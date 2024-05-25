THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

walk2write
May 25, 2024

I take a different view of Henry Ford and his achievements. He and the other industry magnates of his day were laser focused on creating desire for their products. They ushered in the age of consumerism and along with that the perception that debt is a necessity and not so evil. The roaring 20s was a decade of decadence as well as prosperity. I think that there is definitely a lesson to be learned from Henry Ford, but it’s one of being cautious to not get caught up in the zeitgeist. Doesn’t Scripture exhort us to be content? See Ecclesiastes 4:4-8, Hebrews 13:5. I agree that we should be open to change if God wills it, though we had better think very critically about it and pray for His Holy Spirit to guide us through it. Waiting on the Lord means not only serving Him but literally waiting on His timing.

Deb Hillyer
May 26, 2024

Yes leaving your comfort zone takes tremendous courage sometimes. I feel that walking with God gives us strength to face any challenges that come up. But Henry Ford was the one who developed the 40 hour work week, which I personally feel was too much time away from their families.

