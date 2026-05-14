This is the day Gail Borden applied to patent his process for condensing milk, a development that helped transform food preservation, in 1853.

In today's lesson, we will look at the story of Gail Borden, a bankrupt inventor who filed a patent in 1853 for a process that would eventually reshape how Americans preserved and consumed milk. But Borden didn't just patent a product. He patented a method. What does it mean when the thing that makes something trustworthy is the part no one can see? And how does that distinction change the way we evaluate what's forming beneath the surface of our own lives?

Gail Borden

"For the Lord gives wisdom; from his mouth come knowledge and understanding" - Proverbs 2:6 (NIV)

This Date in History

Gail Borden lifted a spoonful of thick, pale liquid from the copper vacuum pan and let it cool against his lip. It did not taste scorched. It did not smell sour. After months of failed batches, curdled messes, and burned residue scraped from the bottom of the vessel, the 51-year-old inventor had reached the edge of something that might finally hold together.

Borden was born in Norwich, New York, in 1801 and spent most of his adult life moving across the American frontier. His family relocated to Indiana when he was a teenager. By his twenties, he had gone south to Mississippi, where he taught school and worked as a land surveyor. In 1829, he settled in Texas, then still part of Mexico. Over the next decade, he threw himself into the young republic’s civic life with a restless energy that never quite attached itself to one career. He co-plotted the cities of Houston and Galveston. He helped launch the Telegraph and Texas Register, one of the first newspapers in Texas, which published the earliest known list of those killed at the Alamo. Some historians credit him with writing the famous headline “Remember the Alamo,” though the claim remains disputed.

By the 1840s, Borden had turned from journalism and surveying to invention. His obsession was food preservation. He developed a product he called the “meat biscuit,” a dense cracker made by boiling beef into a concentrated extract and kneading it with flour. The idea was to create a lightweight, imperishable food for soldiers, sailors, and travelers. The biscuit earned him a gold medal at London’s Great Exhibition in 1851, where the chairman of the jurors praised it as one of the most important discoveries of the age. Commercial reality told a different story. The U.S. Army tested the meat biscuit and found it unpalatable. Soldiers complained of nausea, headaches, and weakness. Borden had poured much of his own money into manufacturing. By 1852, he was bankrupt.

During his return voyage from London in 1851, disease reportedly infected cows kept on board to supply fresh milk to passengers. The cows died. So did several children who had consumed the milk. The experience redirected Borden’s attention from meat to milk. Contaminated milk was killing people across America, and no reliable method existed to preserve it safely for long-distance shipment. In New York City, the crisis was especially severe. Distillery owners fed cows the leftover mash from whiskey production, then sold the resulting thin, bacteria-laden product to unsuspecting families. The New York Times would later estimate that 8,000 infants a year were dying from this so-called “swill milk,” a bluish liquid that dealers often disguised with chalk or plaster for color, flour or starch for body, and other additives to help it pass as ordinary milk.

Borden remembered something he had observed among the Shakers, a Christian communal society known for cleanliness, order, and careful food preservation. They had used vacuum pans to condense fruit juice, removing water at lower temperatures without scorching it. Borden adapted the same principle to milk. By heating fresh milk inside a sealed vacuum pan, he could evaporate much of the water while keeping the liquid from the higher heat that ruined earlier attempts. He also believed that limiting the milk’s exposure to air helped prevent early decomposition. The result was concentrated milk that could be preserved and transported more safely than ordinary fresh milk, which spoiled quickly in an age before refrigeration.

On May 14, 1853, Borden filed his patent application for the production of commercial condensed milk. The Patent Office did not grant it quickly. Earlier inventors had already tried concentrating milk by evaporation and preserving it with sugar, so Borden had to defend what made his process different. His claim was not that he had invented sweetened milk. It was that he could concentrate milk in a partial vacuum, without scorching it and without exposing it unnecessarily to the air. In August 1856, after years of refinement and resistance, the patent was finally granted: U.S. Patent No. 15,553, “Improvement in Concentration of Milk.”

That distinction matters because “condensed milk” did not always mean exactly what later shoppers meant by the phrase. Borden’s patent protected the vacuum-condensing process, but the canned product that reached the public and eventually became famous was sweetened condensed milk. Sugar was not added because Americans had suddenly decided milk should be candy-thick. It was practical. Mixed into the concentrated milk, it helped inhibit spoilage, improved the taste, added calories, and made the product useful as a ration, a cooking ingredient, and a substitute when fresh milk could not be trusted. Evaporated milk, the unsweetened canned milk familiar to later generations, came afterward. It depended on sterilization rather than sugar for preservation, which is why the two products looked similar on the shelf but worked differently in the can.

Even with the patent in hand, failure followed him. His first condensery, built in Wolcottville, Connecticut, with investors Thomas Green and James Bridge, shut down within a year. A second plant in nearby Burrville struggled too, hurt in part by the Panic of 1857. Borden’s fortunes changed only when he met Jeremiah Milbank, a New York financier, reportedly on a train. Milbank believed in the product. Together they formed the New York Condensed Milk Company in 1858. That same year, Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper published a devastating exposé of the swill milk trade, and Borden’s condensed product looked less like a curiosity and more like an answer to a public danger people could no longer ignore.

When the Civil War began in 1861, demand rose sharply as Union officers bought condensed milk for soldiers in the field. Borden expanded rapidly, opening new plants across New York and Illinois and licensing production to other manufacturers. He required supplying farmers to wash udders before milking, keep barns swept clean, and scald their strainers every morning and night. These sanitation standards, imposed decades before government regulation caught up, helped raise expectations for dairy cleanliness. To distinguish his own product from that of his licensees, Borden later branded it as Eagle Brand, a name that survives today.

Borden died in Texas in 1874, but the company he built kept growing. It added processed milk in 1875 and pioneered the use of glass milk bottles in 1885. Evaporated milk followed in 1892, after later innovators developed reliable ways to preserve unsweetened condensed milk through sterilization. By the 1920s, the company had acquired more than 200 dairy operations and become the largest distributor of fluid milk in the United States. In 1936, a cartoon cow named Elsie debuted as the company’s mascot. Within a few years, surveys found that nearly all Americans recognized her. Her fictional husband, Elmer the Bull, later became associated with the company’s adhesive products and eventually gave his name to Elmer’s Glue. What began with a failed inventor and a copper vacuum pan had grown into one of the most recognized brands in American consumer history.

The Borden Condensery, located in Walden, New York, was built in 1884. Photographed in the 1890s.

Postcard from 1897.

Historical Context

The 1850s were a decade of rapid industrial and territorial expansion across the Western world. In the United States, the railroad network more than tripled during the decade, connecting cities to distant agricultural regions but also exposing the limits of food distribution. Perishable goods, especially milk, could not survive long rail journeys in an era without mechanical refrigeration. Across the Atlantic, the Great Exhibition of 1851 had signaled a new faith in technology’s power to solve practical human problems, drawing inventors and industrialists from dozens of nations to London’s Crystal Palace. France and Britain were modernizing their armies and navies with an eye toward the Crimean War, which began in 1853, and military planners on both sides of the Atlantic were searching for portable, shelf-stable provisions that could feed soldiers far from supply lines. The pressure to preserve food reliably was not merely commercial; it was strategic.

American cities in the 1850s were growing faster than their public health systems could manage. New York’s population had surged past half a million, and the infrastructure for inspecting food, regulating dairies, and protecting consumers did not yet exist in any meaningful form. Germ theory had not gained broad scientific acceptance; Louis Pasteur’s landmark experiments connecting microorganisms to spoilage and disease were still years away. Most Americans understood food contamination only through its visible effects, not its causes, and had little ability to distinguish safe milk from dangerous milk at the point of sale. The absence of regulatory authority left consumers vulnerable to adulteration by unscrupulous dealers, while reformers like Robert Hartley, who had warned about tainted milk since the 1840s, struggled to gain traction against politically connected distillery interests.

Today’s Reflection

When Gail Borden got his patent it wasn’t for a product. It was for a process. That distinction, easy to overlook in a story about canned milk, is where the real significance lives. His competitors had tried to preserve milk too, with varying levels of success. What Borden claimed was different was the method itself: concentrating milk in a partial vacuum, at lower heat, with limited exposure to air. The finished product looked similar to what others had attempted. But the process that formed it was different in ways that couldn’t be seen from the outside. And the process was what made it trustworthy.

We tend to evaluate things by their visible results. A ministry grows. A career advances. A family looks stable. A voice sounds confident. A reputation holds together under public scrutiny. These outcomes are real and they matter. But they don’t tell us what we most need to know. Two things can look nearly identical on the surface while being preserved by entirely different principles underneath. One may be sustained by truth, discipline, humility, and grace. Another may be held together by pressure, image management, fear of exposure, or sheer momentum. From the outside, the difference may not be obvious. From the inside, it’s everything.

Proverbs tells us where to begin looking.

“For the Lord gives wisdom; from his mouth come knowledge and understanding.” Proverbs 2:6 (NIV)

The verse doesn’t say wisdom comes from observation alone, or from experience, or from being clever enough to notice what others miss. It says wisdom comes from God. It comes from his mouth. That means discernment, the ability to see beneath visible outcomes and recognize what’s really forming them, is a gift rather than a personality trait reserved for suspicious minds. And like most gifts from God, it isn’t given to make us cynical. It’s given to make us faithful.

The Borden story gives us a concrete way to think about hidden formation. Borden’s vacuum process worked because it protected the milk from two things: excessive heat and unnecessary exposure. The milk didn’t spoil because conditions were carefully controlled during the hidden stage of formation, long before anyone opened the can. There’s a spiritual parallel worth noticing. Many of the things that go wrong in a Christian’s life don’t go wrong at the point of public failure. They go wrong earlier, in the hidden conditions where character and conviction are being formed. Too much heat, meaning pressure, ambition, hurry, or the need to prove something, can scorch something that might have been good. Too much exposure, meaning premature visibility, unguarded access, or accountability that monitors appearances but never reaches the heart, can introduce corruption long before the results become visible.

The writer of Proverbs understood this. “It is the glory of God to conceal a matter; to search out a matter is the glory of kings” (Proverbs 25:2, NIV).

God hides things because some realities can only be understood by those willing to seek with patience, humility, and reverence. The glory of searching out a concealed matter belongs to those who take the time, who resist the impulse to evaluate everything by what’s immediately visible, who ask what process is forming the thing they’re looking at.

That kind of discernment doesn’t come naturally to most of us. We’re drawn to outcomes. We celebrate growth, productivity, confidence, influence, and visible fruit because those things are easy to measure and satisfying to affirm. The deeper question a Christian can ask about any endeavor, relationship, spiritual habit, or public voice is: “What is forming it in the hidden places?” A church can grow for reasons that have little to do with faithfulness. A reputation can hold together long after integrity has quietly dissolved. A conviction can sound firm while the process sustaining it has been compromised for years.

Wisdom, the kind Proverbs 2:6 describes, trains us to receive visible good with gratitude while still remembering that what’s visible is never the whole story. The most important thing about a life, a ministry, a calling, or a conviction may be the part others cannot yet observe or praise. It may be the unseen process by which God is preserving and strengthening it, or allowing it to be tested.

That is mercy too. God often begins preserving what is unseen before anything visible appears strong.

The Christian who wants to be faithful over time will eventually have to ask: what process is preserving me?

Practical Application

This week, choose one area of your life that others would call "working," whether that's a role you hold, a habit you maintain, a relationship you invest in, or a commitment you've kept. Instead of evaluating it by its visible results, spend time examining the process beneath it. Ask yourself what is actually sustaining it: Is it being formed by prayer, honesty, patience, and dependence on God? Or is it running on willpower, routine, appearance, or avoidance of hard questions? Write down what you find. Don't fix anything yet. Just notice. Wisdom begins with seeing what's really there, not with rushing to improve what's on the surface.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we are drawn to what is visible, measurable, and immediately impressive. We often evaluate ourselves and others by outcomes rather than by the hidden processes that form them. Forgive us for mistaking appearance for faithfulness and momentum for maturity. Give us the wisdom that comes from your mouth alone. Teach us to value what you are forming in us beneath the surface, even when no one else can see it. Guard us from excessive heat that scorches what is good and from careless exposure that corrupts what is growing. Help us to trust that your hidden work in us is real, even when visible fruit has not yet appeared. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Discernment is not the habit of doubting everything that looks successful. It is the discipline of asking what process is forming the things we see. Visible fruit matters, but it is never the whole story. A life, a ministry, a conviction, or a calling can appear strong while the hidden conditions sustaining it are either healthy or quietly deteriorating. God gives wisdom not to make us suspicious but to make us faithful, able to see beneath outcomes and recognize what is truly being preserved. The question worth carrying into every season is not whether something appears to be working, but whether it is being formed by truth, humility, and grace in the places no one can observe. What is hidden often determines what will last.

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Author’s Notes

If you’ve spent much time in church or on the internet, you have probably heard an explanation for what Jesus is really saying in Matthew 19:22-24.

When Jesus said it was easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God, the story goes, He wasn’t talking about an actual needle. He was referring to a small gate in the wall of Jerusalem, sometimes called the Eye of the Needle, that was so narrow a camel could only pass through if it knelt down and had its cargo removed. The lesson, in this telling, is that rich people can enter the kingdom if they humble themselves and unload their baggage. It’s hard. But it can be done.

The explanation has been repeated in sermons, Bible studies, and online posts so many times that most people assume it must be true.

But it almost certainly isn’t.

One of the most read and more shared articles from either of my newsletters explains more: The Camel and the Needle: Why the Famous “Needle Gate” Explanation is Probably Wrong.

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