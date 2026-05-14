THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Chuck Kendrick's avatar
Chuck Kendrick
1d

You certainly made this story (fascinating in itself) very applicable. I appreciated your challenge for me in the closing sections. Retired and now taking up poetry seriously, there are plenty of ways I could sabotage myself with short cuts. (All of them inciting given my age.) Your comments on attention to the process were very valuable and spot on. Thank you.

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Stephanie Loomis's avatar
Stephanie Loomis
1d

Excellent metaphor!

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