This is the day John Wesley experienced his evangelical conversion, later describing his heart as being "strangely warmed" in 1738.

In today's lesson, we will explore how John Wesley's "heart-warming" conversion experience at Aldersgate reveals the liberating power of grace over religious performance. Are you exhausted from spiritual striving without experiencing spiritual peace? Could your religious devotion actually be standing between you and the transforming grace of God?

Painting of John Wesley.

"But whatever were gains to me I now consider loss for the sake of Christ. What is more, I consider everything a loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whose sake I have lost all things. I consider them garbage, that I may gain Christ and be found in him, not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law, but that which is through faith in Christ—the righteousness that comes from God on the basis of faith." - Philippians 3:7-9 (NIV)

This Date in History

John Wesley sat anxiously in the small Moravian chapel on Aldersgate Street in London, his soul weighed down by years of spiritual striving. Despite being an ordained Anglican minister and missionary, something vital eluded him. The evening service began, and a reader started sharing from Martin Luther's preface to the Book of Romans. Suddenly, as the speaker described the change God works in the heart through faith in Christ, Wesley felt an overwhelming sensation sweep through his being.

Born in 1703 as the fifteenth child of Samuel and Susanna Wesley, John had been raised in the Church of England tradition where religious practice centered on formal liturgy, sacraments, and good works. His father served as an Anglican priest, and John followed the same path, believing that salvation came through rigorous adherence to church doctrine and personal holiness. At Oxford, Wesley and his brother Charles formed the "Holy Club," a group so methodical in their spiritual disciplines that fellow students mockingly called them "Methodists." They fasted twice weekly, spent hours in prayer, visited prisoners, and helped the poor, all in pursuit of spiritual merit.

Despite his religious devotion, Wesley struggled with profound spiritual insecurity. The Anglican Church of his day emphasized institutional authority and ritual observance over personal faith experiences. Like many in the established church, Wesley performed religious duties meticulously but lacked inner assurance of salvation. He later wrote, "I went to America to convert the Indians; but oh, who shall convert me?"

Wesley's missionary journey to Georgia in 1735 ended in failure and deepened his spiritual crisis. Upon returning to England, he encountered Moravian Christians whose simple, confident faith contrasted sharply with his own anxious striving. The Moravians, influenced by German Pietism, emphasized direct, personal experience of God's grace rather than institutional religion. Peter Böhler, a Moravian missionary, introduced Wesley to the radical concept that salvation came through faith alone, not through good works or religious observances. This Lutheran principle of "justification by faith" challenged the predominant Anglican theology that emphasized gradual sanctification through participation in church life.

On the evening of May 24, 1738, Wesley's encounter with these new ideas culminated in personal transformation. In his journal, he recorded: "About a quarter before nine, while the leader was describing the change which God works in the heart through faith in Christ, I felt my heart strangely warmed. I felt I did trust in Christ, Christ alone for salvation; and an assurance was given me that He had taken away my sins, even mine, and saved me from the law of sin and death." What distinguished this moment was not just spiritual emotion but a fundamental shift from religion based on human effort to faith based on divine grace.

This conversion marked Wesley's break from key aspects of Anglican theology while maintaining connection to his church. Where the established church emphasized gradual improvement through sacraments and moral discipline, Wesley now preached immediate conversion and assurance of salvation. Where Anglican services remained formal and hierarchical, Wesley introduced extemporaneous prayer and lay preaching. Most radically, while the Church of England served primarily the educated classes in proper parishes, Wesley took his message to miners, factory workers, and the poor, declaring "the world is my parish."

The institutional church largely rejected these innovations, closing their pulpits to Wesley. Undeterred, he began preaching in fields and market squares, drawing thousands who had felt excluded by traditional religion. Wesley's movement combined the Moravian emphasis on personal faith with Anglican structure and discipline. He organized converts into "societies" and "bands" for accountability and spiritual growth, creating a church within a church that eventually became Methodism. His message of universal grace available to all regardless of education or social standing sparked a religious revival that spread throughout Britain, the American colonies, and beyond, offering spiritual renewal beyond the confines of established religion.

Painting of John Wesley preaching.

Historical Context

The early eighteenth century was a time of significant religious and social transition in England. The Church of England had become increasingly formalistic, with many clergy more concerned with intellectual debates than spiritual vitality. Following the religious conflicts of the previous century, the established church emphasized moderation and respectability over emotional religious expression, creating what critics called "dead orthodoxy." Many parishes neglected the spiritual needs of the growing working classes, while Enlightenment thinking challenged traditional religious authorities.

This religious complacency coincided with profound social upheaval as industrialization began transforming England. Rural populations moved into crowded urban centers where traditional parish structures failed to serve them. Alcoholism and social problems increased, particularly among the urban poor who found themselves disconnected from traditional community structures. Into this environment, Continental Pietism offered an alternative religious approach emphasizing personal conversion, heartfelt faith, and moral transformation rather than mere doctrinal adherence. The Moravian community that influenced Wesley had roots in this movement, bringing its emphasis on direct spiritual experience to an England ripe for religious renewal.

John Wesley, detail of an oil painting by Nathaniel Hone, 1766; in the National Portrait Gallery, London.

Did You Know? Wesley's "heartwarming" experience came just three days after his brother Charles had undergone a similar conversion, creating a powerful partnership that would combine John's organizational genius with Charles's gift for hymnwriting. Charles would eventually compose over 6,500 hymns expressing Methodist theology.

After his conversion, Wesley became one of history's most prolific traveling preachers, covering an estimated 250,000 miles on horseback and delivering more than 40,000 sermons. He often preached to open-air crowds as large as 20,000 people at a time when amplification systems didn't exist.

Though Wesley never officially left the Church of England, his unauthorized ordination of ministers for America in 1784 effectively created a separate Methodist denomination. Today, approximately 80 million people worldwide identify with Methodist denominations that trace their origins to Wesley's movement.

Wesley combined his evangelical theology with radical social reform, establishing free medical dispensaries, advocating for prison reform, and becoming one of England's earliest and most vocal opponents of slavery, which he called "that execrable sum of all villainies."

Despite preaching an estimated 15 sermons weekly for 50 years, Wesley was a prolific writer, publishing over 400 books and pamphlets on subjects ranging from electricity to medicine, making spiritual literature accessible to common people at affordable prices.

Today’s Reflection

What if your spiritual maturity is actually standing in the way of your spiritual transformation?

For John Wesley, who spent his life striving to please God through rigorous devotion, that paradox became painfully clear. On May 24, 1738, this Oxford-educated Anglican priest, who had crossed oceans as a missionary, discovered something devastating: religion had become a wall between himself and God.

"But whatever were gains to me I now consider loss for the sake of Christ." Philippians 3:7 (NIV)

When Paul wrote those words, he wasn't repenting of immoral behavior. He was surrendering his spiritual resume. His credentials, once his pride, he now considered worthless compared to knowing Christ. John Wesley faced this same reckoning at Aldersgate. All his fasting, preaching, and missionary labor couldn't produce the one thing he lacked—peace with God.

This is not the story of a sinner finally coming to church. It's the story of a churchman finally collapsing into grace.

Many of us live in this same exhausting contradiction. We lead Bible studies, attend every service, volunteer in multiple ministries, and yet secretly wonder why God still feels distant. We confuse spiritual activity with spiritual intimacy. We've built our identity on what we do for God rather than on what Christ has done for us.

The great deception of religious performance isn't that it makes us immoral. It's that it makes us think we don't need saving.

Wesley himself confessed this dilemma: "I went to America to convert the Indians; but oh, who shall convert me?" His journals reveal a man tormented by the gap between outward precision and inward emptiness. He executed every religious duty with care while his heart remained cold. And he knew it.

How many of us are just as devoted-and just as distant?

We pray, not from delight but from fear. We serve, not from overflow but from obligation. We're afraid to stop, afraid it might reveal just how little we've been trusting in Christ at all.

The problem isn't spiritual disciplines. Prayer, Scripture reading, and service are gifts of grace. But when they become our source of assurance, they stop pointing us to Christ and start replacing Him.

"Not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law," Paul wrote, "but that which is through faith in Christ—the righteousness that comes from God on the basis of faith." Philippians 3:9 (NIV)

Sometimes grace enters not through increased effort, but through collapse. For Wesley, the "heart-warming" moment came as he listened to Luther's preface to Romans. Not a new discipline. Not a new vow. Just a simple, shattering realization: salvation is not earned. It is received.

God's mercy often looks like spiritual exhaustion.

When religious performance can no longer hide our emptiness, we face a turning point. Add more. Or surrender.

Ironically, this surrender is what true maturity looks like. Not knowledge. Not performance. Not perfection. Just the settled confidence that we bring nothing to our salvation but our need.

That realization doesn't end our service. It transforms it. After Aldersgate, Wesley didn't do less. He did more than ever before. But not to win God's approval. He served because he already had it.

"I felt my heart strangely warmed." That wasn't a sentimental moment. It was the day religion died—and resurrection began.

So where are you?

Are you Wesley before Aldersgate, performing every duty while wondering why your soul still feels restless? Or have you come to the liberating truth that spiritual maturity begins not when you master your faith, but when you surrender it?

Maybe today is your Aldersgate moment.

Lay it down. The fear. The pressure. The resume. Let it all fall. Not to abandon your disciplines, but to reclaim their purpose. Not to discard the form, but to revive the heart. Pray the honest prayer: "Lord, convert me from trusting in what I do to resting in what You've done."

Because only when religious self-effort dies can spiritual resurrection begin.

Practical Application

Take an honest inventory of your spiritual practices, asking yourself one penetrating question about each: "Am I doing this to earn God's favor or in response to grace already received?" Choose one area where you've been striving from obligation rather than love and intentionally pause that activity for a short period. During this pause, read Philippians 3:7-9 daily, meditating on the phrase "the surpassing worth of knowing Christ." Keep a journal documenting how this shift from religious performance to grace dependency changes your experience of God's presence and transforms your motivation for spiritual disciplines.

Closing Prayer Father, thank You for the liberating truth that our relationship with You is built not on what we accomplish but on what Christ has accomplished for us. We confess how easily we slip into measuring our spiritual worth by our religious performance rather than resting in Your finished work. Break through the walls of our self-sufficiency and religious pride as You did for Wesley, warming our hearts with the assurance that we are accepted not because of our striving but because of Your Son's sacrifice. Teach us to pursue spiritual disciplines not as attempts to earn Your love but as responses to it. Help us find the courage to release our spiritual credentials and experience the freedom of collapsing into Your grace. In Jesus' name, amen.

Final Thoughts

The most profound spiritual transformation often begins at the precise moment we stop trying to transform ourselves and surrender to the One who alone can resurrect what we cannot revive. True spiritual maturity is recognizing that our greatest qualification for grace is our absolute need for it.

Leave a comment

Also On This Date In History

Author’s Notes

Yesterday I learned something: most of my subscribers aren’t Star Trek fans. Maybe it’s science fiction or television in general? That’s perfectly fine. I know not every historical event will connect with everyone. That particular story held meaning for me, which is ultimately why I chose to write about it.

That said, if you skipped yesterday’s Reflection, I’d encourage you to give it another look. I was hoping for more feedback because I tackled a topic I believe many preachers and churches tend to overlook. The final judgment.

We often grow up hearing that when Christians stand before God, we’ll be greeted with the words, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” And yes, that promise is true for those who are in Christ. But did you know Scripture also teaches that even the saved will have to give an account for their actions, words, and choices? That was the heart of the lesson.

If you missed it, I hope you’ll take a moment to read it. It just might challenge you in a way you didn’t expect.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it.

Share