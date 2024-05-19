THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
May 19, 2024

Monroe was certainly tame by today's standards. But truly a tragic figure...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ged's avatar
ged
May 21

Beautiful

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture