This is the day Dred Scott and his family were formally emancipated in the St. Louis Circuit Court by Taylor Blow, less than three months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against them in Dred Scott v. Sandford , in 1857.

In today's lesson, we will revisit the day Dred Scott and his family walked free from a St. Louis courtroom, less than three months after the Supreme Court declared he had no rights as a citizen. What happens when a nation's highest legal authority attempts to define the boundaries of personhood? And what does Scripture say was true about Dred Scott before any court ever heard his name?

Dred Scott

"Then Peter began to speak: 'I now realize how true it is that God does not show favoritism but accepts from every nation the one who fears him and does what is right.'" - Acts 10:34-35 (NIV)

This Date in History

Dred and Harriet Scott walked into the St. Louis Circuit Court on May 26, 1857, and Taylor Blow handed Judge Alexander Hamilton the emancipation papers. Attorney Arba Nelson Crane had drawn them up. After 11 years of lawsuits, two state trials, one federal case, and a Supreme Court ruling that had declared Scott without standing because the law recognized him as property, the Scotts were free.

The freedom had come through a side door that no one had expected to open.

Dred Scott was born into slavery around 1799 on the Peter Blow plantation in Southampton County, Virginia. He grew up on the property, and when the Blow family relocated to Alabama in 1818 and then to St. Louis in 1830, Scott moved with them. Peter Blow opened a boardinghouse called the Jefferson Hotel, but he died in 1832, and sometime before or soon after his death, Scott was sold to Dr. John Emerson, an army surgeon who soon took him to Jefferson Barracks and then to posts farther north.

Emerson’s military assignments carried Scott into places where slavery had been legally barred. From late 1833 to 1836, Scott lived with Emerson at Fort Armstrong in Illinois, a free state. In 1836, Emerson transferred to Fort Snelling in the Wisconsin Territory, where the Missouri Compromise of 1820 prohibited slavery. Scott married Harriet Robinson there in a civil ceremony performed by Major Lawrence Taliaferro, the local Indian agent and Harriet’s owner, who then transferred her ownership to Emerson. The Scotts would have two surviving daughters, Eliza and Lizzie. By the early 1840s, the Emersons had brought the Scott family back to Missouri.

Emerson died in 1843. His widow, Irene Sanford Emerson, hired the Scotts out to other families and kept their wages. In 1846, Scott offered $300 to buy freedom for himself and his family. Irene Emerson refused. On April 6 of that year, Dred and Harriet each filed separate freedom suits in the St. Louis Circuit Court, arguing that years of residence in free territory had made them legally free. Missouri courts had long upheld this principle under the doctrine known as “once free, always free.” The Blow children, who had grown up with Scott in the household their father had owned, helped fund the legal effort.

Scott lost his first trial in June 1847 on a technicality: he could not prove that Irene Emerson was his legal owner. The judge granted a retrial, and in January 1850, a jury ruled that Scott and his family should be free. Irene Emerson appealed. In 1852, the Missouri Supreme Court reversed the lower court, abandoning decades of precedent. The court acknowledged the shift plainly, writing that “times now are not as they were when the former decisions on this subject were made.” The political climate around slavery had hardened, and Missouri’s highest court chose to harden with it.

New lawyers took over. Roswell Field and a young Harvard graduate named Arba Crane filed suit in federal court in 1853 against John F. A. Sanford, Irene Emerson’s brother, who lived in New York and was treated in the pleadings as the person claiming control over Scott. Because Sanford was a citizen of another state, the case could be brought in federal court under diversity jurisdiction. The case climbed to the U.S. Supreme Court, where seven of the nine justices had been appointed by presidents sympathetic to slaveholding interests.

On March 6, 1857, two days after James Buchanan’s inauguration, Chief Justice Roger B. Taney read the majority opinion to a crowded courtroom. The ruling went 7 to 2 against Scott. Taney declared that people of African descent were not and could not become citizens of the United States, and therefore Scott had no standing to sue in federal court. He wrote that black people had been “regarded as beings of an inferior order” who “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” The opinion also struck down the Missouri Compromise as unconstitutional, ruling that Congress had no power to prohibit slavery in the territories. Taney believed the decision would settle the slavery question permanently. It did the opposite.

The ruling made Dred Scott the most famous enslaved person in America, and it created an immediate problem for Irene Emerson’s second husband. Calvin Chaffee, now a Massachusetts congressman and vocal opponent of slavery, had not known until the case was nearly finished that his wife still held a claim to the Scotts. Pro-slavery newspapers mocked his hypocrisy. Chaffee arranged for ownership of the Scott family to be transferred to Taylor Blow in St. Louis, because Missouri law required a resident of the state to emancipate enslaved people there. Blow, the son of Scott’s original owner and a longtime supporter of his freedom, agreed.

Eighty-one days after the Supreme Court declared that Dred Scott had no rights as a citizen, Taylor Blow stood before Judge Hamilton and freed him. The court record said Blow “acknowledges the execution by him of a Deed of Emancipation to his slaves,” naming Dred, Harriet, Eliza, and Lizzie. Engravings of Dred and Harriet appeared in the June 27 edition of Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper. Scott took a job as a porter at Barnum’s Hotel in St. Louis, where guests recognized him and treated him as something of a celebrity. Harriet worked as a laundress.

Scott lived as a free man for 16 months. He died of tuberculosis on September 17, 1858, at roughly 59 years of age. Taylor Blow buried him in Wesleyan Cemetery. When that cemetery closed, Scott’s remains were moved to Calvary Cemetery, where the grave went unmarked until 1957, the centennial year of the decision that had carried his name into American history. The ruling Taney had intended to end the slavery debate instead accelerated the fracture. Abolitionists pointed to it as proof that the courts would not protect black freedom. Thousands of Northerners joined the Republican Party. Within four years, the nation was at war. The Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments, ratified in 1865 and 1868, overturned the decision entirely.

Dred and Harriet Scott

Historical Context

By 1857, the political architecture that had held the United States together for decades was collapsing. The Missouri Compromise of 1820 had drawn a geographic line between slave and free territory, but the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854 replaced that boundary with the principle of popular sovereignty, allowing settlers in new territories to decide the question for themselves. The result was not democratic order but organized violence. In Kansas, pro-slavery and free-soil factions fought a guerrilla war that killed more than 50 people between 1855 and 1858, a conflict newspapers called “Bleeding Kansas.” The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 had already pushed northern moderates toward open resistance by requiring them to assist in the capture and return of escaped slaves. Each legislative compromise produced not stability but deeper division. The newly formed Republican Party, founded in 1854, built its platform around halting the expansion of slavery into western territories and drew thousands of recruits from former Whigs and disaffected Democrats.

Across the Atlantic, Britain had abolished slavery throughout its empire in 1833, and France had followed in 1848. American slaveholders were increasingly isolated among Western nations, yet the Southern economy remained deeply dependent on enslaved labor, with nearly four million people held in bondage by 1860. Abolitionist literature circulated widely in the North; Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin, published in 1852, had sold more than 300,000 copies in its first year and reshaped public opinion about slavery’s human cost. Frederick Douglass, the most prominent black public intellectual of the era, challenged the moral and constitutional defenses of slavery in speeches and in print. Southern defenders responded by tightening slave codes and restricting the movement and education of enslaved people, reinforcing the institution even as opposition to it grew.

Roger Brooke Taney (1858)

Today’s Reflection

On May 26, 1857, Dred Scott walked into the St. Louis Circuit Court, and Taylor Blow handed the judge a deed of emancipation. Eighty-one days earlier, the highest court in the nation had declared that Scott was not a citizen, that he had no standing before the law, and that people of African descent possessed “no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” The Supreme Court did not merely rule against Scott on a procedural question. It attempted to settle the definition of personhood itself. And for a brief season, that definition carried the full weight of American law.

That is the part of this story that might be the most unsettling. Not simply that the ruling was wrong, but that it was spoken with the confidence of final authority. Chief Justice Taney wrote as though he were describing a fact of nature, not rendering an opinion. He treated the exclusion of an entire race from recognized civic personhood and enforceable rights as something so settled, so obvious, that it needed no defense. The court did not argue for the inferiority of black people. It assumed it.

This is where Scripture cuts through the pretense. Peter had grown up inside a religious system that drew firm lines around who belonged and who didn’t. Gentiles were commonly treated as outside the covenant community’s ordinary boundaries of fellowship and belonging. That was not a fringe opinion; it was embedded in the culture, the law, the daily practice of faithfulness. And then God interrupted Peter’s categories with a vision and a command. When Peter arrived at the home of Cornelius, a Roman centurion, he spoke words that reflected a God-initiated reversal of everything Peter had assumed.

“Then Peter began to speak: ‘I now realize how true it is that God does not show favoritism but accepts from every nation the one who fears him and does what is right.’” Acts 10:34-35 (NIV)

Notice Peter’s language. He said “I now realize.” He was confessing that he had been wrong. Not morally careless, not rebellious, but sincerely mistaken about something God had already settled. Peter’s inherited categories had felt like faithfulness. They were reinforced by tradition, community, and religious authority. But they did not reflect the mind of God. And when God revealed the truth, Peter didn’t defend his old framework. He let it fall.

The Dred Scott ruling operated on the opposite principle. It took a culturally inherited framework and elevated it to unchangeable law. It declared that what society had long practiced must therefore be true. But a legal system that defines personhood by ancestry, race, or social standing is not discovering a truth. It is manufacturing one. And Scripture warns against exactly that kind of confidence.

“So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” Genesis 1:27 (NIV)

The image of God is not a status that institutions grant or revoke. It precedes every government, every court, every cultural norm. It was established before any human system existed to confirm it. That means dignity is not something a person earns by being visible, productive, legal, or culturally approved. It is something a person carries because God made them.

This has practical consequences for how Christians move through the world. Every system we encounter, whether it’s a workplace, a political structure, a church culture, or even a family, develops its own language for sorting people into categories of worth. Some of those categories are explicit. Others operate quietly, through assumptions about who matters and who can be overlooked. The Christian responsibility is not simply to oppose the categories that seem obviously unjust. It is to hold every human ranking system accountable to a prior authority.

That does not mean every human distinction is illegitimate. Scripture affirms that governments carry real authority and that laws serve necessary purposes. Legal distinctions, national borders, civic categories, and institutional roles can have a rightful place. But none of them is ultimate. The issue this lesson addresses is narrower and more foundational: whether any human system has the right to define certain people as less than human. That is not finally a political question. It is a theological one.

Peter had to learn that. He didn’t arrive at Cornelius’s house already knowing the truth. He had to be corrected by God, and then he had to act on the correction even though it put him at odds with his own community. That is the pattern for believers. We don’t get to wait until our culture catches up to God’s declaration. We are called to recognize what God has said about people and to let that recognition reshape how we treat them, even when the systems around us are saying something different.

The Dred Scott ruling was overturned by constitutional amendments. But the impulse behind it, the quiet confidence that some people simply count less than others, has never fully disappeared. Christians who take the image of God seriously will find themselves at odds with that impulse, not only in the dramatic moments of history, but in the ordinary decisions of daily life where it’s easier to let someone else’s category go unchallenged.

Practical Application

This week, identify one person in your daily life who occupies a low-status position in the system you share with them: a coworker others talk past, a neighbor others ignore, someone whose presence registers as background rather than person. Without announcing what you're doing or making a project of it, pay deliberate attention to them. Learn something specific about their life. Let yourself be interrupted by them. The goal is not charity or kindness as performance. It is the discipline of seeing someone the way Genesis 1:27 says God already sees them, and letting that seeing cost you something, even if it's only time.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we praise You as the Creator who made every person in Your image and declared that image good before any human institution existed to confirm or deny it. Forgive us for the times we have quietly accepted the categories the world places on people, treating some as less worthy of our attention, our patience, or our respect. Teach us to see with the clarity Peter gained at Cornelius's house, to recognize Your handiwork in every person we encounter, and to resist the temptation to let cultural or institutional rankings define who matters. Give us the courage to act on what You have already declared, even when the systems around us reward silence. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Dignity is not a status that rises and falls with legal recognition, cultural consensus, or institutional approval. It is a declaration God made before any human court existed, and no ruling can revoke what no ruling ever granted. The Christian faith does not ask believers to argue for human worth as though it were an open question. It asks them to live as though the question has already been answered, because it has. The image of God is not a metaphor. It is the most stubborn fact about every person alive. And the measure of our faithfulness is whether we treat it that way when no one is watching, when no law compels us, and when the cost of recognition falls entirely on us.

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