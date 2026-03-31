This is the day the United States and Japan signed the Treaty of Kanagawa in 1854, ending over two centuries of Japanese isolation from the Western world.

In today's lesson, we will look at the moment in 1854 when Commodore Perry's warships forced Japan to confront a vulnerability it had spent two centuries ignoring. What happens when the stability we trust has never actually been tested? And what does Scripture say about the day when fire reveals what our foundations are really made of?

American Commodore Matthew C. Perry meets officials of the Tokugawa shogunate, pressing Japan to open its borders. Eliphalet M. Brown, Jr., color lithograph on paper, 1855.

"Their work will be shown for what it is, because the Day will bring it to light. It will be revealed with fire, and the fire will test the quality of each person's work." - 1 Corinthians 3:13 (NIV)

This Date in History

On February 13, 1854, Commodore Matthew C. Perry sailed nine American warships back into Edo Bay, more than double the squadron he had brought the previous July. He had promised to return for an answer, and this time he came with greater force, anchoring even closer to the capital than before. The Tokugawa shogunate, weakened by the recent death of Shogun Tokugawa Ieyoshi and facing internal divisions among its feudal lords, had spent the intervening months debating a question with no good answer: resist a naval force they could not match, or yield to demands that would shatter two centuries of deliberate seclusion.

Japan’s isolation had not been arbitrary. Beginning in the 1630s, the Tokugawa shoguns enacted a series of edicts that steadily sealed the country from outside contact. The policy, later called sakoku, grew from specific and practical fears. Catholic missionaries from Spain and Portugal had made significant inroads across southern Japan, converting tens of thousands. The shogunate saw Christianity as a destabilizing force, one that could empower rival lords and fracture political control.

After the Shimabara Rebellion of 1637 to 1638, in which thousands of Christian peasants and dispossessed samurai rose against the government, the regime banned Christianity outright and expelled the Portuguese. By 1639, virtually all Europeans were gone. Only Dutch traders, confined to the tiny artificial island of Dejima in Nagasaki harbor, and Chinese merchants operating under strict supervision were permitted to remain. Japanese citizens were forbidden from leaving the country on penalty of death, and those who returned after leaving faced the same fate.

For over 200 years, the system held. It gave the Tokugawa regime stability, consolidated power within the shogunate, and allowed Japanese culture to develop in relative isolation. Kabuki theater, ukiyo-e woodblock printing, and haiku poetry flourished. But the policy also left Japan increasingly vulnerable to a world that had not stood still. By the mid-1800s, Western nations had industrialized. Their steam-powered navies could project force across oceans in ways the Japanese military could not counter.

The United States had its own reasons for pressing at Japan’s gates. American steamships crossing the Pacific to trade with China needed coal, fresh water, and safe harbors along the way. Japan’s geographic position between the U.S. West Coast and the Chinese mainland made it a natural refueling point. American whaling ships, operating heavily in the North Pacific, faced real danger when storms or accidents drove them onto Japanese shores. Shipwrecked American sailors had been detained and sometimes imprisoned under sakoku enforcement, and accounts of their treatment circulated widely. President Millard Fillmore’s letter to the Japanese government cited humane treatment of castaways as a central concern, though it also carried the unmistakable weight of a nation expecting compliance.

Beyond logistics, there was competition. Britain, Russia, and France were all expanding their reach across Asia, often by force. Russian Vice-Admiral Yevfimiy Putyatin had already appeared at Nagasaki with warships, seeking his own treaty. The Americans did not want to be locked out of whatever arrangement the Western powers would eventually impose on Japan.

Perry understood all of this. A career naval officer who had championed the U.S. Navy’s conversion to steam power, he had prepared extensively, reading every available text on Japan and consulting with the Dutch Japanologist Philipp Franz von Siebold. His orders from the president granted him broad discretionary powers, including the possible use of force. Perry wielded that authority with careful theatricality. He refused to meet with lower-ranking officials, kept himself deliberately distant, surveyed the harbor without permission, and declined to negotiate at sites chosen by the Japanese. Every gesture was calculated to project American strength without requiring open conflict.

The shogunate sent Hayashi Akira, a senior scholar-official, to lead the Japanese side of the negotiations. The two men first met on March 8 at a specially constructed treaty house near the village of Yokohama, a site chosen to keep the Americans away from the more controlled environment of Nagasaki.

Over the following weeks, they debated terms, exchanged gifts, and performed cultural demonstrations for each other. The Americans showcased a working model steam locomotive, a telegraph system, and other technology that hinted at the scale of Western advancement. The Japanese presented a sumo wrestling exhibition. Perry rejected Nagasaki as a treaty port, knowing it would allow the shogunate to fold American access into the existing, tightly controlled Dutch arrangement. He insisted on new ports, outside the old system.

On March 31, 1854, the two sides signed the Treaty of Kanagawa. Written in English, Dutch, Chinese, and Japanese, it opened the ports of Shimoda and Hakodate to American ships, guaranteed humane treatment and return of shipwrecked sailors, and established the position of an American consul at Shimoda. It did not include a commercial trade agreement. Perry had agreed to defer that demand, and a full commercial treaty would not come until Townsend Harris negotiated one in 1858. But the treaty’s significance went far beyond its specific terms. It was Japan’s first formal agreement with a Western nation, signed under visible pressure, and it cracked open a door that could not be closed again.

Within months, Britain, Russia, and France followed with their own treaties. Inside Japan, the political consequences were immediate and severe. The shogunate’s inability to repel Perry fueled outrage among samurai and intellectuals who viewed the agreement as a humiliation imposed from outside. The sonnō jōi movement, calling for reverence of the emperor and expulsion of foreigners, gained force. What had been a controlled system of isolation now became a source of instability.

The arrival of Perry’s ships had not caused that transformation by itself, but it forced a confrontation Japan could no longer delay. The world had changed. And in the spring of 1854, Japan was made to face it. Within 14 years, the Tokugawa regime collapsed entirely, replaced by the Meiji Restoration of 1868 and a government determined to modernize Japan on its own terms. That transformation would carry consequences far beyond survival, shaping a nation that would rise rapidly in power and, within a generation, begin to project that power beyond its own borders with devastating consequences.

Engraving of Commodore Perry’s fleet (1876). Though shown with full sails, these were hybrid warships equipped with steam engines, able to move without wind. Their coal-fired boilers produced thick black smoke, which led the Japanese to call them the “Black Ships.”

Ships commanded by Matthew C. Perry on his expedition to Japan.

Historical Context

By the 1850s, Western imperial powers were redrawing the map of Asia through a combination of industrial strength and military coercion. Britain had forced open Chinese ports through the First Opium War (1839 to 1842), and the resulting Treaty of Nanking established a pattern of unequal agreements that would define East Asian diplomacy for decades. France was consolidating colonial ambitions in Southeast Asia. Russia was pressing south from Siberia, eyeing warm-water ports along the Pacific. The United States, having reached the Pacific Coast through the Mexican-American War (1846 to 1848) and the California Gold Rush, now looked westward across the ocean. Steam technology had transformed naval warfare and commercial shipping alike, but coal-powered vessels required regular refueling stations, making Japan’s island chain a strategic asset that no expanding Pacific power could afford to ignore.

Inside Japan, the Tokugawa shogunate’s grip on power depended on a carefully maintained social hierarchy and a monopoly on foreign contact. The rangaku tradition, or “Dutch learning,” had allowed a narrow stream of Western scientific knowledge to enter through Dejima, giving some Japanese scholars awareness of advances in medicine, astronomy, and military technology. That awareness cut both ways. Educated Japanese understood how far behind their military capabilities had fallen, yet public opinion remained deeply hostile to foreign intrusion. The shogunate’s legitimacy rested on its ability to maintain order and keep outsiders at bay. China’s humiliation at British hands had not gone unnoticed. Japanese officials studied the Opium Wars closely, and many concluded that outright resistance would lead to the same result, or worse.

Portrait of Commodore Matthew C. Perry, photographed by Mathew Brady between 1854 and 1858. This color-tinted albumen print shows Perry standing in a three-quarter pose with one hand resting on his sword.

Today’s Reflection

When Commodore Perry’s warships appeared in Edo Bay in 1853, Japan had been closed to the Western world for over two centuries. The Tokugawa shogunate had maintained order, cultural cohesion, and internal peace through a policy of strict isolation. From the inside, the system looked stable. It had held for generations, and its very longevity reinforced the assumption that it would continue to hold. There were no obvious fractures, no urgent signs of collapse—only a growing confidence that what had worked would keep working. And yet, within months of Perry’s return in 1854, the entire structure of Japanese governance began to unravel. The crisis didn’t create the weakness. It uncovered what had been growing quietly beneath the surface for decades.

It’s an important distinction. We tend to treat crises as intrusions, disruptions that arrive uninvited and damage something that was previously whole. But the story of Japan in 1854 complicates that assumption. The gap between Japan’s military capability and the industrial West had been widening for years. The fragility of the shogunate’s hold on power had been deepening as feudal lords grew restless. None of this was visible until something external applied pressure to what had never been tested. Perry’s fleet didn’t break Japan. It revealed what Japan had become.

There’s a pattern here that extends well beyond geopolitics. It shows up in marriages that seem fine because conflict has been quietly avoided, until a season of pressure exposes fault lines that were always present. It appears in churches that look healthy because people share preferences and rhythms, until conflict reveals that the unity was more cultural than spiritual. It surfaces in individual faith that feels strong because it has been sustained by familiarity, until suffering, loss, or confusion strips away the assumptions we didn’t realize we were resting on.

The crisis is rarely the origin of the problem. It’s the moment what was misread as strength is no longer possible to mistake.

Paul understood this. Writing to the Corinthian church, he described a coming day of exposure:

“Their work will be shown for what it is, because the Day will bring it to light. It will be revealed with fire, and the fire will test the quality of each person’s work.” 1 Corinthians 3:13 (NIV)

Paul isn’t describing punishment here. He’s describing revelation. Fire, in this passage, functions as a test, not a verdict. It doesn’t create flaws in what we’ve built. It exposes them. The quality of the work was already determined before the fire arrived. The fire simply makes visible what was true all along.

This reframes how we think about seasons of difficulty. If the fire only reveals, then the real question is never “Why is this happening?” The real question is what has this uncovered that I couldn’t see before? That’s a harder question. It requires honesty about the foundations we’ve been building on, whether those foundations are genuine trust in God or something more fragile: habit, comfort, cultural expectation, the approval of others.

Jesus made the same point in a different way. He described two builders, one who dug deep and laid a foundation on rock, and another who built on the ground without a foundation. When the flood came, one house stood; the other collapsed immediately.

“They are like a man building a house, who dug down deep and laid the foundation on rock. When a flood came, the torrent struck that house but could not shake it, because it was well built.” Luke 6:48 (NIV)

The flood didn’t cause one house to be better built. It revealed which house had been built well all along. The distinction is subtle but significant. The test doesn’t define us. It discloses us.

Most Christians don’t consciously build on sand. The problem is subtler than that. Over time, comfort can quietly replace conviction. Routine can substitute for relationship. A life that looks spiritually stable can slowly become one that simply hasn’t been tested yet.

And when the test finally arrives, the disorientation isn’t just about the difficulty itself. It’s about the sudden awareness that something we trusted was not as strong as we believed. What makes that moment so unsettling is that it doesn’t just challenge our circumstances, it challenges our interpretation of them. It forces us to reconsider not only what is happening, but what we thought had been holding us all along.

That awareness, uncomfortable as it is, may be one of the most merciful things God allows. Exposure before collapse is a gift, even when it doesn’t feel like one. It’s the difference between a foundation that fails under load and one that gets reinforced while there’s still time. The shaking isn’t cruelty. It’s clarity.

Japan’s encounter with Perry forced a reckoning that the nation could not have chosen on its own. The comfort of isolation had become indistinguishable from strength. It took an outside force to make the difference visible. For those of us who follow Christ, the outside force may look different, but the dynamic is the same. God doesn’t always shield us from the fire. Sometimes He lets it come, not to destroy what we’ve built, but to show us what it’s actually made of. What we do with that knowledge is where faith begins to matter most, because seeing clearly does not automatically mean we will rebuild differently.

Practical Application

This week, identify one area of your life where you feel a quiet sense of stability, whether in a relationship, your spiritual life, your finances, or your emotional state, and ask yourself what that stability is actually resting on. Not whether it feels strong, but why it feels strong. As you reflect, you may find that your confidence is grounded in something real and tested, or you may realize it has simply never been examined closely. Neither response requires immediate correction. Write down what you discover and sit with it long enough to see it clearly. The goal is not to create doubt, but to replace assumption with understanding, so that your confidence becomes something you recognize and not just something you feel.

Closing Prayer Heavenly Father, we confess that we often mistake comfort for strength and familiarity for faithfulness. We have built without examining our foundations, and we have avoided the honest questions that would reveal where our trust truly rests. Forgive us for the ways we have preferred the appearance of stability over the difficult work of building on what is real. Give us the courage to welcome Your testing rather than fear it. Open our eyes to what we cannot yet see about ourselves, and grant us the wisdom to rebuild where the foundation is weak. Let the fire of Your truth be a mercy to us, not because it is painless, but because it comes before collapse. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Final Thoughts

Stability that has never been tested is not yet proven. It may be genuine, or it may be an assumption sustained by favorable conditions. The difference only becomes visible when pressure arrives. This is why Scripture speaks so directly about fire, flood, and shaking: not as punishment, but as the instruments of clarity. God's interest is not in destroying what we've built but in showing us what it's made of while there is still time to respond. The mercy is in the timing. The question is whether we will treat the moment of exposure as an ending or as the beginning of something more honestly constructed. Faith that survives the fire is not faith that was never tested. It is faith that was tested and found to be built on something that holds.

Leave a comment

Author’s Notes

If all goes according to plan, you’ll notice a slight increase in new posts throughout April. I’m aiming to step up my output while also putting the finishing touches on my next book.

As I’ve mentioned before, After the Goodbye is a devotional and prayer book created for both parents and students navigating the transition from high school to college. From personal experience, we understand how challenging this season can be, both for parents sending their oldest child off to another town and for students stepping out on their own for the first time.

This book is designed to help both sides through that especially difficult first week apart. It also makes a meaningful graduation gift for both the student and their parents. The two sections mirror one another and include prayers not only for yourself, but also for each other.

With graduation season approaching, getting the book released soon is a priority, so it may take precedence if I need to make adjustments. That said, I intend to maintain this increased posting schedule as much as possible.

If you’ve made it this far down the page can you do me a favor? Let me know what you thought about today’s newsletter. Leave a comment or like (❤️) this post. I would really appreciate it. If you’d like to support our work here you can make a one-time donation through Stripe right here.

Share