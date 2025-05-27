THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
May 27

Yes, today is all we have in the present. And as you correctly assert, this is God's beautiful divine plan. We can't change yesterday, and we aren't promised tomorrow. Carpe Diem should be for all of us who know and love Jesus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Honaker's avatar
Elizabeth Honaker
May 27

You’re amazing! I shared your insight on John Wesley’s conversion with my Bible study class this past Sunday (Memorial Day weekend) and they were very pleased! (We are Global Methodists.) keep on! Praying for strength!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture