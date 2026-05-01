This is the day Great Britain issued the Penny Black, the world's first adhesive postage stamp, in 1840.

In today's lesson, we will explore the story of the Penny Black, the world's first postage stamp, and the broken system it was designed to replace. Before 1840, receiving a letter in Britain meant being asked to pay for it at the door. What happens when the people who need truth most are the ones least able to bear its cost? And what does the gospel say about who should carry that weight?

"The righteous care about justice for the poor, but the wicked have no such concern." - Proverbs 29:7 (NIV)

This Date in History

The postal clerk opened the package and saw them for the first time: rows of small black stamps, each bearing the profile of a young Queen Victoria, printed 240 to a sheet. He reached for scissors. The first ones had no perforations. He would have to cut them apart by hand. In just five days, these tiny squares of gummed paper would go on sale for a penny each, and nothing about his job would ever be the same.

Before 1840, sending a letter in Britain was an expensive and bewildering ordeal. Postage was calculated by the number of sheets a letter contained and the distance it traveled. A single-sheet letter sent from London to Edinburgh could cost over a shilling, roughly a day’s wage for a laborer. The recipient, not the sender, was expected to pay upon delivery. Refusals were common. People who could not afford the charges simply turned the postman away, and the Post Office absorbed the loss. To save money, correspondents developed elaborate workarounds. Cross-writing, the practice of filling a page and then turning it sideways to write over the same lines at a right angle, became standard. Others encoded messages on the outside of folded letters so the recipient could read them without accepting delivery.

The system also allowed members of Parliament and other officials to send mail for free under a privilege called franking. This exemption was widely abused. By the 1830s, fraud and lost revenue had become serious institutional problems. Businesses found the postal rates stifling, and ordinary citizens were largely shut out of written communication altogether.

Rowland Hill, a former schoolmaster from Kidderminster with wide-ranging interests in education, mathematics, and social reform, turned his attention to the Post Office in 1835. His analysis revealed a counterintuitive fact: the actual cost of transporting a letter was negligible. Nearly all the expense came from the labor-intensive process of calculating variable rates, collecting payment on delivery, and handling refusals.

Hill argued that a flat, prepaid rate of one penny for letters up to half an ounce, regardless of distance, would simplify operations so dramatically that the resulting surge in volume would more than compensate for the lower price. Prepayment was the key. If the sender paid before the letter entered the system, the postman no longer had to collect at the door, and the Post Office no longer had to carry letters that might be refused at the end of the journey.

In 1837, Hill published his findings in a pamphlet titled Post Office Reform: Its Importance and Practicability. The document was initially circulated privately and marked “Confidential.” It proposed not only uniform penny postage but also a method of prepayment: a bit of paper just large enough to bear the stamp, and covered at the back with a glutinous wash.

The idea drew fierce opposition from entrenched postal officials, including the powerful Secretary of the Post Office, Colonel William Maberly, who dismissed Hill’s proposals as reckless. But a coalition of merchants, bankers, and reform-minded politicians rallied behind the plan. A parliamentary select committee endorsed the concept, and the Penny Postage Act became law in August 1839.

Hill was appointed to the Treasury to oversee implementation. A public competition invited proposals for the stamp’s design, attracting some 2,600 entries. None proved satisfactory. The final design used an engraved profile of Queen Victoria based on a medal struck in 1837, chosen in part because the Queen’s likeness would be exceptionally difficult to forge. The stamps were printed in sheets of 240 by Perkins Bacon, a security printing firm. Small letters in the lower corners indicated each stamp’s position on the sheet, an early anti-counterfeiting measure.

Postal rates had already been reduced to a uniform fourpence in December 1839, then dropped to one penny on January 10, 1840. The volume of mail surged immediately, even before the stamps themselves were available. When the Penny Black reached post offices on May 1, 1840, with official use beginning May 6, it completed the transformation Hill had envisioned. In 1839, the British postal system had handled roughly 76 million letters. By 1840, that number more than doubled to 169 million. By 1850, it had climbed to nearly 350 million.

The stamp was not the only prepaid experiment introduced that spring. The Post Office also issued illustrated envelopes and letter sheets designed by William Mulready, but the public mocked their crowded allegorical artwork almost immediately. The envelopes became a target for parody, and the plain little stamp soon proved to be the better idea.

The Penny Black itself lasted less than a year. Its dark color made the red cancellation ink difficult to see, and resourceful users found ways to wash off the ink and reuse stamps. In February 1841, the Treasury replaced it with the Penny Red and switched to black cancellation ink. But the brief life of the stamp mattered far less than the principle it established.

Within a decade, countries across Europe and the Americas had adopted their own versions of prepaid postage. Hill, dismissed from his Treasury post in 1842 after a change in government, eventually returned to the Post Office in 1854 and received a knighthood in 1860. What began as a small, gummed square of paper had made distance cheaper, communication ordinary, and the act of sending a letter something almost anyone could afford.

The first known piece of mail sent using a prepaid stamp. Dated May 2, 1840, the letter’s original recipient was William Blenkinsop Jr., the 35-year-old manager of a Victorian iron works in Bedlington, a town in the north of England.

Historical Context

By 1840, Britain was three years into the Victorian era and at the peak of the first Industrial Revolution. Railways had expanded to nearly 2,000 miles of track, steam engines generated more horsepower than the rest of Europe combined, and the nation’s factories were producing goods at a pace no other country could match. This economic transformation placed enormous pressure on institutions that had not kept up. The postal system, largely unchanged since the seventeenth century, was one of them. Businesses needed fast, affordable communication to coordinate supply chains that now stretched across an industrialized landscape. At the same time, a rising Chartist movement was demanding democratic reforms, and Parliament had already begun responding to public pressure with measures like the Reform Act of 1832 and the abolition of slavery in 1833. Institutional modernization was not a theory in 1840; it was a political necessity.

The demand for cheap postage also coincided with a sharp rise in literacy. By 1840, roughly two-thirds of men and half of women in England could read and write, aided by Sunday schools, church-sponsored education, and a growing commercial press. Stamp duties on newspapers had been reduced in 1836, and the cost of books was falling as steam-powered printing presses made mass production possible. Steel-nibbed pens, cheaply manufactured for the first time in the 1830s, replaced expensive quills and made writing accessible to working-class households. A growing share of the population could compose and read letters but could not afford to send them. The gap between rising literacy and prohibitive postal rates created the conditions that made Hill’s reform not only plausible but urgent.

After receiving the letter, Blenkinsop Jr. turned the envelope inside out and refashioned it as a “Mulready.”

Both sides of the envelope still bear the stamped dates on which they were sent, the first on May 2, 1840 and the second on May 4, two days before the official start date of the Penny Black.

Today’s Reflection

Before 1840, receiving a letter in Britain required a decision most people today would find strange. The postman arrived at the door, stated the charge, and waited. The recipient either paid or refused. For the poor, this meant that a letter could carry exactly the news they most needed, a word from a distant relative, a warning, a job offer, a reconciliation, and they might still have to turn it away. The message was not unwelcome. But the cost of receiving it might simply be too high.

That image reflects something important about the way people respond to truth. We tend to assume that when someone refuses correction, resists the gospel, avoids repentance, or rejects a moral claim, the refusal tells us everything we need to know. They’re stubborn. They’re proud. They don’t care. And sometimes that’s accurate. Scripture does speak plainly about hardened hearts and the suppression of truth. But the refused letter illustrates a different and more common dynamic: the person standing at the door may recognize the value of what’s being offered and still be unable to bear what accepting it would cost.

Think about what it means to receive a truth that rearranges your past. If this is true, then I was wrong. If this is true, then I helped something harmful happen. If this is true, then the people I trusted most were mistaken, and I followed them willingly. Receiving that kind of truth is not like updating an opinion. It’s like watching the floor give way beneath a room you’ve been living in for years. Often, people in such a position aren’t refusing that truth simply because they’re stupid or wicked. They’re refusing it because they have no idea how to survive what it would mean.

Proverbs draws a sharp line: “The righteous care about justice for the poor, but the wicked have no such concern.” Proverbs 29:7 (NIV)

This verse is first and plainly about economic poverty, and we shouldn’t rush past that. The righteous recognize when people lack the resources necessary to receive what justice requires. But the moral logic of the proverb also teaches us something about righteousness itself: righteousness notices need. It pays attention to what a person cannot access, cannot bear, or cannot obtain without help. In the economy of truth, there are people who are poor in a similar way. They may not have the emotional, relational, or psychological resources to absorb what truth would cost them all at once. The righteous person notices that poverty. The wicked person doesn’t bother.

That distinction matters for how Christians carry truth into the world. It’s possible to speak accurately and still speak carelessly. It’s possible to be theologically correct and pastorally negligent. If we announce the truth without recognizing the weight it places on the person hearing it, we are like the old postal system: delivering a needed message while leaving the recipient to bear its cost at the moment of greatest vulnerability. The message may be genuine. The delivery may be crushing.

None of this means truth should be softened or withheld. Jesus spoke hard truths to powerful people and gentle truths to broken ones. He never adjusted the content of what was true, but he consistently attended to the condition of the person receiving it. When he spoke to the woman at the well in John 4, he named her history without condemning her. When he stood before the rich young ruler, he named the cost without chasing after him. He understood that truth without mercy feels like a sentence, and mercy without truth offers nothing worth receiving.

James puts this in practical terms:

“Suppose a brother or a sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to them, ‘Go in peace; keep warm and well fed,’ but does nothing about their physical needs, what good is it?” James 2:15-16 (NIV)

The application to truth-telling is direct. You can hand someone a correct theological statement the way you can tell a hungry person to stay warm. If you’ve done nothing to address the burden they’re already carrying, your words may be true and still be useless. Worse, they may confirm what the person already fears: that truth exists to expose them, not to heal them.

The Penny Black solved a structural injustice in communication. It moved the cost of delivery from the recipient to the sender. The person who wanted to reach someone else had to bear the price. The gospel operates on the same principle, but at an infinitely greater scale. Christ bore the cost that sinners could not pay. He did not make guilt imaginary or sin harmless. He made confession survivable. He made repentance something a person could walk through and come out alive on the other side.

Christians who care about justice for the poor, in every sense of that word, will think carefully about how they deliver truth to people who are already struggling under the weight of what truth might mean. That is not weakness. It is the very shape of the gospel they claim to believe.

Practical Application

This week, identify one truth you believe someone in your life needs to hear but has resisted. Before you speak it again, stop and write down what accepting that truth would cost them. Not what it would cost you for them to hear it, but what it would cost them to receive it. Consider what they would have to grieve, confess, release, or rebuild. Let that list sit in front of you before you decide how, when, or whether to say it again. The goal is not silence. The goal is to let your awareness of their burden shape the way you carry the truth to them.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we have sometimes spoken truth without considering the weight it carries for the one who hears it. We have been quick to correct and slow to notice the cost of correction. Forgive us for treating honesty as an act of delivery rather than an act of love. Teach us to see the poverty that hides behind closed doors and refused words, the grief, the shame, the fear of what truth would require. Give us the patience to carry your truth the way Christ carried it: without compromise, but also without cruelty. Help us to trust that your grace is strong enough to make even the hardest truths survivable for those who receive them. In Jesus' name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Truth is not weakened by being carried with care. It is weakened when it is thrown at people who have no way to hold it. The difference between conviction and condemnation is not the content of what is said but the presence or absence of grace in how it arrives. God does not soften the truth to protect us from its weight. He strengthens us to bear it. And he asks us to do the same for others: not to hide what is real, but to bring it close enough that the person receiving it can see the mercy standing behind it. That is the work of righteousness. It notices need. It bears cost. It refuses to let truth travel alone.

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Author’s Notes

I’ve missed a couple of target dates for After the Goodbye. Getting it to press has been more challenging than anticipated. Whether that delay is on me or part of God’s timing remains to be seen. But I do feel confident, God willing, that it will be out next week.

If you have a chance this week, I’d be grateful for a prayer or two. I truly believe this book can help people, and I hope it finds the readers who need it.

As always, thank you for your support.

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