This is the day Patrick Henry, newly elected to the Virginia House of Burgesses, introduced his resolutions against the Stamp Act and helped turn a tax dispute into one of the first great arguments over American liberty, in 1765.

In today's lesson, we will revisit a moment in 1765 when a young Virginia legislator risked everything to challenge the most powerful empire on earth. His predecessors had already protested through proper channels and been ignored. What happens when restraint stops serving faithfulness and starts serving something else? And how do we recognize the difference between godly silence and the kind that quietly cooperates with what it claims to oppose?

Patrick Henry

"A time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak," - Ecclesiastes 3:7 (NIV)

This Date in History

Patrick Henry scrawled his resolutions on a blank leaf torn from an old law book. He had been a member of the Virginia House of Burgesses for nine days. Most of the senior legislators had already left Williamsburg, the session winding down in late May with little urgent business left on the calendar. Only 39 of the body’s roughly 116 members remained. Henry, 29 years old that day and still largely unknown outside a few Virginia counties, carried the page to the floor and began to read.

Two years earlier, Henry had been an obscure country lawyer who had failed at both farming and shopkeeping before turning to the law. He studied for roughly six weeks, passed his bar examination in 1760, and built a practice handling small cases across the Virginia backcountry. His reputation changed in December 1763, when he argued the damages phase of the Parsons’ Cause in Hanover County. The case involved Anglican clergy suing for back wages after the king vetoed a Virginia law that had temporarily reduced their salaries. Henry turned a local pay dispute into a constitutional argument. He told the jury that a king who annulled laws beneficial to his people “degenerates into a Tyrant and forfeits all right to his subjects’ obedience.” The jury awarded the minister one penny. Henry walked out of the courthouse a local hero, and his neighbors in Louisa County elected him to the House of Burgesses at the next opportunity. He was sworn in on May 20, 1765.

Nine days later, news had recently reached Williamsburg that Parliament had passed the Stamp Act. Approved on March 22, 1765, the law imposed a direct tax on the colonies, requiring specially stamped paper for legal documents, newspapers, pamphlets, licenses, playing cards, and dice. The act contained fifty-four separate duties. It was scheduled to take effect on November 1. For lawyers like Henry, the tax reached directly into daily practice. For printers and merchants, it touched nearly every transaction that required paper. What made the Stamp Act different from earlier trade regulations was its nature as an internal tax, levied not on goods crossing colonial ports but on activities within the colonies themselves, without the consent of any colonial legislature.

Virginia’s leaders already opposed the Stamp Act. The House of Burgesses had sent formal objections to London in 1764. But those protests had been carefully worded, diplomatic, and ultimately ignored. Henry wanted something sharper. Working with George Johnston, a Fairfax County burgess who supported the effort, Henry introduced his resolutions on May 29. The first four were firm but measured. They asserted that Virginia’s colonists possessed the rights of Englishmen, that royal charters confirmed those rights, and that taxation by consent was among them. The fifth resolution was the explosive one. It declared that Virginia’s General Assembly held “the only and sole exclusive Right and Power to lay Taxes” on the colony’s inhabitants, and that any attempt to vest that power elsewhere had “a manifest Tendency to destroy British as well as American Freedom.”

The debate that followed was fierce. Henry, speaking in support of the fifth resolution, compared George III to rulers whose reigns had ended in blood. “Caesar had his Brutus,” he declared, “Charles the First his Cromwell, and George the Third...” At that point, members of the opposition shouted “Treason!” across the chamber. Henry finished the thought: the king “may profit by their example.” The traditional account adds his famous retort, “If this be treason, make the most of it,” though the exact wording was reconstructed from later retellings rather than preserved in any transcript. A 22-year-old law student named Thomas Jefferson stood in the doorway of the chamber, listening. Decades later, Jefferson recalled the debate as “most bloody” and said Henry appeared “to speak as Homer wrote.”

The fifth resolution passed by a single vote, 20 to 19. Peyton Randolph, Virginia’s attorney general and one of the colony’s most powerful politicians, reportedly stormed out of the chamber, declaring he would have given a hundred guineas for one more vote. Henry left Williamsburg soon afterward. In his absence, the House rescinded the fifth resolution and struck it from the official journal. Lieutenant Governor Francis Fauquier tried to smother the episode before it spread, and Williamsburg printer Joseph Royle did not publish the resolves in the Virginia Gazette. To officials who wanted order, it could be dismissed as the work of a few hotheads in a nearly empty chamber.

But the resolutions had already escaped Virginia. Newspapers in other colonies printed not only the four that survived in the official record but also the fifth, sixth, and seventh resolutions, including two that Henry appears to have drafted but never formally introduced. The published versions made the House of Burgesses appear far more radical than it had actually been. By late June, the Newport Mercury in Rhode Island had printed six of the resolves. Within weeks, colonial readers from Massachusetts to South Carolina encountered Henry’s arguments in their local papers. The Virginia Resolves gave scattered colonial discontent a shared vocabulary and a constitutional argument: Parliament had no authority to impose internal taxes on colonies that had no representation in it. The word “treason,” hurled at Henry as an accusation, was already becoming something else in the colonial imagination.

An engraving from a painting of Patrick Henry delivering an address before the Virginia Assembly. From the New York Public Library.

Historical Context

The Seven Years’ War ended in 1763 with Britain dominant in North America but staggering under a national debt that had nearly doubled during the conflict. Interest payments consumed more than half the annual budget. Parliament, under Prime Minister George Grenville, moved to shift part of the burden to the colonies, whose defense had driven much of the expense. The Sugar Act of 1764 tightened enforcement of trade duties. The Proclamation of 1763 barred westward settlement beyond the Appalachians, frustrating land speculators including George Washington. Pontiac’s Rebellion on the Ohio frontier reinforced London’s conviction that a standing army in North America was necessary and that the colonies should help pay for it. For generations, the British government had practiced what Edmund Burke later called “salutary neglect,” allowing colonial legislatures wide latitude over internal affairs. The rapid succession of new revenue measures after 1763 signaled that era was ending.

Colonial resistance drew on English constitutional traditions and Enlightenment political theory in roughly equal measure. John Locke’s argument that legitimate government rested on the consent of the governed circulated widely in colonial pamphlets and newspapers. The principle that subjects could not be taxed without representation in the body levying the tax was rooted in English common law stretching back to the Magna Carta. Colonial legislatures had operated for more than a century on the assumption that internal taxation was their exclusive domain. When Parliament claimed the authority to impose direct taxes, it challenged not just colonial pocketbooks but a constitutional framework colonists believed they had inherited as English subjects.

An angry mob protest against the Stamp Act by carrying a banner reading “The Folly of England, the Ruin of America” through the streets of New York.

Today’s Reflection

The Virginia House of Burgesses had already protested the Stamp Act through proper channels. Those protests were careful, diplomatic, and ignored. When Patrick Henry introduced his sharper resolutions, the room didn’t thank him for his courage. Someone shouted “Treason!” The question his moment raises is whether continued restraint, after those channels had failed, was still wisdom or had quietly become something else.

Christians understand the value of silence. Scripture commends it. Patience, restraint, slowness to speak, the quieting of the soul before God: these are real disciplines, and they protect us from the damage of reckless words. James warns that human anger doesn’t produce the righteousness God desires, and that warning is serious. But there’s a difference between the silence that listens before speaking and the silence that hopes the difficult moment will simply pass. One is spiritual discipline. The other is avoidance wearing the clothing of maturity.

“A time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak,” Ecclesiastes 3:7 (NIV)

The verse is deceptively simple. It doesn’t tell you which time you’re in. It only tells you that both times exist and that they’re different. The spiritual weight falls entirely on discernment. And discernment is harder than either speaking or staying silent, because it requires you to examine what your silence is actually serving. Is it serving trust in God’s timing? Or is it serving your own comfort? Is it preserving peace, or is it preserving an arrangement that lets you avoid the cost of clarity?

But both kinds of silence can look identical from the outside. A believer can appear calm, gentle, and peaceable while inwardly avoiding a conversation that faithfulness requires. A church can appear unified while important truths go unspoken because speaking them would be costly. A leader can appear patient while quietly postponing the moment when something true needs to be said plainly. None of these are obvious failures. They look like virtue. That’s what makes them so difficult to diagnose.

The pattern is familiar in ordinary life. A friend is making a destructive decision, and you hold back because the conversation will be uncomfortable. A situation at work crosses a line, and you stay quiet because the risk of speaking feels larger than the risk of silence. A relationship drifts into dishonesty, and you let it drift because confronting it might cost you something you don’t want to lose. In each case, the silence feels reasonable. It might even feel spiritual. But the fruit of that silence is not true peace. It’s the slow hardening of something that needed to be addressed while it was still soft enough to change.

“My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires.” James 1:19–20 (NIV)

James guards the other side of this tension, and his warning is necessary. The call to speak when silence has become avoidance is not a license to speak carelessly, angrily, or self-righteously. Faithfulness doesn’t look like losing your temper and calling it courage. It looks like a soul that has listened long enough to know what needs to be said and has examined its own motives honestly enough to say it without cruelty. The sequence James lays out is important: listen first, slow yourself down, and then speak from something deeper than frustration.

Henry’s moment in the Virginia House of Burgesses is useful precisely because it shows both sides of that tension in one scene. The earlier protests were not wrong. They were proper, measured, and well-intentioned. But they had already been tried and dismissed. Henry’s sharper resolutions didn’t come from recklessness. They came after the quieter approach had already proven insufficient. His willingness to speak wasn’t the opposite of the earlier restraint. It was the next faithful step after restraint had done all it could do.

The honest question for most Christians isn’t whether they’re too bold. It’s whether their silence has quietly stopped being wisdom and started being something they haven’t named yet. Not cowardice, exactly. Something subtler. A preference for peace that has slowly become more important than the truth peace was meant to protect.

Practical Application

This week, identify one situation in your life where you've chosen silence and examine what that silence is protecting. Write down the situation and then answer two questions honestly: Is my silence serving God's purposes, or is it serving my comfort? And if I remain silent, what is likely to harden or worsen because I did? Don't rush toward a decision to speak. Sit with the answers. Let the distinction between faithful restraint and quiet avoidance become clearer before you act. The goal is not to force yourself into a confrontation but to stop mistaking avoidance for spiritual maturity.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have sometimes called our silence wisdom when it was closer to fear. We have let comfort shape our faithfulness and let the cost of clarity keep us from pursuing it. Forgive us for the times our peace has been a peace we built for ourselves rather than the peace You intend. Give us ears that listen before we speak and hearts honest enough to know when listening has become hiding. Grant us the discernment to recognize when our silence serves You and when it has begun to serve only ourselves. Teach us to speak with the courage that comes from trust in You, not from anger, and to hold our words when holding them honors Your timing rather than our comfort. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Silence is one of the most misunderstood spiritual virtues. It can be the deepest form of trust, a soul resting in God's timing, refusing to act out of panic or pride. But it can also become something we hide behind when obedience gets expensive. The difference between the two is rarely visible to anyone watching from the outside. It lives in the heart of the one staying quiet. Faithful silence waits on God. Unfaithful silence waits for the moment to pass. Both feel the same from the inside, at least at first. But over time, the fruit tells the truth. One produces clarity and readiness. The other produces regret and the slow realization that the moment you were waiting out was the moment God had prepared you for. Discernment is learning to tell the difference before the fruit has already grown.

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