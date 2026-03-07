This is the day Thomas Aquinas, the Dominican friar whose theological writings would shape Western Christianity for centuries, died in 1274.

In today's lesson, we will explore the life and method of Thomas Aquinas, the thirteenth-century Dominican friar who argued for the existence of God not by opening a Bible but by observing the world around him. His approach raises a question that still presses on thoughtful believers today: if God created both the human mind and the natural world, what happens when we take both seriously at the same time? What does it mean for your faith when you realize that the world you move through every day was never spiritually silent to begin with?

Saint Thomas Aquinas. Panel from a 15th-century altarpiece by Carlo Crivelli.

"Yet he has not left himself without testimony: He has shown kindness by giving you rain from heaven and crops in their seasons; he provides you with plenty of food and fills your hearts with joy." - Acts 14:17 (NIV)

This Date in History

Reginald of Piperno knew something was wrong. For years he had struggled to keep up with Thomas Aquinas, who dictated theology so quickly that scribes sometimes worked in shifts just to record his thoughts. But after celebrating Mass one morning in December 1273, Aquinas refused to continue. When Reginald pressed him, Aquinas answered simply: everything he had written seemed like straw compared to what he had seen. From that day forward, he never returned to the work.

Long before that morning, Thomas Aquinas had been set on an unusual course. Born around 1225 into a noble Italian family in the town of Aquino, he was sent as a boy to the Benedictine abbey at Monte Cassino, where his family expected him to rise through the church’s institutional ranks. Instead, he chose a different path and joined the newly formed Dominican Order, a decision that shocked his powerful relatives.

His family opposed the move so strongly that his brothers intercepted him during his travels and held him at the family castle for nearly a year, hoping the confinement would force him to abandon the Dominicans. The plan failed. When he was finally released, Aquinas returned to the order and continued the life he had chosen.

He eventually made his way to the University of Paris, one of the most important centers of learning in medieval Europe, where he studied under Albertus Magnus, among the most respected scholars of the age. There Aquinas encountered a European intellectual world wrestling with the return of Aristotle. Ancient Greek philosophy, largely absent from Western scholarship for centuries, had begun returning to European universities through Arabic and Latin translations circulating in Spain and across the Mediterranean world. Aristotle’s logical method and careful analysis of the natural world were reshaping academic thought, and many church leaders viewed the pagan philosopher with suspicion. His approach to understanding nature seemed to operate without reference to Scripture or divine revelation.

Aquinas did not share that alarm. He believed that truth could not ultimately contradict truth. If God created both the human mind and the world the mind observes, then honest reasoning about that world should point toward the same God revealed in Scripture. A person could look at the motion of the universe and reason toward a first mover. The existence of contingent things pointed toward a necessary being that depended on nothing else for existence. The order visible in creation suggested a guiding intelligence.

Aquinas organized these lines of reasoning into what later became known as the Five Ways. They were not intended to replace faith, but to demonstrate that belief in God was not the enemy of careful thinking. Reason could take a person part of the way. Revelation would have to take them the rest.

These ideas formed only part of a much larger intellectual project. Aquinas spent years composing the Summa Theologica, a sweeping work that organized Christian theology into a clear, systematic structure. He wrote in the style of the medieval universities, presenting questions, objections, responses, and conclusions, carefully guiding readers through complex theological arguments. The work examined subjects ranging from the nature of God and creation to morality, law, Christ, and salvation. It was an attempt to show that the Christian faith could withstand the most serious philosophical scrutiny.

His ideas did not end every debate. In 1277, three years after his death, the Bishop of Paris condemned 219 philosophical propositions circulating in the universities, some of which overlapped with positions associated with Aquinas or his followers. The controversies reflected the tension many scholars still felt about Aristotle’s influence on Christian thought. Yet the discussions surrounding Aquinas’s work did not fade. Over time his approach to reconciling faith and reason gained broader acceptance.

The influence of his thought continued to grow. In 1323, Aquinas was declared a saint by Pope John XXII. Later generations of theologians came to see his work as one of the most important intellectual achievements in Christian history. His effort to show the harmony between faith and reason helped shape the theological and philosophical traditions of Western Christianity for centuries.

Thomas Aquinas died on March 7, 1274, at the Cistercian monastery of Fossanova in central Italy while traveling to the Second Council of Lyon at the request of Pope Gregory X. He was about 49 years old. The Summa Theologica remained unfinished, its final sections incomplete at his death. Later scholars attempted to supply the missing material, but the break in the text still marks the place where Aquinas stopped writing, where the man who had spent his life explaining God finally found that words were no longer enough.

Thomas Aquinas by Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, 1650.

Historical Context

The thirteenth century was a period of significant institutional consolidation across Western Europe. The Catholic Church, under a succession of powerful popes including Innocent III and Gregory IX, had expanded its legal and administrative authority while also confronting challenges from heretical movements such as the Cathars in southern France. The Crusades, by this point in their later phases, had opened sustained contact between European and Islamic scholarship, and the universities of Paris, Bologna, and Oxford had grown into major centers of formal intellectual life. These institutions were not simply places of learning. They were sites where church authority, philosophical tradition, and emerging academic culture collided regularly, producing controversies that carried real political and theological consequences.

The translation of Aristotle’s works into Latin, largely completed by the mid-thirteenth century through the efforts of scholars such as William of Moerbeke, transformed the intellectual landscape that Aquinas inherited. European thinkers now had access to a comprehensive ancient system for understanding nature, logic, ethics, and metaphysics that had developed entirely outside of Christian revelation. Figures such as Ibn Rushd, the Andalusian philosopher known in Europe as Averroes, had already written extensive commentaries on Aristotle that circulated widely in European universities by the 1250s. The question pressing on theologians was whether this philosophical tradition could be brought into alignment with Christian doctrine or whether it represented a fundamental challenge to it. Aquinas died before that question was fully settled.

The remains of Thomas Aquinas are buried in the Church of the Jacobins in Toulouse.

Today’s Reflection

When Thomas Aquinas set out to argue for the existence of God in the thirteenth century, he didn’t begin with a verse. He began with the world itself. Things move. Objects change. Everything around us exists in motion, and Aquinas followed that motion backward to its source. He called it the First Way. It was philosophy, yes, but it was also something deeper: a recognition that the created world already carries testimony about its Creator.

His choice was deliberate. Aquinas was writing at a time when the recovery of Aristotle’s works had forced European theologians into a difficult position. Ancient Greek philosophy, developed entirely outside Jewish or Christian revelation, had reentered the universities of Europe through Arabic translations and was reshaping how scholars thought about logic, nature, and causation. Many church leaders feared that engaging that tradition too seriously would weaken faith rather than strengthen it. Aquinas saw it differently. He believed truth could not ultimately contradict truth, and that the God who created both the human mind and the observable world would not leave those two things pointing in opposite directions.

His confidence wasn’t naivety. It was grounded in something the Apostle Paul had already said centuries earlier. When Paul spoke to the crowds at Lystra, he told them that God had not left himself without witness, that rain and harvest and the ordinary experience of human life were themselves a kind of testimony.

“Yet he has not left himself without testimony: He has shown kindness by giving you rain from heaven and crops in their seasons; he provides you with plenty of food and fills your hearts with joy.” Acts 14:17 (NIV)

Paul wasn’t speaking to synagogue audiences familiar with Torah, the Law of Moses. He was speaking to people who had no Scripture, no covenant history, and no preparation for the claims he was making. His argument was that the ordinary rhythms of the world were already pointing somewhere. The seasons, the harvest, the basic structure of life itself raised questions that Scripture would later answer more fully.

Aquinas recognized and built a rigorous philosophical framework around the same reality. Before anyone opens a Bible, the world itself is already speaking.

Many Christians today carry a quiet assumption that real spiritual knowledge begins with Scripture and ends there. Everything outside of it is secular territory, neutral at best and suspicious at worst. Science, philosophy, medicine, economics, the natural world. These fields feel separate from faith, and believers sometimes move between them cautiously, as if they belong to different worlds.

Aquinas refused to see the world that way. He didn’t treat the natural world as spiritually silent ground that required a biblical verse before it could say anything meaningful. He believed that creation itself carried signs of the Creator, that careful reasoning about motion, cause, and existence eventually leads the mind to a question the universe cannot answer on its own.

When you engage seriously with the natural world, you’re not stepping into territory that has somehow escaped God’s presence. When you reason carefully about cause and effect, contingency and necessity, you’re already working inside a reality that raises deeper questions about why anything exists at all. The universe doesn’t close in on itself. It points beyond itself.

Whether someone chooses to follow where it points is another matter. But the pointing is there.

Paul expressed that same idea in his letter to the Romans.

“For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made.” Romans 1:20 (NIV)

Clearly seen. Understood from what has been made. Paul wasn’t describing a vague spiritual feeling available only to the especially religious. He was describing something woven into the structure of reality itself, something that becomes visible when people look honestly at the world around them.

Aquinas spent his life showing that reason, when pursued carefully, doesn’t ultimately pull the mind away from God. It presses toward Him.

In December of 1273, however, Aquinas experienced something in prayer that left him unable to continue writing. After years spent constructing one of the most sophisticated theological works in Christian history, he reportedly told a friend that everything he had written now seemed like straw compared with what he had seen.

There is something fitting about that moment. The arguments Aquinas left behind were never meant to replace the reality they pointed toward. They were meant to show that the road toward that reality can begin in many places. Sometimes it begins with Scripture. Sometimes it begins with a philosophical question. Sometimes it begins with the simple observation that things move and must have been moved by something before them.

The morning light. The turning of seasons. The persistence of cause and effect. The strange fact that anything exists at all rather than nothing. None of those things are spiritually empty details waiting for a biblical label. They are part of the conversation creation has been having about its Creator since the beginning.

Practical Application

This week, choose one area of ordinary life you typically treat as spiritually neutral and pay deliberate attention to it. It might be the natural world outside your window, a discipline of reasoning you practice at work, or the basic fact that cause and effect govern everything around you. Sit with what that domain is actually pointing toward. Don't reach immediately for a verse. Let the observation come first, and then ask what it implies. Aquinas began with motion. You can begin anywhere. The question is whether you're willing to follow the pointer to its source.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, you are the source of all motion, all cause, all existence. Before we ever opened a Bible, you were already speaking through the world you made. We confess that we have too often treated creation as spiritually empty ground, moving through it without hearing what it says. Forgive us for the compartments we have built between faith and the rest of life, as if you are present only where Scripture is explicitly cited. Give us eyes that see your testimony in ordinary things: in the turning of seasons, in the logic that governs the world, in the bare fact that anything exists at all. May we engage the created order with the confidence that honest attention to reality will never ultimately lead us away from you. And when we reach the limits of what reason can show us, may we receive what only revelation can give. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Creation is not a neutral backdrop to Christian life. It is a form of address. The world does not simply exist alongside revelation; it participates in it, pointing toward questions that Scripture is positioned to answer. Aquinas understood this, and it freed him to engage philosophy, reason, and natural observation without apology. That same freedom belongs to every believer. You are not required to treat the world as spiritually mute in order to take Scripture seriously. The God who authored both the cosmos and the text did not intend for them to compete. Careful attention to the world around you is not a departure from faith. It is one of the roads that leads toward it.

