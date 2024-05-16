This is the day Pharmacist Charles E. Hires presented "Hires Root Beer" at the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1876.

In today's lesson, we will explore the spiritual significance of waiting for God's appointed time through the story of Charles Hires and his root beer creation. How do we remain faithful when divine promises seem delayed? What might God be doing in our seasons of waiting that we can't yet see?

"For the revelation awaits an appointed time; it speaks of the end and will not prove false. Though it linger, wait for it; it will certainly come and will not delay." - Habakkuk 2:3 (NIV)

This Date in History

Charles Hires stood nervously at his exhibition booth, watching as crowds streamed past elaborate displays celebrating the 100th anniversary of American independence. The 25-year-old Philadelphia pharmacist had invested nearly everything he had into this moment, gambling that his homemade herbal beverage could captivate the international audience attending the 1876 Centennial Exposition. What visitors experienced as they sipped his sample was more than just a refreshing drink. It was the culmination of Hires' relentless experimentation, entrepreneurial vision, and unwavering belief in the potential of a simple recipe he'd discovered almost by accident.

Born to a modest Quaker family in rural New Jersey, Hires had begun his career as a pharmacist's apprentice at age 16. His natural curiosity about medicinal herbs and business acumen quickly set him apart. By age 21, he had saved enough to purchase a pharmacy in Philadelphia, where he established himself as a reputable druggist. During a honeymoon trip to New Jersey, Hires encountered a farm wife who served him a distinctively delicious herbal tea. Recognizing its commercial potential, he convinced her to share the recipe, which contained more than sixteen roots, berries, and herbs including sassafras root, wintergreen, and juniper.

Back in Philadelphia, Hires began refining the recipe, originally planning to sell it as a medicinal brew. In his pharmacy laboratory, he experimented with various formulations, eventually creating a concentrated extract that customers could mix with water, sugar, and yeast at home to create a fizzy, refreshing beverage. His early marketing positioned the drink as a healthy alternative to alcohol, aligning with the growing temperance movement, which advocated abstinence from alcoholic beverages. Hires, a devout Quaker and temperance supporter himself, initially called his creation "Hires Herb Tea."

The Centennial Exposition provided the perfect launching platform for Hires' creation. As America's first official World's Fair, the event drew nearly ten million visitors over six months to celebrate the nation's centennial and showcase industrial and cultural achievements. For entrepreneurs like Hires, it represented an unparalleled opportunity to introduce products to a national and international audience. Despite the significant financial risk, Hires secured exhibition space and prepared thousands of samples of his beverage.

The fair proved transformative for both Hires and his product. Following advice from influential acquaintances who suggested that "root beer" would appeal more to the working classes than "herb tea," Hires rebranded his drink shortly before the exposition. This strategic decision paid off spectacularly. Fair attendees enthusiastically received the distinctive beverage, and news of "Hires Root Beer" spread rapidly. While the drink contained no alcohol, its name and carbonation gave it appeal as a tempting alternative to traditional beer while still satisfying temperance pledges.

Following the Exposition's success, Hires aggressively expanded his business. He pioneered innovative marketing techniques, including colorful advertisements in popular magazines and newspapers, free samples, and branded merchandise. In 1884, he made another breakthrough by selling his product as a ready-to-use liquid, eliminating the need for home brewing. By the 1890s, Hires Root Beer had become America's first nationally successful soft drink, predating even Coca-Cola's widespread distribution. Charles Hires' small pharmacy experiment had transformed into a multimillion-dollar enterprise, fundamentally shaping America's beverage industry and establishing the soft drink as a commercial category. What began that pivotal day at the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition ultimately changed not just Hires' fortune but American consumer culture for generations to come.

Historical Context

The 1876 Centennial Exposition where Hires debuted his root beer exemplified America's rapid industrialization following the Civil War. This first official World's Fair on American soil showcased technological innovations like Alexander Graham Bell's telephone and the Remington typewriter, reflecting the nation's transition from agricultural to industrial power. The exposition attracted nearly 10 million visitors during its six-month run, making it an unparalleled marketing opportunity for entrepreneurs and inventors seeking national recognition.

The temperance movement that influenced Hires' marketing approach had gained significant momentum by the 1870s. Organizations like the Woman's Christian Temperance Union, founded in 1873, were growing in political influence, advocating for moderation or complete abstinence from alcohol. This cultural climate created ideal market conditions for alternatives to alcoholic beverages, particularly those that could offer similar social experiences without violating temperance principles.

Did You Know? The sassafras root, a key ingredient in traditional root beer recipes, was banned by the FDA in 1960 for use in commercially mass-produced foods and beverages due to safrole, a compound found to be potentially carcinogenic. Modern root beers use safrole-free sassafras extract or artificial flavoring instead.

Though Hires claimed his root beer could "purify the blood and make the cheeks rosy," some temperance advocates initially opposed his product because the word "beer" in its name might encourage alcohol consumption despite containing no alcohol whatsoever.

Hires' marketing genius extended to creating colorful tin serving trays, posters, and other merchandise that have now become valuable collectors' items, with some rare pieces selling for thousands of dollars at auction.

Before focusing on root beer, Charles Hires had success selling "Hires Cough Remedy," and he used profits from his pharmacy to purchase valuable real estate throughout Philadelphia.

The Hires company was family-owned until 1960, when it was sold to Consolidated Foods Corporation. Ownership changed hands multiple times thereafter, and the brand is now owned by Keurig Dr Pepper.

Today’s Reflection

Hires' pivotal moment at the 1876 Centennial Exposition didn't emerge from luck or instant success. It was the result of tireless effort behind the scenes involving years of trial, error, and steady refinement. What the crowds tasted in his root beer was more than a refreshing drink. They were sipping a vision that had waited patiently for its appointed time.

This verse isn't just poetry. It is a theological anchor for anyone carrying a God-given vision that seems delayed. When the promises of God linger, we are tempted to believe they've been denied. But Scripture reminds us that waiting is not failure. It's formation.

God often plants dreams that take root long before they bear fruit. That lag between revelation and realization is not wasted time. It is the soil of trust. The pressure chamber of faith.

Our culture prizes speed. Fast results, immediate feedback, instant gratification. When our calling doesn't unfold on schedule, doubt seeps in. We ask, Did I mishear God? Was that really His voice?

But consider Joseph. His dreams didn't manifest until thirteen painful years after he first received them. In the meantime, he endured betrayal, slavery, false accusations, and prison. Yet every hardship prepared him. The delays didn't cancel God's plan. They refined the man who would carry it.

"Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him." - James 1:12 (NIV)

When we're stuck in our own "laboratory phase," it's easy to despair. We see others launching, thriving, growing. We feel left behind. But calling is not a competition. And God's timing isn't random, it's precise.

Waiting seasons serve purposes we cannot always see. They build our dependence on God rather than on charisma or cleverness. They forge character that can withstand blessing. They align us with relationships, resources, and circumstances we didn't even know we needed.

And sometimes, they simply teach us to endure. Not with gritted teeth, but with holy expectancy.

"Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up." - Galatians 6:9 (NIV)

Hires could have quit many times. He might have dismissed that odd-tasting herbal tea as a fluke or settled into a safe, respectable pharmacy career. But he kept refining, kept testing, kept showing up at his workbench. And in time, the obscure pharmacist's vision reshaped an entire industry.

So it is with us.

God's promises are never hasty, but they are never hollow. His timing may stretch us, but it never fails. The question is not whether God will fulfill what He's spoken. The question is whether we will keep faith in the in-between.

What dream has God planted in you? What calling seems stalled? Could the silence be sacred space, the delay a divine strategy?

The God who spoke the vision has not forgotten it. Neither should you.

Even now, as you work faithfully in obscurity or face closed doors with open hands, remember this truth: God is preparing something in you that will outlast the wait. His timing is perfect, and His promises are certain.

So keep showing up. Keep tending the vision. Keep trusting the One who gave it.

Breakthrough doesn't always look spectacular at first. But when it comes—at its appointed time—it will be worth every quiet, faithful, unseen moment it took to get there.

Practical Application

Create a "Waiting Wall" in your home or journal where you record God-given dreams, promises, or callings that seem delayed. Next to each entry, write one specific way you can faithfully steward that vision today, even without seeing the full manifestation. This might be developing a skill, building a relationship, or simply documenting small signs of God's faithfulness. Review this wall weekly, not as a reminder of what hasn't happened, but as evidence of God's ongoing work in the waiting. Each time doubt creeps in, add a new action step of faithfulness, transforming passive waiting into active preparation for the appointed time.

Closing Prayer Lord of perfect timing, we praise You for Your faithfulness that never wavers, even when Your promises seem delayed. Thank You for working purposefully in our seasons of waiting, transforming our character and preparing us for what lies ahead. We confess our impatience and our tendency to doubt when things don't unfold according to our timeline. Father, grant us the strength to persevere with joy in seasons of preparation. Help us recognize that waiting is not punishment but formation. Give us wisdom to be faithful with what You've already entrusted to us while we await the fulfillment of greater promises. May we emerge from these seasons not merely with fulfilled visions, but with transformed hearts that trust You more deeply. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Final Thoughts

The space between promise and fulfillment isn't God's oversight but His intentional workshop. In that sacred gap, He's not just preparing your vision for the world; He's preparing you for your vision. Trust the waiting. It's where God does His deepest, most enduring work.