This is the day the Lewis and Clark Expedition caught their first glimpse of the Rocky Mountains in 1805.

In today's lesson, we will explore how proper preparation transforms overwhelming challenges from paralyzing obstacles into conquerable mountains. When Meriwether Lewis first glimpsed the snow-capped peaks stretching endlessly before him, he faced a moment that would test everything he had studied and learned. How do we prepare ourselves spiritually for the mountains we cannot yet see but know we must climb? What does it mean to put on the full armor of God before the battle arrives at our doorstep?

Lewis and Clark by Mort Kunstler, 1985.

"Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes." - Ephesians 6:11

This Date in History

On May 26, 1805, after months of arduous travel across the plains, the Lewis and Clark Expedition reached a significant milestone – their first glimpse of the Rocky Mountains. The expedition, commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson following the Louisiana Purchase, aimed to map the newly acquired territory, establish trade with Native American tribes, and locate a practical route to the Pacific Ocean.

The need for the expedition arose from the Louisiana Purchase in 1803, which doubled the size of the United States. Jefferson saw the expedition as a way to assert American presence in the region, as well as to gather valuable scientific and geographical information. He chose Meriwether Lewis, his personal secretary, to lead the expedition, and Lewis selected William Clark as his co-leader.

Preparations for the journey were extensive. Lewis spent months studying medicine, botany, and navigation, while the expedition was outfitted with supplies, weapons, and gifts for Native American tribes. The team, known as the Corps of Discovery, consisted of about 45 men, including soldiers, hunters, and interpreters.

Lewis and Clark set out from St. Louis in May 1804, journeying up the Missouri River and crossing the Midwest. They wintered in present-day North Dakota, where they hired Toussaint Charbonneau, a French-Canadian fur trapper, and his Shoshone wife, Sacagawea, who served as an interpreter and guide.

As spring arrived, they continued west, eager to see the mountains that had been described to them by Native Americans. The expedition faced numerous challenges, including harsh weather, treacherous river crossings, and encounters with grizzly bears. They also risked conflict with Native American tribes, although most encounters were peaceful and even helpful to the expedition.

As they neared the mountains, the expedition encountered a fork in the river. They had to decide which route to take, a choice that could make or break their mission. After careful consideration and exploration, they chose the southern fork, which led them to the base of the mountains.

The sight of the snow-capped peaks was both exhilarating and daunting. The explorers knew that crossing the mountains would be a major challenge, but they were determined to forge ahead. The Rocky Mountains marked a new phase in their journey, one filled with unknown dangers and the promise of discovery.

The expedition would go on to cross the Rockies, reaching the Pacific Ocean in November 1805. Along the way, they mapped the landscape, encountered numerous Native American tribes, and documented hundreds of new plant and animal species. Their journey, which lasted over two years and covered about 8,000 miles, provided valuable knowledge about the geography and natural resources of the American West.

The expedition was not without cost. The team lost one member, Sergeant Charles Floyd, likely to appendicitis, and they faced near-starvation, grueling physical challenges, and constant uncertainty. The journey also took a financial toll, costing about $40,000 (equivalent to over $1 million today), although Jefferson and others saw it as a worthwhile investment.

The sighting of the Rockies on May 26, 1805, represents a pivotal moment in the Lewis and Clark Expedition and American history. It marked the beginning of a new era of westward expansion, one that would shape the nation for generations to come. The expedition's success was a testament to the bravery, determination, and leadership of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark, and their team, who risked their lives to expand American knowledge and presence in the West.

Historical Context

The Lewis and Clark Expedition emerged from the urgent need to understand and secure America's massive territorial expansion following the Louisiana Purchase. When Jefferson acquired this territory from France for $15 million in 1803, the United States nearly doubled in size overnight, adding approximately 828,000 square miles of largely unmapped wilderness. The purchase stretched from the Mississippi River to the Rocky Mountains and from the Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian border, encompassing all or part of what would become fifteen future states.

Jefferson faced immediate pressures to justify this enormous expenditure and establish American sovereignty over the region. European powers, particularly Britain and Spain, maintained active trading posts and relationships with Native American tribes throughout the territory. The British Hudson's Bay Company operated extensive fur trading networks from Canada, while Spanish influence remained strong in the southwestern portions. Without a clear American presence and detailed knowledge of the land's resources and geography, Jefferson risked losing effective control of the purchase to these competing interests. The expedition represented both a scientific mission and a strategic assertion of American authority over the continent's interior.

Did You Know? Meriwether Lewis spent nearly 4,000 hours preparing for the expedition, studying medicine, botany, astronomy, and zoology.

Today’s Reflection

Standing at the base of snow-capped peaks that stretched endlessly skyward, the Corps of Discovery faced a sobering reality. The months of preparation were about to be tested against an unforgiving mountain range that could crush their mission entirely. Everything Lewis had studied, every skill Clark had honed, every supply they had carefully chosen would now determine their survival.

This moment reveals a profound spiritual truth. Preparation isn't just helpful for the journey ahead. It's essential for the battles we cannot yet see.

Ephesians 6:11 (NIV) commands us to "Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil's schemes." This isn't casual advice. It's a battle strategy for the inevitable conflicts ahead.

Lewis's extensive study of medicine, botany, and navigation weren't academic exercises. They were lifelines. When the critical moments arrived, his preparation provided clarity and confidence. The same principle governs our spiritual lives.

Our spiritual preparation works the same way. Hours spent in God's Word don't just fill our minds with information. They transform our decision-making capacity. Prayer doesn't just provide comfort. It aligns our hearts with God's will before the crisis hits.

Psalm 119:105 (NIV) declares that God's word is "a lamp for my feet, a light on my path." This light doesn't shine automatically. We must position ourselves to receive it through consistent study and application.

The armor Paul describes isn't ceremonial. Truth, righteousness, readiness, faith, salvation, and the Spirit create actual protection when spiritual warfare intensifies. Each piece must be deliberately put on through disciplined practice.

When the expedition reached that crucial fork in the Missouri River, Lewis's preparation enabled him to make the right choice. He chose the southern route not from guesswork but from informed evaluation. Similarly, when we've invested in spiritual readiness, we can approach life's forks without paralyzing fear.

But here's what many miss. Preparation doesn't guarantee easy choices. It guarantees wise ones. The Corps still faced uncertainty about crossing the Rockies. The difference was that their preparation had equipped them to handle uncertainty with skill rather than panic.

Proverbs 27:14 (NIV) reminds us to "wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord." Spiritual preparation teaches us when to act and when to wait. Both require courage rooted in trust.

The Rocky Mountains ahead of Lewis and Clark represented the ultimate test of everything they had learned. Your spiritual mountains are coming too. The question isn't whether you'll face overwhelming challenges. You will. The question is whether you'll be ready.

Are you investing in the study, prayer, and community that will sustain you when the moment of testing arrives? Or are you hoping good intentions will somehow carry you through? The mountains are ahead. What will your preparation reveal about your readiness to climb them?

Practical Application

Conduct a spiritual preparation audit by examining three specific areas of your life where you sense God may be leading you toward a significant decision or challenge in the coming months. For each area, identify one concrete step you can take this week to strengthen your spiritual readiness, whether through focused scripture study on that topic, seeking counsel from a mature believer, or dedicating specific prayer time to seek God's direction. Then, create a simple weekly rhythm that includes at least thirty minutes of uninterrupted Bible study and fifteen minutes of silent prayer, treating this time as non-negotiable preparation for the spiritual mountains ahead rather than optional religious activity.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we thank You for Your faithfulness in preparing us for the journey ahead, even when we cannot see the mountains that await us. You are the God who equips His people with everything needed for the path You have ordained. We acknowledge that the spiritual armor You provide through Your Word is not optional equipment but essential protection for the battles we will face. Help us to be diligent in our preparation, not out of fear but out of trust in Your perfect plan. Strengthen our resolve to study Your Word with the same intensity that Lewis devoted to his maps and navigation, knowing that Your truth will guide us through every fork in the road. Grant us wisdom to discern Your voice above the noise of competing directions, and courage to choose Your path even when it leads through difficult terrain. We praise You for being our ultimate Guide and Protector, and we commit our preparation and our journey into Your capable hands, trusting that You will complete the good work You have begun in us. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

True spiritual readiness isn't measured by the absence of fear when facing the unknown, but by the presence of faith that has been forged through consistent preparation. When God calls us to cross our own mountains, it's not our natural courage that sustains us, but the supernatural strength that flows from a heart anchored in His promises and a mind saturated with His truth.

Author’s Notes

You're reading an updated version of one of my daily devotionals first published in 2024. While I take a brief pause to rest, refocus, and tend to other projects, I'm resharing last year's editions. Some may include edits for clarity or added insight. The historical event and its spiritual lesson remain true to the original and just as timely as ever, though the wording may be refined. I pray it continues to offer insight and encouragement.

