Bishop Ambrose, whose preaching combined reason with conviction. For the first time, Augustine heard Scripture as something intellectually alive, not simplistic or childish.

Then came the garden. Tormented by guilt and longing, he collapsed beneath a fig tree, weeping, when he heard a child’s sing-song voice drifting from a nearby courtyard: “Tolle lege, tolle lege”—Latin for “Take up and read.” It was not a command from the sky but an ordinary sound that carried extraordinary force. Augustine had never heard those words used as a game before. He took them as a divine call to open the Scriptures lying beside him. Reaching for Paul’s letters, he read, “But put ye on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make not provision for the flesh, to fulfil the lusts thereof.” (Romans 13:14, KJV). He later wrote that the words pierced his heart and that, in that instant, “the darkness of doubt vanished.” The proud rhetorician became a man of conviction, surrendering the intellect that had ruled him to the God who now redeemed him.

After baptism, Augustine returned to Africa and established a small monastic community in Tagaste before being drawn, almost unwillingly, into public ministry. The people of Hippo Regius pressed him into service, pulling him forward during a church gathering to be ordained as a priest. He protested, then accepted, saying that obedience to God often begins where comfort ends. As bishop, he preached daily, debated Donatists and Pelagians, and wrote ceaselessly—sermons, letters, and treatises on grace, memory, and time itself. His pen carried the weight of a mind convinced that every human story is a struggle between love of self and love of God.

When the Vandals advanced decades later, Augustine refused to abandon his city. He urged his clergy to stay, reminding them, “Let no man say that God’s promise has failed; the City of God cannot fall.” He died before Hippo’s surrender, his writings hidden for safekeeping within the monastery. The Vandals would burn the city, but his works survived, carried across centuries of upheaval. His reflections on grace would later help shape Martin Luther’s Reformation and the modern understanding of conscience and freedom. They would influence theologians, philosophers, and reformers who found in his words both intellect and humility. Though later generations have debated parts of his theology, Augustine’s unflinching pursuit of truth continues to inspire every believer who wrestles between doubt and faith.

It began, fittingly, on a November day in 354, when a child was born to a praying mother in a small town of Roman North Africa. From the dust of Tagaste to the embers of Hippo, Augustine’s life unfolded as one long wrestling match between intellect and faith, desire and discipline, pride and surrender. On this day in 354, a boy entered the world whose words would echo across sixteen centuries: “You have made us for Yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in You.”

The Conversion of Saint Augustine, Fra Angelico, c. 1430

Historical Context

In the fourth century, the Roman Empire was undergoing dramatic transformation. Constantine’s legalization of Christianity in 313 had shifted the faith from persecuted sect to imperially favored religion. Doctrinal disputes, especially over the nature of Christ, divided bishops and emperors alike. North Africa became a center of both theological vitality and political unrest: Donatist controversies pitted clergy against one another, and imperial authority fluctuated between enforcing unity and tolerating dissent. Amid these currents, education flourished; Greek logic, Roman rhetoric, and Christian faith met in the minds of men like Ambrose and Jerome. Augustine’s world was therefore one of intellectual fusion and spiritual tension.

Culturally and socially, the Mediterranean was shifting from classical to Christian values. Latin literature was giving way to Christian apology and biblical commentary. Monastic movements spread from Egypt, offering new ideals of poverty and discipline to a society accustomed to luxury. Urban decline and moral uncertainty fed the appeal of faith as a source of stability. When Augustine was born, Rome still believed it could endure forever; by the time he died, its western provinces were fracturing under barbarian pressure. His life bridged those eras: the last century of the classical world and the first vision of a Christian civilization.

Portrait of Saint Augustine of Hippo, Cecco del Caravaggio, c. 1610, oil on canvas.

Did You Know? Augustine’s mother, Monica, is venerated as a saint and patron of mothers; her persistence became a model for Christian intercession.

Augustine’s Latin style was so elegant that medieval students used his writings as grammar texts as well as theology.

In Augustine’s time, North Africa was one of the most literate regions of the Roman world, with more bishops per square mile than anywhere else in the empire.

His conversion story in Confessions is the earliest known autobiographical account of an interior spiritual journey in Western literature.

When his library and monastic community survived the Vandal siege, they became a key source for the preservation of ancient texts in later centuries.

Today’s Reflection

It began with pears—but not with hunger. Augustine’s theft was not about fruit but about freedom. He wanted to taste the sweetness of defiance itself. In that moment, he discovered what every soul eventually learns: the deepest temptation is not to possess but to rule.

Augustine, a restless teenager in Roman North Africa, later confessed that he stole the pears not because they were delicious but because the act itself thrilled him. “I loved my own undoing,” he wrote. That single line reveals more about the human condition than any moral philosophy ever could. He was not tempted by fruit; he was enticed by defiance. The pleasure came not from tasting sweetness but from tasting autonomy.

Every heart knows that flavor. We may not steal pears, but we relish small acts of independence—cutting corners, withholding forgiveness, justifying pride. The issue is rarely necessity; it is the will’s intoxication with control. Sin begins, as Augustine saw, when the heart delights in rebellion more than in righteousness.

“Each person is tempted when they are dragged away by their own evil desire and enticed. Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death.” — James 1:14–15 (NIV)

James describes in psychological detail what Genesis shows in narrative form: desire conceives in the heart before it acts in the hand. This inward progression of sin began long before Augustine—in a garden far older than Tagaste. Adam and Eve were not starving either; their temptation was not hunger but sovereignty. The serpent’s lie, “You will be like God,” (Genesis 3:5, NIV), appealed to the same hunger Augustine felt—the craving to define good and evil for oneself.

Long before the garden of Eden, rebellion was born in heaven. Lucifer, dazzled by his own splendor, turned love of God into love of self and declared, “I will ascend…I will make myself like the Most High.” (Isaiah 14:13–14, NIV). When he tempted Eve, he merely extended his own revolt to humanity, offering the same false promise of divinity that had destroyed him. Sin always begins with that declaration: I will. It is the assertion of self-rule against divine rule. From the angels’ fall to humanity’s disobedience to Augustine’s theft, the story repeats—the will seeks a throne that is not its own.

Augustine’s insight forces us to confront a hard truth: rebellion is not confined to dramatic evil. It hides well. It dresses itself as confidence, independence, even wisdom. We resist correction and call it strength. We demand control and call it freedom. But every time we say, “I’ll do it my way,” we repeat the oldest story on earth. The problem is not that our desires are too strong; it is that they are misdirected. We crave freedom but misunderstand where it lies. Autonomy feels like strength until it isolates us. Independence promises dignity but ends in emptiness.

Grace alone can break that pattern. Augustine discovered that the will cannot heal itself, because it is both the wound and the weapon. The gospel is not self-improvement but resurrection—the raising of a will that was dead in its own defiance. When Christ redeems us, He does more than forgive what we’ve done; He re-creates what we love. The heart that once found delight in rebellion begins to find delight in surrender.

This is why repentance is not self-hatred, as though we must despise ourselves for our sin, but restoration—the return of a heart to its true home. To say “Your will be done” is not submission to loss but to life. The God who searches the heart and tests the mind (Jeremiah 17:10, NIV), knows how to reorder both. What was once disobedient desire becomes obedient joy. Grace doesn’t erase passion; it redirects it toward holiness.

For Augustine, the pear tree became a monument of memory—proof that the same will which reached for sin could be retrained by grace. Each of us stands beneath our own tree: the moment we choose between pride and obedience, autonomy and trust. The choice looks simple, but eternity hangs in it. The will that clings to self eventually collapses under its own weight; the will surrendered to God rises, renewed and finally free.

True freedom, Augustine learned, is not the power to do whatever we want but the restored power to want what is right. That’s the miracle of grace: it turns rebellion into worship and restlessness into peace. The same will that once whispered “my way” becomes the heart that prays, “Your way, Lord—my rest, my joy, forever.”

Practical Application

Pause today and trace your recent choices back to their first desire. Identify one decision—large or small—where the impulse was to maintain control rather than surrender it. Instead of asking God to remove the temptation, ask Him to redirect the desire beneath it. Spend a few minutes in prayer naming that impulse aloud before God, inviting Him to reorder it toward obedience. The goal is not to suppress your will but to align it, so that delight and surrender no longer feel like opposites but like the same act of trust.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for exposing the truth that rebellion begins within us long before it is seen by others. You search the heart and know every secret motive; yet You meet us with grace that remakes our desires. Subdue the pride that resists Your authority and teach our wills to find joy in surrender. When we crave control, remind us that freedom lives in obedience. Restore in us a love for righteousness that is stronger than the pull of independence. Shape our hearts to echo Christ’s words, “Your will be done,” until obedience becomes our peace and worship our delight. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

True holiness is not the absence of desire but its redirection. Every heart must choose whether its freedom will serve itself or its Creator. The miracle of grace is that it does not silence the will—it sanctifies it, turning rebellion into worship. When God conquers the will, He does not crush it; He liberates it to love what is good. Sin’s lie is that autonomy is strength, but only surrender builds a soul that cannot be shaken. In yielding to God’s authority, we regain the very thing we tried to steal: peace. Freedom without obedience is an illusion; freedom through obedience is redemption.

Leave a comment

Author’s Notes

I want to thank those of you who have taken the time to read Why Jesus? and especially those who have left a review on Amazon. Reviews are one of the best and easiest ways to help a book get noticed. Good reviews go a long way because they influence how the book shows up in searches, how often it is suggested to new readers, and how confident someone feels when they come across it for the first time.

If you are willing, consider adding your own rating or review. Even choosing a star rating helps the book gain visibility, and written reviews give new readers a better sense of what they will find.



I also have an author page on Amazon and Goodreads now:

Amazon Book Link

Amazon Author Page

Goodreads Book Link

Goodreads Author Page

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it. If you’d like to support our work here you can make a one-time donation through Stripe right here.

Share