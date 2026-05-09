This is the day President Woodrow Wilson signed a presidential proclamation officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day, in 1914.

In today's lesson, we will look at the woman who fought for years to create a national day honoring mothers, only to spend the rest of her life trying to destroy what it became. Why did a single apostrophe matter so much to her? And what does her insistence on the particular reveal about how God designed love to work?

Anna Jarvis (1864-1948)

"Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth." - 1 John 3:18 (NIV)

This Date in History

On May 9, 1914, a proclamation lay before Woodrow Wilson in Washington, ready for his signature. It was brief, formal, and written in the language of government, but it carried the weight of 9 years of letters, petitions, grief, and persistence. The document named the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day and called on Americans to raise the flag in honor of the nation’s mothers. For Anna Jarvis, the date mattered as much as the signature. Exactly nine years earlier, on May 9, 1905, her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, had died.

Anna Jarvis had spent those years pressing her pen to paper, sending letters to presidents, governors, ministers, newspaper editors, business leaders, and members of Congress. Each letter made the same case: the nation owed its mothers a day of recognition. No one had hired her to do this. No organization had first handed her a campaign. She quit her job, spent her own savings, and gave years of her life to a single idea born from a prayer her mother had once spoken at the close of a Sunday school lesson in 1876.

Ann Reeves Jarvis had spent decades doing what few women in rural Appalachia could manage alone. After marrying Granville Jarvis and moving to Taylor County, Virginia, later West Virginia, she watched disease and poor sanitation take a brutal toll on families around her. The Jarvis household knew that sorrow personally. Of Ann and Granville’s children, only 4 survived to adulthood. The rest died young, and that loss gave her work a force that theory never could.

Beginning in 1858, Ann organized Mothers’ Day Work Clubs in the communities around Taylor County. The clubs raised money for medicine, cared for families stricken with tuberculosis, and worked with local physicians to improve clean water supplies and sewage disposal. They taught basic sanitation in places where infant and childhood death was devastatingly common. The work was practical, local, and urgent. It was not built around a holiday. It was built around mothers trying to keep other mothers from burying their children.

When the Civil War split western Virginia, Ann Jarvis insisted her clubs remain neutral. Members nursed wounded soldiers from both sides, fed men regardless of uniform, and refused to let their work become another weapon in a divided county. After the war ended, she helped organize a Mothers’ Friendship Day at the Taylor County Courthouse in Pruntytown in 1868, bringing together veterans and families from Union and Confederate camps. Many feared the event would erupt in violence. Instead, former enemies wept, shook hands, and sang together. The gathering continued for several years.

Anna, born in 1864, grew up watching her mother’s tireless community work. She later recalled hearing her mother close a Sunday school lesson on mothers in the Bible by praying that someone would one day create a memorial day for mothers and their service. When Ann Reeves Jarvis died in Philadelphia on May 9, 1905, Anna took that childhood memory as a personal charge. At her mother’s graveside, she believed the responsibility had fallen to her.

She resigned her position at Fidelity Mutual Life Insurance Company and gave herself entirely to the cause. She wrote to President William Howard Taft, former President Theodore Roosevelt, governors, ministers, newspaper editors, and business leaders. She found an important ally in John Wanamaker, the prominent Philadelphia merchant, who helped support her efforts and hosted a major Mother’s Day event in Philadelphia in 1908. Wanamaker had intended to use his department store’s large auditorium, which could seat thousands, but the crowd was too large. About 15,000 people wanted to attend, and the gathering moved across the street to the plaza in front of City Hall.

That same day, May 10, 1908, a service was held at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia, the church Anna and her mother had attended. Jarvis did not attend the Grafton service because she was in Philadelphia, but she sent 500 white carnations to the church in honor of her mother. The carnation had been Ann’s favorite flower, and in Anna’s mind it carried the simplicity and devotion she wanted the day to preserve.

The movement spread quickly. Jarvis incorporated the Mother’s Day International Association in 1912 to coordinate the growing observance. She protected the name and the timing, and she was particular about the apostrophe. The holiday was “Mother’s Day,” singular possessive, because she intended each family to honor its own mother, not mothers as a collective category. By 1914, the effort had reached Congress. Representative James Thomas Heflin of Alabama and Senator Morris Sheppard of Texas helped carry the resolution forward. The House agreed to the Mother’s Day resolution on May 7, and by May 8 the joint resolution was approved, authorizing the president to call on government officials and ordinary Americans to display the United States flag on the second Sunday in May.

Wilson’s proclamation on May 9 did not create the idea. It gave national force to what Jarvis had already pushed into churches, cities, and state observances across the country. The proclamation called for flags to be displayed on government buildings, homes, and other suitable places as a public expression of love and reverence for the mothers of the country. For Jarvis, who had no great office and no family fortune, the document marked the fulfillment of her mother’s spoken prayer.

The victory did not last as she hoped. Florists, greeting card companies, and confectioners soon turned the holiday into a commercial opportunity. Jarvis was horrified. She organized boycotts, threatened lawsuits, and disrupted public gatherings to protest what she considered a betrayal of her original vision. She objected to printed cards because she believed people should write to their mothers themselves. She spent much of her inheritance on legal fees. She accused Eleanor Roosevelt of exploiting the holiday for charity fundraising. She even attempted to have the holiday rescinded entirely.

By the 1940s, Jarvis was living in near seclusion, almost blind, and financially ruined. In 1943, she was placed in the Marshall Square Sanitarium in West Chester, Pennsylvania. In one final irony, people connected to the floral and greeting card industries reportedly helped pay for her care. She died there on November 24, 1948, having never married and never had children of her own. The holiday she created to honor one woman’s local devotion had already become one of the most widely observed days on the American calendar, and one of the most difficult for its founder to recognize.

Anna Jarvis, c. 1900s.

Historical Context

In 1914, the United States was deep in the Progressive Era, a period of broad social reform that had been reshaping American public life since the 1890s. Congress and state legislatures were passing laws to regulate child labor, inspect food and drugs, and curb corporate monopolies. Women, though still denied the right to vote in most states, were leading many of these reform campaigns through organizations like the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, the National Consumers League, and the settlement house movement pioneered by Jane Addams at Hull-House in Chicago. By 1914, ten western states had granted women full suffrage, and Alice Paul had just formed the Congressional Union for Woman Suffrage to push for a federal amendment. Across the Atlantic, Europe stood weeks away from the outbreak of World War I, a conflict that would eventually pull the United States into global politics and accelerate demands for women’s political participation at home.

The idea of a national holiday honoring mothers fit comfortably within Progressive values that elevated the moral authority of women in domestic and civic life. Reformers of this era frequently argued that motherhood itself was a form of public service, and that the health, education, and welfare of children were matters of national concern, not merely private ones. Federal agencies reflected this shift: Congress had established the Children’s Bureau in 1912, the first federal agency led by a woman, Julia Lathrop, with a mandate to investigate infant mortality, child labor, and maternal health. Public sentiment favored honoring mothers partly because the culture already recognized women as essential agents of social improvement, even if it had not yet granted them full citizenship.

Today’s Reflection

Anna Jarvis was particular about the apostrophe. The holiday was “Mother’s Day,” singular possessive, not “Mothers’ Day.” The distinction wasn’t grammatical fussiness. It was the whole point. She didn’t want a day that celebrated motherhood as a category. She wanted a day that turned each person’s attention toward one specific woman. The apostrophe was a guardrail against abstraction, a small mark that insisted love stay personal.

That instinct proved prophetic. Within a few years of the holiday’s establishment, the very thing Jarvis feared had already happened. Florists, greeting card companies, and candy makers turned Mother’s Day into a commercial event. The personal became generic. The specific became symbolic. A day designed to honor your mother became a day to buy something for “moms.” Jarvis spent the rest of her life fighting the shift, and she lost. The culture preferred the comfortable abstraction to the harder, more personal act she had originally intended.

Christians should recognize this pattern because it doesn’t only happen with holidays. It happens with love itself. We are remarkably skilled at praising love in general while avoiding it in particular. We affirm that sacrifice matters but grow impatient with the person whose sacrifice has become so familiar that we no longer notice it. We speak warmly about honoring our parents while letting months pass without a serious conversation. We celebrate faithfulness as a virtue while treating the faithful people closest to us as furniture in our lives.

The apostle John confronted this tendency directly.

“Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” 1 John 3:18 (NIV)

John wasn’t discouraging kind words. He was warning against a love that never moves past them. Words are easy. Cards are easy. General admiration costs nothing. What costs something is the decision to see a specific person clearly, to acknowledge what they have actually done, and to respond with something more than sentiment.

This is where motherhood becomes an unusually honest test of our spiritual maturity. Most of us know, at least intellectually, that our mothers shaped us. But the shaping happened so gradually, so repetitively, and so close to us that we rarely see it with the clarity it deserves. A meal prepared again. A prayer whispered again. A correction offered again. A worry carried again. These acts don’t announce themselves as holy while they’re happening. They accumulate quietly, and their weight often becomes visible only in retrospect, if we bother to look.

Paul looked. When he wrote to Timothy, he didn’t praise faith as a concept. He named the women through whom Timothy’s faith had been formed.

“I am reminded of your sincere faith, which first lived in your grandmother Lois and in your mother Eunice and, I am persuaded, now lives in you also.” 2 Timothy 1:5 (NIV)

Paul saw what many of us overlook: that faith doesn’t arrive through grand spiritual events alone. It often travels through kitchens, bedrooms, car rides, and bedtime prayers. It moves through women who are themselves still being formed by grace, still tired, still imperfect, still showing up. Lois and Eunice weren’t famous. They held no office. But Paul treated their influence as spiritually consequential because it was. Timothy’s faith had an address. It came from somewhere, and Paul made sure to say where.

The danger of abstraction is that it allows us to honor something without being changed by it. A person can praise motherhood while neglecting his own mother. A church can celebrate the family while overlooking the spiritual mothers quietly discipling the next generation. A culture can spend billions on flowers and cards while forgetting the costly, embodied, daily love the day was originally meant to recognize. Anna Jarvis saw this danger with painful clarity. Her later grief wasn’t irritation over business practices. It was sorrow that personal reverence had been replaced by convenient symbolism.

Mother’s Day, rightly understood, calls believers back from abstraction to recognition. It asks us not to honor motherhood as an idea but to honor the particular woman, or women, through whom God worked in our own formation. That may require more than gratitude. It may require honesty about what was given to us that we never acknowledged, what was carried on our behalf that we never saw, and what faithfulness looked like in the specific, imperfect, ordinary life of the person who bore it.

The apostrophe mattered to Anna Jarvis because she understood that love loses its meaning when it loses its object. John said the same thing in fewer words: not with words or speech, but with actions and in truth. Love that stays general is love that never has to act. And love that never acts is love that has not yet cost us anything.

Practical Application

This week, set aside fifteen minutes to write down three specific things your mother (or the woman who filled that role in your life) did repeatedly that you never thanked her for. Not the obvious sacrifices you've already acknowledged, but the small, routine, nearly invisible ones: the ride she gave you without complaint, the meal she made when she was exhausted, the argument she absorbed so the household could hold together. Once you've named them, sit with the weight of what those acts actually cost. Let the specificity do its work. If she is living, tell her what you wrote. If she is not, let the recognition reshape how you see the ordinary faithfulness of the people still around you.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we are often better at praising love than practicing it. We admire sacrifice in the abstract while overlooking the specific people whose quiet faithfulness has shaped us. Forgive us for letting familiarity dull our gratitude and for treating the ordinary devotion of others as something we were owed rather than something we were given. Teach us to see clearly. Open our eyes to the hidden labor that has sustained us, the repeated acts of care we stopped noticing long ago, and the costly love we have received without acknowledgment. Make our love particular, personal, and costly. Move us past words and into action, past sentiment and into truth. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Love that never names its object is love that never costs anything. We can admire faithfulness without honoring the faithful. We can celebrate sacrifice without seeing the one who sacrificed. The spiritual life is full of moments where we substitute the general for the specific because the specific requires something of us. It asks us to look, to remember, to acknowledge, and to act. God did not love the world in abstraction. He sent His Son to particular people, in a particular place, at a particular time. The incarnation itself is proof that divine love refuses to remain general. If God's love took on flesh and entered a specific life, then ours must do the same. Obedience begins where abstraction ends.

Leave a comment

During launch week you can read the full ebook edition for only $0.99 to help you decide if this is a gift worth giving this graduation season.

Author’s Notes

As you may have seen in the email that went out, and in the banner above, After the Goodbye is officially out!

Thank you to everyone who has already purchased a copy, and to those who have reached out with kind words about it. I truly appreciate it. If you’re shopping for a gift for a high school graduate this year, I hope you’ll consider giving them this book.

I’ll be promoting After the Goodbye between now and early June. At the same time, I’ve already started working on my next book, and I think you’re going to enjoy it. It’s a celebration of history, America, and the country’s 250th birthday.

More details to come.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it. If you’d like to support our work here you can make a one-time donation through Stripe right here.

Share