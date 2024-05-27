This is the day Heinrich Schliemann unearthed what he believed to be "Priam's Treasure," a cache of gold and other objects in Hisarlik (ruins of ancient Troy) in Anatolia, in 1873.

In today's lesson, we will discover how the pursuit of earthly treasures, no matter how magnificent, ultimately leads to emptiness and loss. What treasures are you storing up? Are they the kind that moths and thieves can destroy, or the eternal riches that outlast every earthly kingdom?

"Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal." - Matthew 6:19-20 (NIV)

This Date in History

On May 27, 1873, Heinrich Schliemann, a wealthy German businessman turned archaeologist, made a discovery that would ignite global fascination with the ancient world. While excavating the site of Hisarlik in northwestern Anatolia (modern-day Turkey), Schliemann unearthed a remarkable cache of artifacts that he later dubbed "Priam's Treasure," named after the legendary king of Troy from Homer’s epic poem, The Iliad.

Schliemann’s obsession with Homeric literature had driven him to search for the lost city of Troy, which many scholars of the time considered purely mythical. Undeterred by academic skepticism, he began excavations at Hisarlik in 1871, convinced the site held the ruins of the ancient city described in Homer’s tales.

After two years of digging, Schliemann's efforts were rewarded. On that day in May 1873, he and his team uncovered a hoard of gold, silver, and copper artifacts—jewelry, vases, cups, and weaponry—buried deep within the earth. The most stunning pieces included gold diadems, earrings, and intricate bracelets. Enthralled, Schliemann claimed these belonged to the royal family of Troy, even asserting that they once adorned King Priam himself.

Yet modern archaeology tells a more complex story. The treasure, while undeniably impressive, was later determined to date from around 2500 to 2300 BC, nearly a thousand years before the time period generally associated with the Trojan War. Scholars now associate these objects with the early Bronze Age settlement known as Troy II, not with the later city layers (Troy VI or VII) that better match the timeline of Homer’s narrative.

Despite the chronological mismatch, Schliemann’s discovery was still groundbreaking. It provided tangible proof that a significant and wealthy city had once stood at Hisarlik. The sheer craftsmanship of the artifacts revealed the presence of a sophisticated civilization in the region, fueling new interest in the historical underpinnings of Homer’s epics.

However, Schliemann's legacy remains controversial. His excavation methods were often crude and destructive by modern standards. He used dynamite to hasten progress and destroyed upper layers of the site that may have contained crucial evidence from later periods. He also exaggerated or misrepresented certain details, such as claiming that his wife Sophia was present during the find, which was almost certainly untrue.

The aftermath of the discovery was nearly as dramatic as the event itself. Schliemann smuggled the treasure out of the Ottoman Empire without permission, prompting diplomatic tensions and legal disputes. Eventually, the artifacts were displayed in Berlin. But during World War II, they vanished from public view amid the chaos of the conflict.

For decades, their fate remained a mystery. Then in the 1990s, it was confirmed that Soviet forces had taken the treasure to Moscow, where many of the artifacts remain today in the Pushkin Museum. Their ownership continues to be a point of international contention.

Even so, the impact of Schliemann’s find endures. Though “Priam’s Treasure” cannot be directly linked to the characters of Homer’s Iliad, its discovery marked a turning point in archaeology. It helped shift Troy from the realm of legend into historical possibility and sparked a wave of serious scholarly interest in the ancient Near East.

Today, the site of ancient Troy stands as a UNESCO World Heritage Site—a testament to the enduring allure of the stories that shaped Western civilization. And the events of May 27, 1873, remain a defining moment in the field of archaeology, reminding us that even flawed pursuits can open doors to deeper truths, waiting to be uncovered beneath the dust of time.

Historical Context

The late 19th century marked a revolutionary period in archaeology, as scholars began applying scientific methods to uncover the material remains of ancient civilizations. Prior to this era, archaeology was largely the domain of wealthy antiquarians and treasure hunters who collected artifacts with little regard for systematic excavation or historical context. The establishment of professional archaeological standards was still in its infancy, which explains both the groundbreaking nature of Schliemann's work and the destructive methods he employed. Meanwhile, the Ottoman Empire, which controlled the territories where many ancient sites were located, was experiencing increasing pressure from European powers seeking access to archaeological treasures. Foreign excavators often operated with minimal oversight, leading to widespread removal of artifacts from their countries of origin.

Schliemann's quest was deeply influenced by the 19th-century romantic movement's fascination with classical antiquity and the growing belief that Homer's epics contained historical kernels of truth. This period saw intense scholarly debate about the historical reliability of ancient texts, with some viewing them as pure mythology while others searched for archaeological evidence to support their narratives. The discovery of Priam's Treasure occurred during a time when national museums across Europe were aggressively competing to acquire ancient artifacts, often through questionable means. This "museum diplomacy" created an environment where archaeological finds became symbols of national prestige, contributing to the complex legal and ethical issues surrounding cultural heritage that persist today.

Heinrich Schliemann

Did You Know? The famous story of Sophia Schliemann carrying away Priam's Treasure in her shawl was completely fabricated by Heinrich. When the discovery was actually made on May 27, 1873, Sophia was in Athens attending to family matters following her father's death, not at the excavation site.

The identification of Troy's location at Hisarlik wasn't actually Schliemann's discovery—it belonged to British archaeologist Frank Calvert, who had been excavating there and convinced the wealthy Schliemann to fund larger operations. Schliemann later took sole credit for finding Troy and largely omitted Calvert's crucial role from his published accounts.

Heinrich Schliemann was a self-made businessman who amassed his fortune through shrewd trading ventures before turning to archaeology. In 1851, he traveled to California during the Gold Rush and made a second fortune in Sacramento by buying and reselling over a million dollars' worth of gold dust in just six months, working as an agent for the Rothschild banking house.

Schliemann employed between 80 to 160 unskilled workers daily and instructed them to dig a massive 45-foot-deep trench straight through the center of the archaeological site. His impatient treasure-hunting approach destroyed invaluable evidence from multiple historical periods that modern archaeologists are still trying to piece together today.

Today’s Reflection

When Heinrich Schliemann gazed upon the glittering gold diadems and jewelry he had unearthed from ancient Troy, he believed he held the very treasures of legendary King Priam. The discovery sent shockwaves through the archaeological world. Here was tangible proof of wealth beyond imagination, crafted with exquisite skill and accumulated over generations.

Yet as Schliemann held these priceless artifacts, he was touching the remnants of a civilization that had vanished completely. The hands that once wore these treasures had turned to dust centuries ago.

This discovery reveals a profound truth about the nature of earthly wealth. No matter how magnificent our possessions, how secure our investments, or how impressive our accumulations, they all share the same ultimate destiny.

Jesus understood this when He taught His disciples about true treasure: "Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal" Matthew 6:19-20 (NIV).

The contrast between earthly and heavenly treasures isn't simply about money versus spirituality. It's about permanence versus impermanence, purpose versus emptiness, and legacy versus loss. When we examine our hearts honestly, we often find ourselves caught in the same trap that has ensnared humanity throughout history. We work tirelessly to build security through material means, believing that enough wealth will finally bring us peace.

Yet consider the irony of Priam's treasure itself.

These golden artifacts, meant to symbolize power and permanence, have been stolen, smuggled, lost, and fought over for more than a century. They've changed hands from Ottoman rulers to German museums to Soviet soldiers to Russian collections. Even today, their ownership remains disputed.

The very treasures that were supposed to provide security have become symbols of conflict and uncertainty.

This mirrors our own experience with material pursuits. The promotion we chase may lead to longer hours away from family. The house we stretch to afford may burden us with debt that robs our peace. The retirement account we build may crash in an economic downturn. None of these pursuits are inherently wrong, but when they become our primary focus, they reveal their inability to provide the security we seek.

Scripture offers us a different vision of wealth. "For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also" Matthew 6:21 (NIV).

This isn't merely about giving money to church or charity, though generosity flows from a transformed heart. It's about recognizing that our deepest investments shape our deepest affections.

Heavenly treasures are built through acts that outlast our physical lives. When we invest time in prayer, we build intimacy with the eternal God. When we serve others sacrificially, we participate in God's kingdom work that extends beyond temporal boundaries. When we mentor someone in faith, we contribute to their eternal destiny. These investments don't depreciate with time or vanish in market crashes.

The question isn't whether we'll pursue treasure. Human beings are wired to seek security and meaning through accumulation. The question is what kind of treasure will capture our hearts. Will we chase the glittering promises of earthly wealth that ultimately turn to dust, or will we invest in the unshakeable riches of God's kingdom?

This choice plays out in daily decisions that seem small but reveal our true priorities. Do we spend more time managing our investment portfolio than nurturing our prayer life? Are we more excited about a bonus check than an opportunity to serve? Do we worry more about our children's college funds than their spiritual formation? These aren't condemnations but honest questions that expose where our treasure truly lies.

The beauty of heavenly treasure is that it grows as we share it.

When we give away earthly wealth, we have less. When we give away love, faith, hope, and grace, these qualities multiply both in our lives and in the lives of others. This is the divine mathematics of the kingdom of God.

What will you choose to treasure today? The golden artifacts that captivated Schliemann now sit in a museum, admired by tourists but providing no lasting benefit to their ancient owners.

Yet the acts of love, mercy, and faithfulness performed by forgotten believers continue to bear fruit in eternity. These are the true treasures that moths cannot destroy and thieves cannot steal.

Practical Application

Begin each morning this week by asking yourself a simple question: "What am I treasuring today?" Before checking your phone, bank account, or stock portfolio, spend five minutes in prayer asking God to reveal where your heart is truly invested. Create a personal inventory by listing the top five things you spend the most time thinking about, planning for, or worrying about during a typical week. Then consider how much of that list consists of earthly concerns versus eternal investments. Challenge yourself to redirect at least one hour each week from managing material pursuits to investing in heavenly treasures through prayer, serving others, or deepening relationships that reflect God's love.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for the reminder that true wealth is found not in the treasures of this world, but in our relationship with You. We confess that our hearts too often chase after temporary riches that fade and disappoint, leaving us empty despite our material gains. Help us to see beyond the glittering allure of earthly possessions to the eternal value of heavenly treasures. Transform our priorities, Lord, so that we might invest our time, energy, and resources in things that last forever. Grant us wisdom to discern between what the world calls valuable and what You call precious. May we find our security not in bank accounts or possessions, but in Your unfailing love and promises. Guide us to store up treasures in heaven through acts of love, service, and faithfulness that will outlast our earthly lives. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

The treasures we chase reveal the condition of our hearts. While Priam's gold lies behind museum glass, disputed and displaced, the investments we make in God's kingdom multiply eternally. True wealth isn't measured by what we accumulate for ourselves, but by what we invest in others and in our relationship with the One who holds all treasures in His hands.

Community Engagement

Share your own thoughts or use these questions to get the conversation started.

How do you think the discovery of "Priam's Treasure" changed the way people viewed ancient history and the stories of Homer's Iliad? In what ways can the pursuit of earthly wealth and possessions distract us from our relationship with God and the things that matter most? How can we cultivate a mindset of contentment and gratitude in a world that often encourages the constant accumulation of more? What practical steps can we take to invest in the eternal treasures that God values, and how can we encourage one another in this pursuit?

In tomorrow's lesson, we'll explore a fascinating historical event that may seem insignificant at first glance but had far-reaching implications. Through this story, we'll discover how the Bible challenges us to view the weight of our choices and actions through the lens of eternity.