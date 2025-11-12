THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sourabhi's avatar
Sourabhi
9h

Recently, I was reading Acts 13:1, where I found that the church fasted and worshipped the Lord, and then the Lord spoke to them. But they were not quick to do that thing immediately. Instead, they fasted and prayed again to be sure that it was from the Lord, and then they did that task. It was a new thing for me, and I really liked this approach and will apply it going forward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brandon Wilborn's avatar
Brandon Wilborn
7h

My favorite humorist, Dave Barry, just wrote about this last week. What are the odds?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture