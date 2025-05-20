THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Kuehn's avatar
Kevin Kuehn
May 20

I was a weather forecaster for the US Airforce. That was one of the best time of my life. The forecasting of torandos have changed so much and there is so much more we need to know. Wish your daughter the best. May God walk with her and watch over her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
Kelsey Reed's avatar
Kelsey Reed
May 20

May 20th is my birthday. Thank you for this good challenge to have a sit and think before the Lord today and pray “not my will but yours be done.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason A Clark
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture