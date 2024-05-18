THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CriticalThinker's avatar
CriticalThinker
May 19

The Ten Commandments 1923!

https://youtu.be/2uU9qeFFQ90?si=9oRW03mcwBAQ-8hz

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CriticalThinker's avatar
CriticalThinker
May 19

Noah's Ark 1928

https://youtu.be/2guv3X93n7E?si=vkN0-pl3obg6wZju

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jason A. Clark
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture