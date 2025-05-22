THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Kays's avatar
Ron Kays
May 22

Epic reminder that faith is not blind, but trusting. Thx.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Al Knock's avatar
Al Knock
May 23

Thanks Jason, it’s always hard to leave what we know. The devil we know always seems safer than the unknown. Whether spiritual or physical, do we desire most of all to be faithful and free?To live in the now, we must be willing to live on the edge without the safety net of the known.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason A Clark and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture