THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

May 31

Note that even after confessing his sin, and the death of the child born through that illicit affair, David still had happen to him all the sins he had committed: he committed rebellion against God, Absalom rebelled against him; he had Uriah killed—one son killed another son; his daughter was raped by a son.

Even when you confess your sin, you must still suffer the consequences.

However, on the positive side, his psalms of repentance have consoled and guided millions of believers and Solomon was another son of Bathsheba.

