THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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njresrie's avatar
njresrie
4h

This is so excellent, and can be applied in so many directions. Saving it to re-read and re-practice through the years.

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1 reply by Jason A Clark
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
9h

I had been married for 30 years when my wife and I divorced in 2011. I won't even start to try and explain all that took place getting to that point. But I have two now grown daughters who were, of course deeply affected by the divorce. In the years since, I realized that I needed to find a way to reach them with honesty about our relationships. So, a couple of years ago, I heard John Eldredge on a podcast that was shared with me by a dear friend about restoring relationships with adult children. And it wasn't just the divorce, my own actions in their growing up had been a huge part of our rift. John offered these questions for parents to be willing to ask their adult children, and I did, and I now have the best relationships with my daughters that I've ever had. I want to share those questions for anyone who might want to dive into them:

• Would you do me the honor of sharing with me what it was like for you growing up to be my daughter/son? Because I truly want to know, I ask you to be transparent and openly honest with me about your experience, please. I need to know, and I believe it is possible that you need to speak this to me as well.

• What do feel like my message to you has been over the years?

• Do you feel like I believed in you?

• And most importantly, how have I hurt you? I want to know.

• (At this point John Eldredge said that whatever the response is to ask the following):

How did that make you feel?

(Then upon listening to the response, he says we as parents need to say something to this effect):

• You’re right. I did that, and I ask you forgiveness. (In other words, demonstrate repentance of those things, then follow up with):

• I love you. I believe in you. I’m so proud of who you are and what you’ve become. You’re everything I ever hoped for in a child. I can see the way I’ve blown it over the years, but please know that my heart is for you. I’m so for you!

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