THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
walk2write's avatar
walk2write
May 20, 2024

Mr. Clark, I really enjoy reading and thinking about your posts throughout the day. You have an excellent concept here. You are investing well the “ten mina” that the Lord has given you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
May 20, 2024

Yes, indeed, we are not in control!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture