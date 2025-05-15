This is the day McDonald's opened its first restaurant in San Bernardino, California in 1940.

In today's lesson, we will explore how the McDonald brothers' revolutionary restaurant concept reveals a counterintuitive spiritual principle that can transform our relationship with God. What if your greatest spiritual breakthrough doesn't come from adding more disciplines and activities, but from strategic subtraction? Could your busy spiritual life actually be preventing deeper communion with Christ?

McDonald Brother's store in San Bernadino, California.

"Martha, Martha," the Lord answered, "you are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed—or indeed only one. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her." - Luke 10:41-42 (NIV)

This Date in History

Two brothers stood behind their newly installed counter, surveying the sparse menu board advertising just nine items. Richard and Maurice McDonald had already failed at several business ventures, but this time they believed they had found the formula for success. On May 15, 1940, they opened the doors to their new restaurant in San Bernardino, California, a streamlined operation focused exclusively on barbecue food that would eventually transform into something neither brother could have imagined.

Richard "Dick" and Maurice "Mac" McDonald were born to Scottish immigrant parents in New Hampshire. The brothers moved to California during the Great Depression seeking opportunity in the movie industry. When Hollywood dreams didn't materialize, they opened a hot dog stand near a Santa Anita racetrack in 1937, finding modest success catering to racing fans. Building on this experience, they decided to expand to a full restaurant, selecting a location at 14th and E Streets in San Bernardino, a working-class area at the crossroads of several key highways where they believed they could attract steady traffic.

The original McDonald's restaurant bore little resemblance to the fast-food empire it would spawn. It was a typical drive-in of the era, featuring carhops who delivered food to customers waiting in their vehicles. The menu focused primarily on barbecued beef and pork sandwiches, alongside hamburgers and other traditional drive-in fare. The building itself was an octagonal structure with distinctive red and white tiles, a design that would later influence the chain's architecture. This first incarnation operated successfully for nearly a decade before the brothers made a decision that would revolutionize the restaurant industry.

In 1948, the McDonald brothers temporarily closed their thriving business to implement a radically different system. Frustrated by high staff turnover and seeking greater efficiency, they eliminated the carhops and converted to a self-service model. They reduced their menu from 25 items to just 9, focusing on hamburgers, cheeseburgers, french fries, milkshakes, and soft drinks. Most significantly, they applied assembly-line concepts to food preparation, creating specialized stations for each food preparation task. This "Speedee Service System" allowed them to produce hamburgers in just 15 seconds and serve customers in a fraction of the time required by traditional restaurants.

The reimagined restaurant reopened in December 1948, initially confusing customers accustomed to carhop service. However, the brothers' focus on affordable prices, quick service, and consistent quality soon attracted a loyal following, particularly among working families. Their new system allowed them to sell hamburgers for just 15 cents, about half the price charged by competing restaurants. The brothers' innovations caught the attention of restaurant equipment salesman Ray Kroc, who was impressed by their massive milkshake machine orders. Kroc visited the restaurant in 1954, immediately recognizing the concept's enormous potential for nationwide expansion.

The rest, as they say, is history. Ray Kroc became the brothers' franchise agent in 1955, opening his first McDonald's in Des Plaines, Illinois. Tensions soon developed between Kroc and the McDonald brothers over the direction of the business. In 1961, Kroc purchased the entire operation from the brothers for $2.7 million, gaining exclusive rights to the McDonald's name and concept. Under Kroc's aggressive leadership, McDonald's expanded nationally and then globally, transforming from a single family restaurant into one of the world's most recognized brands, serving billions of customers across more than 100 countries.

The humble restaurant that opened on May 15, 1940, gave no indication it would spark a global revolution in how people eat. Yet the McDonald brothers' innovations fundamentally altered the American dining landscape, pioneering concepts that would define the fast-food industry: standardization, efficiency, limited menus, and low prices. Though the original restaurant was demolished in 1972, its legacy lives on in every McDonald's restaurant around the world, each one a testament to how two brothers from New Hampshire permanently changed global food culture.

The McDonald Brothers outside their first store. You can see Bar-B-Q written on the sign to the left.

Historical Context

The United States in 1940 was emerging from the Great Depression while watching war unfold in Europe. Though economic conditions had improved since the darkest days of the 1930s, unemployment still hovered around 15%, and many Americans remained cautious with their spending. The restaurant industry reflected these economic realities, with most establishments either being expensive formal dining venues or simple diners and lunch counters. The concept of "fast food" as we understand it today didn't exist, though cafeterias and automats had introduced some elements of standardized, quick-service dining.

The automobile was reshaping American life and commerce in profound ways. Car ownership had increased dramatically during the 1920s and 1930s, creating new patterns of mobility and consumption. Drive-in restaurants, where carhops would serve customers in their vehicles, were gaining popularity, particularly in California where mild weather made outdoor dining pleasant year-round. This car culture coincided with the development of the U.S. highway system, which was connecting cities and towns in unprecedented ways. San Bernardino, where the McDonald brothers chose to open their restaurant, was strategically located along Route 66, already an important artery for travelers and truckers moving between Chicago and Los Angeles.

The price board hangs inside the McDonald's USA First Store Museum.

Did You Know? When the McDonald brothers introduced their "Speedee Service System" in 1948, they hired the first crew through newspaper ads specifying "male only," as they believed women would distract their young male workers and slow down operations.

Before opening their restaurant, the McDonald brothers worked together in Hollywood as set movers for Columbia Movie Studios, but became disillusioned with the film industry after several years of not advancing beyond entry-level positions.

The McDonald brothers' revolutionary restaurant system was so efficient that they could produce an entire hamburger in just 15 seconds during peak operations, compared to the standard 30 minutes customers typically waited at traditional drive-ins.

Ray Kroc, who eventually purchased McDonald's from the brothers, was initially just a milkshake machine salesman who became curious when the brothers ordered eight of his Multimixers, which could make 48 milkshakes simultaneously.

The McDonald brothers actually rejected many of Ray Kroc's expansion ideas that later became hallmarks of the chain, including indoor seating, a wider menu, and aggressive franchising, preferring to maintain tight control over a small number of restaurants.

Today’s Reflection

Two brothers stood behind a newly designed counter, studying their simplified menu of just nine items. The McDonald brothers had reimagined their restaurant, eliminating three-quarters of the dishes they once served and removing carhop service altogether. This radical move in 1948—cutting what was working to focus on what could work better—turned a single burger stand into one of the world's most recognizable brands. Their success hinged on something most people resist: elimination for the sake of greater effectiveness.

Jesus identified the same principle when He gently corrected a woman whose service had become a source of strain: "Martha, Martha," the Lord answered, "you are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed—or indeed only one. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her." Luke 10:41–42 (NIV)

Martha's dilemma mirrors what many Christians experience today. Like her, we often find ourselves spread thin across well-intentioned spiritual pursuits—prayer routines, reading plans, small groups, service projects, ministry roles. Each activity is good in itself. But the sheer volume can shift us from devotion to distraction. We end up spiritually busy, but spiritually unfocused.

This is why the McDonald brothers' story resonates. Their original model wasn't broken. It was profitable and popular. But they recognized that keeping everything meant diluting their true potential. Streamlining their menu didn't make them smaller—it made them scalable. In a similar way, our spiritual lives don't grow deeper through endless additions. They grow deeper through strategic subtraction.

Scripture repeatedly warns against divided focus. "Better one handful with tranquility than two handfuls with toil and chasing after the wind." Ecclesiastes 4:6 (NIV) This is not a condemnation of effort, but a call to discernment. Not everything worth doing is worth doing now.

The Apostle Paul grasped this. Though steeped in theology and tradition, he said, "For I resolved to know nothing while I was with you except Jesus Christ and him crucified." 1 Corinthians 2:2 (NIV) This wasn't ignorance. It was clarity. Paul understood that the heart of the gospel must remain central—or else everything else becomes noise.

So what might spiritual simplification look like in practice?

It might mean pausing one of your Bible studies to spend more time meditating on a single passage. It might mean stepping back from multiple ministry roles to invest more fully in just one. It might involve reading fewer devotional books so you can spend unhurried time in Scripture itself. These are not retreats from faith. They are returns to its core.

This path takes courage. Churches often reward visibility. We praise the busy and applaud the involved. Choosing to do less may be misread as apathy or regression. But Jesus often withdrew from crowds. His power flowed from communion, not from constant motion.

The invitation is not inactivity. It is intentionality.

Not everything good is essential. Not everything essential is urgent. And not everything urgent is from God.

So we learn from Mary, who set aside even the good to sit at Jesus' feet. We learn from Paul, who narrowed his message to one redeeming truth. And surprisingly, we even learn from two burger shop owners who changed the world—not by adding more, but by choosing less.

What would happen if you dared to simplify?

What if your spiritual life became less about managing activity and more about pursuing the One who matters most?

You might just discover that your deepest growth—and your greatest impact—begins with subtraction.

Practical Application

Conduct a spiritual activity audit this week by listing all your current religious practices and commitments. Next to each item, honestly note whether it primarily increases your communion with Christ or merely adds to your religious busyness. Choose one good but non-essential activity to temporarily pause, and use that reclaimed time for focused attention on what truly deepens your relationship with Jesus. After two weeks, evaluate whether this strategic subtraction has created more space for spiritual depth. Remember that this isn't about doing nothing, but about doing fewer things with greater devotion, following Mary's example of choosing "what is better."

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, thank You for the gentle reminder that our relationship with You flourishes not in busyness but in focused devotion. We confess how easily we become like Martha, worried and upset about many things while missing what matters most. Grant us wisdom to discern the essential from the merely good, and courage to simplify our lives for greater spiritual impact. Help us set aside distractions, even worthwhile ones, that keep us from sitting at Your feet. May we find the freedom that comes through focused devotion rather than scattered service. Let us experience the power of doing less so that we might know You more. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

The spiritual disciplines that transform us are not always found in addition, but in subtraction. When we dare to eliminate even good things to make space for deeper communion with God, we discover a paradoxical truth: our capacity to receive His presence expands in the emptiness we create. In the quiet spaces where we've removed hurry, in the margin where we've eliminated distraction, we often find the God who has been waiting for our undivided attention all along.

Leave a comment

THIS IS THE DAY Last Year

This devotional is free to read. You can support this publication by becoming a subscriber, upgrading to paid subscriber status, liking (❤️) this post, commenting, and/or sharing this post with anyone who might enjoy it. You can also make a ONE-TIME DONATION in any amount. Thank you for your support!

Share