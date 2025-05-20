This is the day the first of three tornadoes struck Codell, Kansas, on May 20, 1916, beginning a remarkable sequence of identical calendar date tornado strikes that would continue in 1917 and 1918.

In today's lesson, we explore one of meteorology's most baffling coincidences: a small Kansas town struck by tornadoes on the exact same date for three consecutive years. What does this extraordinary phenomenon reveal about our relationship with uncertainty? How might our illusion of knowing tomorrow actually prevent us from the peace God offers today?

This is not one of the three tornadoes that struck Codell, Kansas.

"Since no one knows the future, who can tell someone else what is to come?" - Ecclesiastes 8:7 (NIV)

This Date in History

The residents of Codell, Kansas, had no way of knowing that spring evening would mark the beginning of a meteorological phenomenon unlike any other in recorded history. The small farming community of fewer than 300 residents had weathered its share of prairie storms before, but as barometric pressure plummeted on May 20, 1916, residents noticed something different in the air. Farmers paused their evening chores, glancing uneasily at the darkening southwestern horizon where ominous clouds gathered with unusual speed and intensity.

Within minutes, the unmistakable roar grew overwhelming as the tornado touched down just outside town limits. The funnel cloud, later estimated to be about 300 yards wide, carved a destructive path toward Codell. Children were rushed to storm cellars while adults frantically secured what property they could before taking shelter themselves. The twister ripped through fields, barns, and outbuildings with terrifying force. When residents emerged from their shelters after the storm passed, they found significant damage to farm structures and crops, though mercifully, no lives were lost.

The 1916 tornado, while destructive, proved relatively moderate compared to what would follow. Town residents spent the summer rebuilding damaged structures and replanting crops, gradually returning to normal life in the small Kansas community. Local newspapers documented the event, but it remained simply another seasonal storm in tornado-prone Kansas. No one could have predicted what would happen exactly one year later.

On May 20, 1917, almost to the hour, another tornado struck Codell. This second storm proved more damaging than the first, destroying several homes in addition to agricultural buildings. As coincidence turned to eerie pattern, residents began to feel a sense of dread about the date. Still, many dismissed it as mere coincidence, a statistical anomaly unlikely to repeat itself a third time.

Their hopes proved tragically optimistic. On May 20, 1918, as the sun set on Codell, Kansas, the most powerful of the three tornadoes descended upon the community. This final storm, estimated as an F4 on today's Enhanced Fujita Scale, devastated the small town. The tornado struck after 10:30 p.m., when many residents were already asleep. It destroyed nearly every building in its path, including the town's school and church. Multiple fatalities were reported, and dozens of residents suffered injuries. Some survivors reported being carried hundreds of feet by the violent winds before being deposited back on the ground.

Weather experts and meteorologists have extensively studied this unique case of identical-date tornadoes. No other documented instance exists where the same small community was struck by tornadoes on the identical calendar date for three consecutive years. The statistical improbability of such an occurrence makes Codell's experience one of the most remarkable weather anomalies in American history.

The pattern ended after 1918, and May 20 passed without tornadoes in subsequent years. However, the psychological impact on the community lingered for generations. Local accounts tell of residents who would leave town or take shelter at the slightest sign of storms approaching on May 20 for decades afterward. The trio of tornadoes fundamentally altered the town's relationship with spring weather and embedded itself deeply in regional folklore.

Today, this extraordinary meteorological coincidence remains one of the most statistically improbable weather events ever recorded. It represents both the random destructive power of nature and the remarkable patterns that sometimes emerge from seeming chaos. While Codell eventually recovered from the physical destruction, the memory of those three consecutive May 20ths continues to fascinate weather historians and stands as a testament to the unpredictability and occasional eerie precision of nature's most violent storms.

A church in Codell was destroyed in the May 20, 1918, tornado.

The high school in Codell was also destroyed in the 1918 tornado.

Historical Context

In early 20th century rural America, tornado forecasting remained in its infancy. Weather prediction relied largely on barometric readings, cloud observations, and the experience of local observers rather than the sophisticated radar and satellite technology available today. The U.S. Weather Bureau, established in 1890, had begun collecting systematic weather data, but had not yet developed reliable tornado warning systems. This left communities like Codell particularly vulnerable to sudden, violent storms.

The central United States, particularly the region known as "Tornado Alley" stretching from Texas through Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, experiences the highest concentration of tornadoes in the world. These violent rotating columns of air can generate winds exceeding 300 miles per hour, capable of lifting houses, tossing vehicles like toys, and devastating entire communities in minutes. Tornadoes form when warm, humid air collides with cold, dry air, creating atmospheric instability that's particularly common in these plains states during spring and early summer. For frontier communities like Codell, tornado preparation became woven into the cultural fabric of everyday life, with storm cellars being standard features of many homes. Despite their destructive power, the highly localized nature of tornadoes means the same exact location rarely experiences direct hits multiple times, making Codell's identical-date sequence truly extraordinary in meteorological history.

Sculpture dedicated to Codell and the three tornadoes.

Did You Know? Given the countless independent variables at play, calculating the odds of three tornadoes striking the same town on the same calendar day in three consecutive years is virtually impossible. Even so, the Codell tornadoes stand as one of the most statistically improbable weather events ever recorded.

While the 1916 and 1917 tornadoes caused primarily property damage, the 1918 tornado killed at least eight people and injured dozens more.

After the third tornado, many residents began referring to May 20 as "Cyclone Day" and would prepare for potential storms weeks in advance, with some families making it a tradition to spend that night in their storm cellars regardless of the forecast.

The Codell school building, completely destroyed in the 1918 tornado, was notable for having been built with an innovative basement designed specifically as a tornado shelter, reflecting the community's growing awareness of severe weather threats.

The 1918 tornado was part of a larger outbreak that affected portions of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas, with Codell experiencing the most severe damage of any single community during that weather event.

Today’s Reflection

On the evening of May 20, 1918, as storm clouds gathered over Codell, Kansas, some residents must have felt a creeping dread. It couldn't happen again, could it? Not three years in a row. Not on the exact same date.

Some likely reassured themselves with rational explanations: Lightning doesn't strike twice, let alone three times. The odds are astronomical. Others may have joked nervously: At least we've had practice rebuilding. A few probably took extra precautions. But how many truly believed another tornado would come? How many could imagine that this third storm would be catastrophic—destroying their town and claiming lives?

We'll never know their private thoughts that evening. But their experience confronts us with a deeper truth: Codell didn't just reveal the unpredictability of weather. It exposed the depth of our self-deception about what we think we know.

"Since no one knows the future, who can tell someone else what is to come?" Ecclesiastes 8:7 (NIV)

These words, penned by the wisest man who ever lived, cut through our illusions. It's not just that we don't know the future. It's that we live, plan, and speak as if we do. We build our expectations on the familiar rhythms of yesterday, assuming they'll stretch safely into tomorrow.

We do this all the time.

We assume our health will hold steady. We expect our careers to unfold according to plan. We believe our relationships will deepen predictably. We make financial decisions based on patterns, projections, and probabilities. Like the townspeople of Codell after the second tornado, we convince ourselves we understand the odds.

And then life interrupts.

The diagnosis comes suddenly. The company lets us go. The relationship unravels. The economy shifts. Or the tornado returns, yet again, on May 20.

That gut-check moment—when your confidence falters, when you realize you've been anchoring your hopes in forecasts you don't actually control—that's where Scripture meets us.

"Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring." Proverbs 27:1 (NIV)

This isn't just ancient caution. It's an invitation to a different kind of living. Not anxious. Not reckless. Just honest. It calls us to live in the freedom of humility, rather than the burden of false certainty.

James puts it even more directly:

"Now listen, you who say, 'Today or tomorrow we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business and make money.' Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow... Instead, you ought to say, 'If it is the Lord's will, we will live and do this or that.'" James 4:13–15 (NIV)

The tornadoes of Codell aren't just a meteorological anomaly. They're a mirror. They reveal how much we crave control and how easily we mistake comfort for certainty.

We don't just want to know what's coming. We want to be right about it. We want the confidence of predictability to bring us peace.

But this craving can become a counterfeit faith. Instead of trusting God, we try to eliminate the need for trust. We look for formulas, signs, and patterns to give us a sense of control.

And when those fail—when the job falls through, the child wanders, the storm comes—we're not just shaken by what happened. We're shaken by what we didn't see coming.

True peace doesn't come from knowing what's next. It comes from knowing whom you follow.

This isn't fatalism. It's the faith-filled humility that says, "I am not in control, but I am not alone." It's the daily discipline of open hands and a surrendered heart.

What would change if we lived this way?

How would our anxieties shrink if we stopped pretending we could outguess tomorrow? How would our priorities shift if we welcomed both possibility and limitation? How would our prayers deepen if we truly believed God sees the road ahead?

Codell couldn't have been predicted. Neither can tomorrow. But we were never called to be forecasters.

We were called to be faithful.

God doesn't ask us to know what's coming. He asks us to trust Him when it does. The storms will come. The question is whether we will meet them with the illusion of control or the reality of faith.

So where are you clinging to false certainty today? What would it look like to release it, and instead rest in the One who already holds what you cannot see?

Practical Application

Take a sheet of paper and draw a line down the middle. On the left side, list three areas where you've been operating with a sense of certainty about the future (career plans, financial security, relationships, health expectations). On the right side, write a simple prayer of surrender for each item, acknowledging your limited vision and affirming your trust in God's perfect knowledge. Keep this paper somewhere visible for a week. When you notice anxiety rising about the unpredictability of life, practice saying aloud, "I don't know what tomorrow holds, but I know who holds tomorrow," then take a deep breath and consciously release your grip on the need for certainty.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, You alone know the number of our days and the path that lies before us. Forgive us for the countless times we've spoken with certainty about a future we cannot see and cannot control. We confess our addiction to predictability and our resistance to living fully surrendered to Your wisdom. Lord, teach us the humility to hold our plans with open hands. When storms come unexpectedly, steady our hearts with the truth that while we may be surprised, You never are. Give us courage to walk by faith when we cannot see the path ahead. Help us find our security not in forecasting tomorrow, but in following You today. In Jesus' name we pray, Amen.

Final Thoughts

Our deepest fear is not that we lack control over our future but that we might have to admit it. Yet in that very admission lies our greatest freedom: when we stop exhausting ourselves predicting what only God can see, we discover the peace of living fully in today while trusting tomorrow to the One who already stands there.

Leave a comment

Author’s Notes

My daughter, who is graduating from both high school and college this month (Associate’s Degree), has a deep fascination with tornadoes. She plans to study meteorology in the fall when she heads to university, with a special focus on tornado research. Her goal is to one day help develop improved prediction models that provide earlier warnings and save lives.

The smile you get when you tell her to open her eyes more. Sigh.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it.

Share