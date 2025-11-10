This is the day the SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank in 1975 during a violent storm on Lake Superior, claiming the lives of all 29 crew members.

In today’s lesson, we will revisit a moment of calm before catastrophe and the words that outlived it: “We are holding our own.” Beneath the surface of strength lies a universal question—how long can we keep steady without surrender? When the waters rise, does faith mean holding on harder, or finally letting go into the hands that never fail?

SS Edmund Fitzgerald in 1971.

“Save me, O God, for the waters have come up to my neck.” - Psalm 69:1 (NIV)

This Date in History

The radio crackled at 7:10 p.m. on November 10, 1975. “We are holding our own,” Captain Ernest McSorley transmitted from the pilothouse of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald to Captain Bernie Cooper aboard the Arthur M. Anderson, trailing some ten miles behind through the storm-wracked waters of Lake Superior. Those would be the last words anyone would hear from the 729-foot freighter. Within minutes, the Fitzgerald vanished from the Anderson’s radar screen. No formal distress call, no mayday, no time to launch lifeboats. The largest ore carrier ever to sail the Great Lakes, loaded with 26,116 tons of taconite pellets and carrying a crew of 29 men, had simply disappeared into the freezing black waters.

McSorley was a 44-year veteran of the Great Lakes shipping trade who had commanded the Edmund Fitzgerald since 1972. When the National Weather Service upgraded its gale warning to a full storm warning early on November 10, predicting northeast winds of 35 to 50 knots and seas of 8 to 15 feet, McSorley and Cooper discussed the forecast over radio and agreed to steer the safer northern route across Lake Superior, hugging the Canadian shoreline where the highlands might offer some protection from the waves. The Edmund Fitzgerald had been setting cargo records for 17 years and was considered one of the most reliable ships on the lakes.

The Fitzgerald had departed Superior, Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. on November 9, bound for Detroit with its ore pellets. The Arthur M. Anderson, also loaded with a similar cargo from Two Harbors, Minnesota, followed behind. By the afternoon of November 10 both vessels were caught in a worsening storm. Winds screamed across the water at 58 knots, gusting to 70. Waves towered between 18 and 25 feet; blinding snow squalls reduced visibility to near zero. At 3:30 p.m. McSorley radioed Anderson and the Swedish vessel Avafors: “I have sustained some topside damage. I have a fence rail laid down, two vents lost or damaged, and a list. I’m checking down. Will you stay by me till I get to Whitefish?” The Fitzgerald was taking on water; its pumps were running.

Fifteen minutes earlier, Cooper had watched on radar as the Fitzgerald passed uncomfortably close to Six Fathom Shoal north of Caribou Island, a notorious hazard where rocks lurked just beneath the surface. Cooper later testified that he could measure the distance on his radar and knew McSorley had come perilously near the reef. Whether the Fitzgerald actually struck bottom remains a matter of speculation, but something had clearly gone wrong. By 4:10 p.m. both of the Fitzgerald’s radar systems had failed. McSorley asked Cooper for navigational assistance and the Anderson began guiding the crippled freighter toward the relative safety of Whitefish Bay—still more than 17 miles away.

At 5:20 p.m. a rogue wave smashed the Anderson’s starboard lifeboat, rendering it unusable. Cooper later described feeling the ship lurch, then watching in horror as a monstrous wave engulfed the entire vessel from astern, driving the bow down into the sea. “Then the Anderson just raised up and shook herself off of all that water, just like a big dog,” he recalled. If the Anderson was being battered like that, what was happening to the heavily laden Fitzgerald ahead? At 7:10 p.m. Cooper made radio contact one last time. “Fitzgerald, how are you making out with your problem?” he asked. “We are holding our own,” came McSorley’s reply. Then silence.

When the Anderson’s radar operator noticed the Fitzgerald’s blip had disappeared from the screen, Cooper tried repeatedly to raise McSorley on the radio. No response. At 8:30 p.m. Cooper contacted the Coast Guard: “I am very concerned with the welfare of the steamer Edmund Fitzgerald.” The Anderson turned back into the teeth of the storm to search. Other ships joined the effort. Helicopters and aircraft scoured the dark waters through snow and wind. They found lifeboats torn from their davits, life jackets and debris—but no survivors. No bodies.

Four days later, on November 14, a U.S. Navy Lockheed P-3 Orion located the wreck using magnetic anomaly detection equipment; it lay 530 feet below the surface in Canadian waters some 17 miles northwest of Whitefish Point. A Coast Guard survey using side-scan sonar revealed two large sections of the ship resting on the lake floor approximately 150 feet apart. The bow section lay upright, apparently driven into the lake bed. The stern had rolled over and come to rest upside down atop the twisted remains of the midsection. Whatever had happened—it had happened catastrophically and at terrifying speed.

The official investigations that followed offered theories but no definitive answers. The U.S. Coast Guard concluded that the most probable cause was massive flooding of the cargo hold due to ineffective hatch closures. The National Transportation Safety Board suggested instead that the Fitzgerald had struck the shoal near Caribou Island, suffering hull damage that led to progressive flooding. Other theories emerged—that the ship had been overloaded and riding too low in the water, vulnerable to overwhelming waves; that structural fatigue had caused the hull to break apart on the surface; that a sudden cargo shift had capsized her; or that a series of rogue waves had simply beaten her into submission.

Gordon Lightfoot’s haunting 1976 ballad “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” brought the tragedy into the national consciousness, its mournful refrain echoing the unanswered questions. In 1995 divers recovered the ship’s 200-pound bronze bell from the wreck; it now rests in the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society museum at Whitefish Point, inscribed with the names of the 29 men who died, rung each November 10 in their memory. The loss of the Edmund Fitzgerald remains the worst disaster in Lake Superior’s commercial shipping history and the most famous shipwreck on the Great Lakes. Lake Superior never gave up her dead. The bodies of the 29 crew members were never recovered—they remain entombed in the wreck 530 feet below the surface.

The Edmund Fitzgerald was built at the Great Lakes Engineering Works in River Rouge and launched in 1958. (Great Lakes Maritime Institute)

The 729-foot ore carrier SS Edmund Fitzgerald , slides into the launching basin, on June 7, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan. Two more months of interior work remained before the ship was put into service.

Historical Context

By the mid-1970s, the Great Lakes had become one of the busiest commercial waterways in the world, carrying more than 200 million tons of cargo annually. The steel industry relied on these routes to transport iron ore from northern Minnesota to industrial centers in Michigan, Ohio, and beyond. Advances in ship design and radar navigation had made many crews confident that modern technology could withstand the inland sea’s notorious storms. Yet decades of industrial expansion had also driven shipping companies to push schedules late into the treacherous November season, when arctic air clashed with lingering autumn warmth to produce violent gales across Superior and Huron.

Across the broader world, 1975 was a time of technological confidence tempered by economic anxiety. The global oil crisis of 1973 had shaken industry, inflation was rising, and workers faced uncertainty in once-stable sectors. The U.S. and Canada were redefining their trade balance, while environmental awareness brought new scrutiny to industries that once symbolized progress. In this climate, the Edmund Fitzgerald represented both resilience and risk: a monument to industrial might sailing in an era increasingly aware of its limits. The wreck revealed that even amid radar screens and steel hulls, nature still held dominion over human invention.

This photograph shows the Edmund Fitzgerald’s pilot house. The ship’s final resting place is 530 feet beneath the surface of Lake Superior, 17 miles off Whitefish Point on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. (Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum)

The No. 2 lifeboat recovered after the Edmund Fitzgerald sinking. (U.S. Coast Guard)

Did You Know? The Edmund Fitzgerald measured 729 feet long, the maximum size permitted for Great Lakes freighters of her era.

The ship was commissioned by the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and built by Great Lakes Engineering Works at River Rouge, Michigan—the first vessel on the Great Lakes owned by a life-insurance company.

Known as the “Queen of the Great Lakes,” the Fitzgerald often drew crowds to the Soo Locks, where ship-watchers gathered to see her pass through at near-record speed.

The tragedy led to new Great Lakes safety rules: mandatory depth-sounders, survival suits for every crew member, and stricter loading regulations to prevent over-drafted ships.

Gordon Lightfoot later adjusted a lyric in live performances of “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” after new research suggested the ship likely broke apart on the surface rather than underwater.

Today’s Reflection

The last radio message from Captain Ernest McSorley carried only five words: “We are holding our own.” His voice was calm, confident even, the tone of a man who had faced many storms before. But this time was different. The Edmund Fitzgerald, a ship once called unsinkable, was already losing its battle with the violent waters of Lake Superior. Its pumps were failing to keep up with the flooding, and within minutes, the vessel vanished from radar. Twenty-nine men were gone without a single distress call. The lake swallowed the ship before the world understood what had happened. Yet the words remained.

That phrase—“we are holding our own”—has echoed across decades, carrying a strange mixture of bravery and tragedy. It captures something deeply human: the instinct to maintain composure even when everything beneath us is breaking apart. It is the sound of duty meeting desperation. Many of us speak those same words in quieter storms. We say we are fine, that we are managing, that our faith is strong. But beneath the surface, the waves are rising, and our strength feels paper thin.

There is a dignity in perseverance, but there is also a danger when perseverance becomes pretense. Scripture honors endurance—not as a performance, but as a product of faith tested and sustained by God. The early church knew this tension well. As Paul writes in “suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.” Romans 5:3–4 (NIV) But when our words of stability are masking private collapse, when we confuse spiritual maturity with emotional control, we risk building a façade rather than a foundation.

Modern Christian culture can sometimes unintentionally celebrate the appearance of strength—quick answers, bright smiles, unshakable faith—while leaving little room for the honest admissions of those quietly sinking. We are conditioned to think that faith means composure, that trust in God should look like calm. But that’s not the witness of Scripture.

This is not a call to abandon endurance, but to redeem it. The psalms remind us that authentic endurance does not hide weakness; it brings it into the presence of God. True faith does not silence its fear but transforms it into prayer. King David often prayed from the middle of his distress, not from the safety of deliverance. His honesty became the very channel through which God’s rescue came.

“Save me, O God, for the waters have come up to my neck.” Psalm 69:1 (NIV)

When we choose transparency over pretense, we open the floodgates of grace. The strength of faith lies not in how firmly we hold on, but in how deeply we allow ourselves to be held.

That shift—from holding on to being held—changes everything. The gospel does not reward composure; it redeems confession. God meets us not in our moments of mastery but in our moments of surrender. It is the confession, not the control, that draws His hand. David’s cry from the depths finds its New Testament echo in a fisherman’s fear. The disciple Peter learned this truth in the most unforgettable way when he stepped out of the boat to walk toward Jesus on the water.

“But when he saw the wind, he was afraid, and beginning to sink he cried out, ‘Lord, save me!’” Matthew 14:30 (NIV)

Peter’s cry is one of Scripture’s shortest prayers and one of its most profound. It is faith stripped of performance, belief reduced to its most honest form. There is no time for eloquence, no pretense of strength. There is only need, and it is enough. And what does Jesus do? He immediately reaches out His hand—not just to rescue Peter, but to draw his attention back to trust. He does not shame the fear; He teaches through it. The same Savior who reached for Peter in the storm still reaches for those who call from beneath the waves. He does not wait for composure; He responds to desperation.

Storms have a way of revealing what our strength has been built upon. The real danger is not the wind that howls above us but the slow flooding that begins within. Fatigue that goes unspoken, grief carried alone, sin carefully concealed—these are the leaks that weaken faith’s hull. We can tell ourselves that we are steady, that the situation is under control, but eventually the truth rises to the surface. And when it does, we discover that the God who invites honesty is already there, ready to speak peace into the chaos.

Faith is not a stoic refusal to sink, but a sustained surrender to the One who saves. We are not called to impress God with composure, but to encounter Him in truth. To admit weakness is not to abandon belief—it is to deepen it. When we finally stop pretending that we can hold everything together, we begin to experience the One who actually can.

This is the paradox of grace: the less we cling to our own strength, the more we are carried by His. The hands that lifted Peter still lift those who falter. They do not scold for sinking; they rescue. Every believer eventually discovers that real endurance is not found in managing the storm but in meeting the Savior within it.

So perhaps the most faithful words we can speak are not “I’m fine,” or “I’m holding my own,” but “Lord, I need You.” That confession does not signal defeat; it declares dependence. And in that dependence, strength is reborn—not the brittle strength of pride, but the steady strength of peace. For even when the waters rise, the One who calls us stands within the storm. The Edmund Fitzgerald was lost to the depths, but our faith is not anchored in endurance alone; it is anchored in presence. We are not unsinkable, yet we are never abandoned. The waves may close over every illusion of control, but they cannot reach the hand that holds us fast.

Practical Application

Set aside ten quiet minutes today to examine the places in your life where you’ve said, “I’m fine,” but your heart is weary. Instead of asking God for strength to hold steady, invite Him to reveal what you’ve been trying to manage alone. Write down one hidden struggle or unspoken fear, and offer it back to Him in prayer—without explanation, only honesty. Then, rest for a moment in silence, imagining His hand steadying you above the rising water. Let that image remind you that grace is not earned by endurance; it is received through surrender.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for being our refuge when the waters rise and our hearts grow weary. You see beneath the calm we try to keep, the fears we hide, and the weariness we carry. Forgive us for trusting in our own steadiness instead of resting in Yours. Teach us to trade pride for honesty, control for communion, and striving for surrender. When our courage falters, let Your presence become our anchor; when our strength fades, let Your mercy uphold us. Fill us with peace that outlasts every storm and faith that confesses truth before seeking triumph. We praise You for the hand that never lets go, the grace that meets us in our need, and the love that steadies every soul that calls Your name. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

Faith is not the absence of fear but the refusal to let fear define where we stand. Every storm exposes the strength of what we trust. When self-reliance breaks apart, grace becomes visible. True maturity is not the perfection of composure but the practice of surrender—admitting our limits so that divine strength may fill the gap. The believer’s calling is not to prove endurance but to remain open to the hand that rescues. To confess need is not weakness; it is worship. In that confession, the heart finds rest, and endurance becomes something more than survival—it becomes participation in the sustaining life of God Himself.

Leave a comment

Also On This Date In History

Author’s Notes

In case you’re wondering, I really do keep track of reader suggestions for future topics. Today’s historical event was actually recommended last year by long-time reader and supporter Jim McCraigh of American Faith & Freedom. The timing didn’t work out then, but I made sure to note it so I could share it with you this year.

I’m grateful to Jim for his thoughtful contribution. I encourage you to check out his writing and podcast at American Faith & Freedom

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it. If you’d like to support our work here you can make a one-time donation through Stripe right here.

Share