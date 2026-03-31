THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

THIS IS THE DAY by Jason A. Clark

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
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One of my life passages of scripture is James 1:2-4, "Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters,[a] whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything."

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